Carlos Correa attracting interest from surprise team?
Carlos Correa is among the best free agents left on the market, though the rumors about where he might land have been relatively scarce. A report on Friday raised speculation that a surprising team may be a factor in his market. ESPN’s Buster Olney, in an appearance on 95.7 The...
Yankees receive great news in pursuit of Carlos Rodon
When the New York Yankees signed Aaron Judge to his contract extension, they knew improving the roster was still a priority. Judge only wanted to sign with the team that had World Series aspirations and was keen on adding more pieces in free agency. Management is trying to uphold their...
Yankees Rumors: Left field options picking up steam, one lowkey option bubbling to surface
The New York Yankees have already situated their right field spot with Aaron Judge on a nine-year, $360M deal. Reports have consistently indicated they are in hot pursuit of starting pitcher Carlos Rodon, despite hitting a snag in negotiations over longevity. Adding an elite pitcher like Rodon is more of...
New York Yankees reportedly working on massive splash in MLB free agency
The New York Yankees made one of the biggest splashes of MLB free agency, re-signing reigning AL MVP Aaron Judge
The Yankees are in an interesting spot with Gleyber Torres for 2023
Back in October, it would have been considered a no-brainer to trade Gleyber Torres and save some money to allocate to another position on the team. The Yankees have an abundance on infielders, and perhaps $9 million for Gleyber Torres just isn’t worth it. You could spend it other ways, and you can get good value in return. What reason would there possibly be to keep Torres?
Jets’ Star Wide Receiver Clarifies Criticisms Of QB Zach Wilson
There apparently is no bad blood between Zach Wilson and one of his favorite Jets targets. Wilson remains on the bench for a New York team that enters Week 14 as the No. 7 seed in the AFC standings. The final straw for head coach Robert Saleh and company was a dreadful showing in Foxboro — Wilson’s second dud against the New England Patriots over a span of four weeks — for which the sophomore quarterback took zero accountability.
Yankees sleeper prospects? Player development leader identifies 2
The Yankees are counting down the days until they can write top prospects Oswald Peraza and Anthony Volpe into their lineup as regulars. That day might not be too far off. But often it’s the lesser-known names who end up making lots of noise, and the YES Network’s Meredith Marakovits asked Yankees Vice President of Player Development Kevin Reese to name a pair of sleepers while at the Winter Meetings in San Diego last week.
Could the Yankees and Red Sox connect for a rare trade?
The New York Yankees expect Oswald Peraza to win the starting shortstop job in 2023 and send Isiah Kiner-Falefa to the bench. It is possible that IKF features on the hot corner if general manager Brian Cashman finds a way to offload Josh Donaldson, but given his baggage and lofty price tag, it is unlikely.
Yankees could make a surprise blockbuster infield signing
The New York Yankees are taking a patient approach with star pitcher Carlos Rodon, especially with his agent, Scott Boras, trying to extract more money in free agency. Rodon is looking for a deal that spans 6+ years, but the Yankees are only willing to settle for 4–5. In the scenario that Rodon ends up signing elsewhere, the Yankees could turn their attention toward the top remaining infielder on the market, Carlos Correa.
Former Steelers WR Antonio Brown Appears To Taunt Tom Brady On The 8th Day Of Police Standoff By Posting Tawdry Photos On Social Media
The Pittsburgh Steelers and Antonio Brown have a complicated history. Looking back on the separation from the Steelers after the 2018 season, it is hard to say that Brown didn’t sabotage his remaining playing career and potentially the rest of his life. He was the primary target of a future Hall of Fame quarterback and had a head coach that tolerated the unusual behavior that has not only derailed his NFL career, but has led to an extended police standoff at his Tampa home.
Amazin' Avenue
The Mets have fundamentally changed for the better
It was not all that long ago that we here at Amazin’ Avenue would follow up any significant Mets transaction by writing about its effects on the team’s payroll, a necessity in a decade-long era of suppressed budgets imposed by its then-owners. It was part of writing about a team that spent a decade chasing payroll flexibility rather than putting the best possible team on the field.
Yankees reportedly ‘kicking tires’ on Padres’ Fernando Tatis
The Yankees have been connected to just about every top free agent this off-season, but nobody expected them to be involved with San Diego Padre superstar infielder Fernando Tatís Jr. While it is a long shot the Yankees even come close to acquiring the 23-year-old shortstop, a report over...
With additions of Kenley Jansen and Masataka Yoshida looming, Red Sox face possible roster crunch
The Red Sox will be facing a roster crunch of sorts in the coming days after a busy week at the Winter Meetings in San Diego. After officially signing veteran reliever Chris Martin to a two-year, $17.5 million contract on Thursday, Boston’s 40-man roster is now at full capacity. Earlier this week, the Sox reportedly agreed to a two-year, $32 million deal with closer Kenley Jansen and a record-setting five-year, $90 million deal with Japanese outfielder Masataka Yoshida.
Shocking Trade Rumors Emerge For 4 Knicks Players
The New York Knicks rotation has undergone some big changes throughout the 2022-23 NBA season. Despite being just past the quarter point of the season, the Knicks have already used nine different players in the starting lineup for multiple games. The most recent change was Tom Thibodeau cutting his rotation...
Report: Dansby Swanson “bothered” by “an absence of communication”
Here’s what Bowman and MLBTradeRumors had to say:. Perhaps as notable as the lack of offseason communications is Bowman’s further reporting that Swanson has been “bothered by the absence of communication” and recently reached out directly to Braves president of baseball operations Alex Anthopoulos. It’s hard to hear that and not think back to the free agency of Freddie Freeman last offseason, which obviously culminated in Freeman’s somewhat stunning departure from Atlanta and a six-year deal with the Dodgers.
1 Splash Signing The Yankees Still Need To Make
The New York Yankees will always be judged on whether they win the World Series. After re-signing their most crucial player, Aaron Judge, New York still needs to make a few moves. The Yankees were swept in the ALCS by the Houston Astros, proving they have not done enough to...
Report: Cubs Favorites to Sign Top International Prospect
The Chicago Cubs top international target keeps rising on prospect leaderboards.
St. Louis Cardinals Sign Dodgers Prospect Guillermo Zuniga
The St. Louis Cardinals signed Los Angeles Dodgers Minor League free agent Guillermo Zuniga to a Major League contract for the 2023 season. The right-hander previously split his six-year minor league career with the Atlanta Braves organization from 2016-17 and the Dodgers from 2018-22. Zuniga was most recently with the Double-A Tulsa Drillers in 2022 where he ranked among Texas League leaders in games (48, 2nd) and saves (11, T-3rd).
Yankees owner helped seal Aaron Judge deal
Aaron Judge ended up back with the New York Yankees after flirting with some other teams in free agency. The reigning AL MVP never wanted to leave the Yankees, but he also wanted to get a contract he felt he deserved. Unlike other situations where deals between team leaders and...
Yankees ‘working on something big’ as free agency focus takes an unexpected turn
The New York Yankees have been focused on the top starting pitcher on the free agent market, Carlos Rodon. Rodon is reportedly seeking a deal worth $30 million per season in the 5–6 year range, but the Bombers have unexpectedly turned their attention toward the shortstop market, according to one MLB insider.
