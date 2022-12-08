El Paso residents near border say migrants are coming up to their homes asking for help

EL PASO, Texas ( KTSM ) – An El Paso neighborhood next to the Border Highway is seeing an increase in migrants.

On Wednesday night, KTSM 9 News crews witnessed a group of about 15 migrants climbing through a hole in the fence into a neighborhood off Fonseca Drive after running across the Cesar Chavez Border Highway, which runs along the U.S.-Mexico border from Downtown to El Paso’s Lower Valley.

One woman who lives in the neighborhood described how a migrant come up to her in her driveway.

“This guy came up to me and just asked if he could hide in my garage for a few minutes, so it startled me. I said no he didn’t bother me; he wasn’t aggressive he wasn’t assertive or anything I just said no, and he kept on walking, he had a little bit of blood on him, a little on his hands a little on his face,” said Patty Legarreta, who lives near the border highway.

Another woman showed KTSM the clothes that migrants leave behind in the neighborhood.

“(They) go through the sidewalks and sometimes they’re changing and leaving the clothes out in the street,” said Mary Luevano, adding that she hasn’t seen Border Patrol agents in the area as often as she used to.

A spokesperson for U.S. Border Patrol El Paso Sector explains that the area is a hot spot for illegal border crossings.

“Areas like Fonseca right now are areas that are being exploited by the criminal organizations attempting to get migrants that are neither candidate for asylum or will be expelled under Title 42,” said Carlos Rivera.

As we have reported, Title 42 was struck down by a federal judge but on Wednesday the Biden administration appealed that ruling .

Title 42 is the public health order that has allowed Border Patrol agents to expel migrants over COVID-19 concerns.

The Border Patrol is processing hundreds of migrants daily in the downtown area who are seeking asylum, which is adding a strain on resources.

“We’re looking at 1,800 migrants encountered (a day) throughout all of the El Paso sector the majority are asylum seekers, possible asylum seekers in the Chihuahuita area that puts a strain on our resources and our capabilities,” said Rivera.

