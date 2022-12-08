Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
wnynewsnow.com
Jamestown City Council Reviewing School Traffic Safety Ordinances
JAMESTOWN, NY (WNY News Now) — Jamestown City Council will review two ordinances during their work session meeting on Monday, focusing specifically on traffic cameras, with the goal of improving school safety. There are two proposals on the table, the first would install speed zone cameras within school zones,...
wnynewsnow.com
Local Hair Salon Stepping Up To Help Those In Need
RANDOLPH, NY (WNY News Now) – A local hair salon is stepping up to help those in need this holiday season. Details Salon is collecting non-perishable items for the St. Susan Center in Jamestown through December 22 at their storefront, 137 Main Street, in Randolph. Over the past year...
wnynewsnow.com
Noise Complaint Leads To Drug And Weapons Arrest In Jamestown
JAMESTOWN, NY (WNY News Now) – An early morning noise complaint in Jamestown led to the arrest of a 30-year-old man on drug and weapons charges. Officers with Jamestown Police responded to a complaint of a loud vehicle running on Barrows Street just after 2 a.m. on Monday. During...
wnynewsnow.com
BBB: Number of Puppy Scam Victims Down, Losses up
ERIE, Pa. (Erie News Now) — A new Better Business Bureau study shows pet scams appear to be on the decline, but monetary losses are climbing. Scam victims suffered an average loss of $850 in 2022, which is up 60 percent since 2017. Total losses are expected to exceed...
wnynewsnow.com
Jamestown Child Giving Back This Holiday
JAMESTOWN, NY (WNY News Now) — At just 12-years-old, a Jamestown middle schooler has helped hundreds of kids in need, have a great holiday season. From coats and boots, to toys and makeup, Taylnn Kendall is spreading holiday cheer. “For my giving mission, I have a giving mission for...
wnynewsnow.com
Mainly Quiet Weather Through Mid-Week
JAMESTOWN – High Pressure building into the region will provide dry weather through at least Wednesday before more eventful weather returns for the end of the week. While the rest of Monday will be mainly dry outside of a stray flurry, clouds will hang tough through the afternoon. Highs in the low-30’s.
wnynewsnow.com
Homeless Man Flees Police In Stolen Vehicle, Following Walmart Shoplifting
LAKEWOOD, NY (WNY News Now) — A 32-year-old homeless man faces a slew of charges after allegedly leading police on a stolen vehicle pursuit following a shoplifting incident at the Lakewood Walmart. On Saturday afternoon, just before 3 p.m., officers with Lakewood-Busti Police responded to the Fairmount Avenue superstore...
Comments / 0