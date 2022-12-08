Paul Silas, who had a legendary NBA career as a player and coach that stretched across more than four decades, has died. He was 79. No cause of death has been reported. “Paul was an incredible leader and motivator who served as our head coach on two occasions,” Charlotte Hornets owner Michael Jordan said according to The Charlotte Observer. “He combined the knowledge developed over nearly 40 years as an NBA Player and coach with an innate understanding of how to mix discipline with his never-ending positivity. On or off the court, Paul’s enthusiastic and engaging personality was accompanied by an anecdote for every occasion. He was one of the all-time great people in our game, and he will be missed.”

CHARLOTTE, NC ・ 1 DAY AGO