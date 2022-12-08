ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Marcus Rashford meets one of his football idols – Thursday’s sporting social

By NewsChain Sport
newschain
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0fJ7oZ_0jc1HlRE00
Sport

Sports stars and clubs across the world continue to provide an insight into their lives on social media.

Here, the PA news agency looks at some of the best examples from December 8.

Football

Marcus Rashford met David Beckham.

Erling Haaland was pleased to be back.

Many happy returns…

England were preparing for the quarter-finals.

Clubs’ Christmas festivities have come a long way.

Oli McBurnie reveals a ‘Potter masterclass’.

Goalkeepers’ union.

Formula One

George Russell attended a premiere.

