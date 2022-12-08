ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Escambia County, FL

Escambia County Public Schools reaches agreement with union, including $2,000 raise

By Brittany Misencik, Pensacola News Journal
 4 days ago

After over five months of negotiations, Escambia County teacher s are on the road to securing a $2,000 salary increase starting July 1, 2023.

As far as this school year, the new minimum salary will increase from $44,100 to $45,500. This is a 3.17% increase and will affect approximately 900 teachers, according to ECPS PIO Cody Strother.

Following five hours of negotiation that spilled into Wednesday evening, both the Escambia Education Association (EEA) teacher’s union and Escambia County Public Schools were able to tentatively agree on a settlement.

The agreement still must undergo several steps before teachers will actually see a change in their paychecks. One of which being the vote from teachers, and the other a vote from the district’s school board, which is projected to happen at either the January or February monthly meeting.

Despite the lengthy back-and-forth discussions between the two parties, District Chief Negotiator Caroline Gray was hopeful going in that they would be able to find a compromise.

“The goal absolutely was to settle and find a final agreement with the teachers and there were just a few remaining issues that we could definitely meet in the middle,” Gray said.

EEA President Darzell Warren, president for the Escambia Education Association, said Wednesday night’s resolution brought her a sense of “relief.”

“It feels good that teachers will know we have settled on the contract language, we have settled on salaries,” she said. “This is a Christmas present that we can all be happy with. It might not be everything — but I think we were able to come and meet somewhere in the middle.”

Other components of the tentative contract include working toward granting teachers a “duty-free” lunch, or free period to themselves, transitioning to a 24 week-pay cycle and securing a bonus for ESE teachers.

Teacher salary increase

Under the tentative agreement, the minimum salary for 10-month teachers will increase from $45,500 to $47,500 effective July 1, per the tentative agreement.

District officials say this will improve salaries for about 70% of teachers in the district.

Negotiation will start up again next summer to discuss performance payments and other salary adjustments.

Teachers hired before July 1, 2011, will also be able to stay on the "Grandfathered" salary schedule, guaranteeing them no less than a 2% raise, Strother wrote in a statement. These teachers will also have the opportunity to earn an extra $200 based on their performance evaluations from the 2021-22 year.

All other teachers will receive the "appropriate level increase" guaranteeing no less than a 3% raise, Strother said. They will also receive an additional $200 to $400 supplement based on evaluation ratings.

"This commitment of a percent increase will guarantee those teachers making at or below the new minimum salary to still receive an equitable raise," Strother wrote in a release Thursday afternoon.

Instructional staff will also receive a one-time $1,000 retention supplement before the end of the school year in addition to the salary increase. Exceptional Student Education teachers will receive a $300 supplement.

Gray said she is excited to be able to use the new salary as a means of recruitment when attracting new teachers to the district in the spring.

“We are thrilled to have that teacher raise settled and the excitement of knowing that whenever we go to recruit our college graduates in the spring, we will be able to recruit based on telling them $47,500 will be their starting salary starting next summer,” she said.

ESE reoccurring bonus

Although this session focuses primarily on teachers, as the union made the decision to negotiate separately from the ESPs last month, EEA Vice President Carol Cleaver said they had to ensure the ESE teachers were not left behind.

ESE teachers are instructional teachers who work in areas of visual impairment, hard of hearing, ESE Pre-K, Adaptive PE and Assistive Technology.

Nicole Sipka, regional specialist for the Florida Education Association who was negotiating for the union, argued that these teachers have more intensive responsibilities during the school day, including subjecting themselves to bodily harm from their students.

The bonus would affect about 130 teachers, Sipka said.

“We need to discuss it. We have teachers walking out,” she said. “We have to do something for ESE.”

They union was able to secure a $300 reoccurring supplement for those teachers.

Duty-free lunch period

Another key priority of Sipka’s was that all teachers should be entitled to a lunch period without being responsible for their children. However, if they do assign a teacher to work a lunch period, they should be financially compensated.

Sipka heard complaints from teachers of how lunch periods are not fairly divvied up for teacher supervision, particularly at the elementary school level.

Gray said that the district could not financially commit to paying teachers for the extra time, however, they can commit to ensuring lunch duties are equally distributed.

The contract will require assembling a duty-planning committee where teachers have a say in how supervision is upheld, according to Gray.

Both sides agreed that priority is student supervision and safety, and the union allowed the district more time to implement a sustainable plan.

Switch to 24-week pay cycle

Paying teachers every two weeks could potentially eliminate the financial strain on teachers, specifically those early in their careers, Sipka said.

However, the district was hesitant to commit to a change that affected something as important as pay without ensuring the majority of teachers are on board.

The two groups concluded that a survey will be sent out to teachers, asking for a simple "yes" or "no" response on if they would prefer the biweekly format.

If 55% of teachers would prefer it, the pay cycle will be changed. If less than 55% want the change, it will be dropped by the EEA altogether.

This change was made after a previously administered, lengthier survey only received about a 25% turnout, which the district did not feel was an accurate representation of the teachers in the district.

Now that all the pieces of the agreement have been discussed, the tentative agreement will to be sent to all schools in the district for teachers to vote before the plan is taken to the school board.

“Every teacher out there has to get a chance to vote on this,” Gray said. “Once those ratification results come in, which we’re optimistic about, then it will go to the next board meeting.”

Although the teacher negotiations have been temporarily settled, negotiations for ESPs such as bus drivers, cafeteria workers and custodians, are still ongoing.

This article originally appeared on Pensacola News Journal: Escambia County Public Schools reaches agreement with union, including $2,000 raise

