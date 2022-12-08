Read full article on original website
NASDAQ
COUP Crosses Above Key Moving Average Level
In trading on Monday, shares of Coupa Software Inc (Symbol: COUP) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $71.25, changing hands as high as $78.79 per share. Coupa Software Inc shares are currently trading up about 26.8% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of COUP shares, versus its 200 day moving average:
NASDAQ
Are Basic Materials Stocks Lagging Commercial Metals (CMC) This Year?
Investors interested in Basic Materials stocks should always be looking to find the best-performing companies in the group. Has Commercial Metals (CMC) been one of those stocks this year? Let's take a closer look at the stock's year-to-date performance to find out. Commercial Metals is a member of our Basic...
NASDAQ
Best Momentum Stocks to Buy for December 12th
Here are two stocks with buy rank and strong momentum characteristics for investors to consider today, December 12th:. Shore Bancshares, Inc. SHBI: This bank holding company for the Shore United Bank has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 6.4% over the last 60 days.
NASDAQ
Ashland (ASH) Shares Up 11% in 6 Months: What's Driving It?
Ashland Inc.’s ASH shares have gained 11% over the past six months. The company has also outperformed its industry’s decline of 8.1% over the same time frame. It has also topped the S&P 500’s 1.6% rise over the same period. Let’s take a look into the factors...
NASDAQ
Dow Analyst Moves: Visa
Dow Analyst Moves: Visa
The stock market just flashed an extremely rare signal that has a solid track record for strong gains ahead, Fundstrat says
An extremely rare signal flashed in the stock market on Tuesday, suggesting big gains ahead. That's according to Fundstrat's Tom Lee, who highlighted a surge in the put-to-call ratio despite a jump in the S&P 500. Since 1997, there have been only three instances when the put-to-call ratio surged above...
NASDAQ
Validea's Top Five Energy Stocks Based On Peter Lynch - 12/11/2022
The following are the top rated Energy stocks according to Validea's P/E/Growth Investor model based on the published strategy of Peter Lynch. This strategy looks for stocks trading at a reasonable price relative to earnings growth that also possess strong balance sheets. ALPHA METALLURGICAL RESOURCES INC (AMR) is a mid-cap...
Zacks.com
New Strong Sell Stocks for December 7th
ABST - Free Report) is engaged in the business of providing firmware-persistent endpoint security and management solutions. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 10.6 downward over the last 60 days. Amryt Pharma (. AMYT - Free Report) is a biopharmaceutical company that develops and...
NASDAQ
Bullish Two Hundred Day Moving Average Cross - NXPI
In trading on Thursday, shares of NXP Semiconductors NV (Symbol: NXPI) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $169.40, changing hands as high as $171.87 per share. NXP Semiconductors NV shares are currently trading up about 4.6% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of NXPI shares, versus its 200 day moving average:
NASDAQ
Bluegreen Raises Tender Offer Price To $25/shr; Stock Up In Pre-market
(RTTNews) - Bluegreen Vacations Holding Corp. (BVH), a vacation ownership firm, said on Monday that it has raised its previously announced tender offer price to $25 per share, from $22.17 per share in cash to purchase up to 4.5 million Class A shares. The new price is 46.6 percent premium...
NASDAQ
Coupa Software (COUP) Q3 2022 Earnings: What to Expect
Cloud stocks have been under heavy pressure so far in 2022. However, Coupa Software (COUP), a provider of a cloud-based corporate spend management software, has seen its stock surge almost 50% over the past thirty days, besting the 5% rise in the S&P 500 index, while rising 50% off its Q3 low.
NASDAQ
Monday Sector Laggards: Education & Training Services, Agriculture & Farm Products
In trading on Monday, education & training services shares were relative laggards, down on the day by about 2.7%. Helping drag down the group were shares of Universal Technical Institute, down about 16.6% and shares of Ata Creativity Global down about 7.5% on the day. Also lagging the market Monday...
NASDAQ
Here's Why Golar LNG (GLNG) Deserves a Place in Your Portfolio
Golar LNG GLNG is being well-served by the positivity surrounding the LNG market. The surging inflation caused a spike in oil and natural gas prices. Moreover, amid the ongoing Russia-Ukraine war, Europe is likely to look for gas supplies outside Russia. Driven by the buoyant demand for gas in Europe due to its efforts to procure supply ahead of the winter, the freight rate to charter an LNG carrier in the Atlantic basin surged to a record high of $397,500 per day on Oct 11. This upward movement of LNG freight rates bodes well for the company.
NASDAQ
Monday's ETF Movers: WCLD, CQQQ
In trading on Monday, the WisdomTree Cloud Computing Fund ETF is outperforming other ETFs, up about 3.8% on the day. Components of that ETF showing particular strength include shares of Coupa Software, up about 26.8% and shares of C3.AI, up about 9.1% on the day. And underperforming other ETFs today...
NASDAQ
NULV, XRT: Big ETF Outflows
Looking at units outstanding versus one week prior within the universe of ETFs covered at ETF Channel, the biggest outflow was seen in the NULV ETF, where 7,000,000 units were destroyed, or a 13.4% decrease week over week. And on a percentage change basis, the ETF with the biggest outflow...
NASDAQ
Here's Why Investors Should Retain Accenture (ACN) Stock Now
Accenture plc ACN is benefiting from its cloud capabilities, acquisitions and consulting businesses. ACN’s earnings and revenues for 2022 are expected to improve 5.9% and 4.3%, respectively, from the corresponding year-ago reported figures. Factors That Augur Well. Accenture has been steadily gaining traction in both of its outsourcing and...
NASDAQ
3 Beaten-Down Entertainment Stocks Poised for a Turnaround in 2023
Although the broader economy gradually overcame the pandemic-induced uncertainties this year, inflationary pressures have again sent investors into the back seat. Supply chain headwinds and the geopolitical environment are also hurting most industries. Worries about a global slowdown and a possible recession loom over the stock market. Market pundits fear...
NASDAQ
Wall Street Bulls Look Optimistic About Costco (COST): Should You Buy?
When deciding whether to buy, sell, or hold a stock, investors often rely on analyst recommendations. Media reports about rating changes by these brokerage-firm-employed (or sell-side) analysts often influence a stock's price, but are they really important?. Before we discuss the reliability of brokerage recommendations and how to use them...
NASDAQ
Dow Jones Bear Market: 3 No-Brainer Stocks for Market Growth
After falling into bear market territory (marking a 20% decline) in late September, the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJINDICES: ^DJI) has recovered some and is now down about 8% for the year. Part of its recovery has come from top stocks, including Caterpillar (NYSE: CAT), up almost 10% in 2023.
NASDAQ
Here's Why You Should Give Zebra Technologies (ZBRA) a Miss Now
Zebra Technologies ZBRA is grappling with supply-chain disruptions, foreign currency headwinds and a softening demand environment. Let’s discuss these factors in detail, which are weighing on this Zacks Rank #4 (Sell) company’s performance. Persistent supply-chain challenges related to component shortages are disrupting Zebra Technologies’ operations, resulting in a...
