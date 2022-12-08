Read full article on original website
Related
DraftKings promo code delivers Bet $5, Win $150 offer for Monday Night Football
Dimers.com provides exclusive sports betting content to PennLive.com, including picks, analysis, tools, and sportsbook offers to help bettors get in on the action. Please wager responsibly. Using this DraftKings promo code, new users who bet on MNF Week 14 today can earn a Bet $5, Win $150 bonus by clicking...
FanDuel Ohio promo code delivers $100 in free bets and 3 months of NBA League Pass free
Dimers.com provides exclusive content to PennLive.com, including picks, analysis, tools, and sportsbook offers to help bettors get in on the action. Please wager responsibly. Using this FanDuel promo code, new players in Ohio looking to bet on any game in 2023 can get $100 in free bets with this early registration bonus, by clicking ➡️ here ⬅️. Basketball fans will be particularly pleased, as this Ohio sign-up offer also provides three months of NBA League Pass completely free, just for registering.
BetMGM Sunday Night Football free bets: Bet $10, Win $200 on Chargers vs. Dolphins
Dimers.com provides exclusive sports betting content to PennLive.com, including picks, analysis, tools, and sportsbook offers to help bettors get in on the action. Please wager responsibly. With this BetMGM promo code, football fans gambling on Sunday Night Football this week can take advantage of a Bet $10, Win $200 bonus...
Hornets vs. 76ers prediction, betting odds for NBA on Sunday
Dimers.com provides exclusive sports betting content to PennLive.com, including picks, analysis, tools, and sportsbook offers to help bettors get in on the action. Please wager responsibly. The Philadelphia 76ers take on the Charlotte Hornets in the NBA at Wells Fargo Center on Sunday, commencing at 6 p.m. EST. This betting...
College football bowl lines and odds for 2022-23 games
It's the most wonderful time of year not just with Christmas around the corner, but with a calendar full of college football bowl games for us to bet on. It all starts on Dec. 16 when the Bahamas Bowl kicks off and all ends in Los Angeles with the College Football Playoff national championship on ...
College football bowl schedule for 2022-23: Games, dates, times, TV channels
Bowl Season has announced the complete college football bowl schedule for the 2022-23 postseason for all 43 bowl games. One fact that sticks out on the schedule: there are no bowl games set for Jan. 1. That day officially belongs to the NFL this year, as New Year's falls on a Sunday. That includes ...
Powerball: See the winning numbers in Saturday’s $116 million drawing
It’s time to grab your tickets and check to see if you’re a big winner! The Powerball lottery jackpot continues to rise after one lucky winner in Kansas won $93 million in the November 19 drawing. Is this your lucky night?. Here are Saturday’s winning lottery numbers:
Former NBA All-Star, long-time coach has died: reports
Paul Silas, who had a legendary NBA career as a player and coach that stretched across more than four decades, has died. He was 79. No cause of death has been reported. “Paul was an incredible leader and motivator who served as our head coach on two occasions,” Charlotte Hornets owner Michael Jordan said according to The Charlotte Observer. “He combined the knowledge developed over nearly 40 years as an NBA Player and coach with an innate understanding of how to mix discipline with his never-ending positivity. On or off the court, Paul’s enthusiastic and engaging personality was accompanied by an anecdote for every occasion. He was one of the all-time great people in our game, and he will be missed.”
Updated NFL playoff picture after Chargers beat Dolphins: Eagles clinch, Steelers in the mix
Week 14 in the NFL began with three teams having opportunities to clinch playoff spots: The Philadelphia Eagles, Minnesota Vikings and Kansas City Chiefs. However only one team walked away from its game Sunday with a spot in the postseason guaranteed as the Eagles pounded the New York Giants, 48-22.
Penn State star Joey Porter Jr. named Associated Press All-American
The national recognition keeps rolling in for Joey Porter Jr. Porter, Penn State’s star cornerback, was named a second-team All-American by the Associated Press on Monday afternoon, his third All-America recognition so far. Last week, Porter was named a second-team All-American by both the Football Writers Association of America...
PennLive.com
Harrisburg, PA
196K+
Followers
84K+
Post
68M+
Views
ABOUT
PennLive and The Patriot-News are Pennsylvania's sources for breaking news, sports, entertainment, weather and more. http://www.pennlive.comhttps://www.pennlive.com
Comments / 0