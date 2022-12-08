Golar LNG GLNG is being well-served by the positivity surrounding the LNG market. The surging inflation caused a spike in oil and natural gas prices. Moreover, amid the ongoing Russia-Ukraine war, Europe is likely to look for gas supplies outside Russia. Driven by the buoyant demand for gas in Europe due to its efforts to procure supply ahead of the winter, the freight rate to charter an LNG carrier in the Atlantic basin surged to a record high of $397,500 per day on Oct 11. This upward movement of LNG freight rates bodes well for the company.

6 HOURS AGO