Red Wing Republican Eagle
Wingers girls hockey earns shutout victory
Red Wing defeated Mankato West Saturday afternoon at home and did so convincingly. The Wingers outshot the Scarlets 54-6 in a 2-0 win. Grace Handwerk had a multipoint game, scoring the opening goal at 4 minutes, 48 seconds of the first period and later assisting on Allie Roe's goal late in the second.
Red Wing Republican Eagle
Hibbing rolls past Wingers boys hockey
Christian Dickson led the Hibbing offense with a hat trick in a 12-1 win over Red Wing on Saturday. Peyton Taylor, Broden Fawcett and Keegan Fink each scored twice for Hibbing. Landin Ramstad scored the lone Red Wing goal on the power play at 12 minutes, 42 seconds of the...
Red Wing Republican Eagle
Shones plays hero: What the win over Minneapolis North says about Lake City
The crowd swarmed the east court in the bustling gym of Hopkins High School Saturday evening during the Breakdown Tip Off Classic as Minneapolis North attempted to pull off an astounding comeback win against the Lake City Tigers. The Polars went ahead 81-80 and the crowd remained tightly packed in...
Red Wing Republican Eagle
Area boys basketball: Dec. 9
Zumbrota-Mazeppa improved to 2-0 overall with a 72-55 win over Kasson-Mantorville. The Cougars led by three points at the half, then stretched the lead in the second on the shooting of Kayden Rodrick and Hunter Streit. Rodrick led the team with 28 points, making four 3-pointers. Streit had 18 points on four 3-pointers.
Red Wing Republican Eagle
Weekly planner: Nutcracker, New Standards, more coming to Red Wing
Location: Sheldon Theatre, 443 West Third St. More information: sheldontheatre.org or 651-388-8700. The Continental Ballet Company’s Nutcracker has toured throughout Minnesota, and is a beloved annual tradition at the Sheldon. A holiday season crown jewel. Especially designed for families, this seasoned production develops themes of generosity, non-violence, and responsibility...
mprnews.org
Seasonal temps on Sunday; Update on the upcoming winter storm
It was a fairly typical Saturday in many ways. The high temperature at Minneapolis-St. Paul International Airport was 35 degrees, which is four degrees warmer than our average Dec. 10 high. Most of Minnesota and western Wisconsin had Saturday highs in the 30s. Some areas saw patchy light snow and...
Red Wing Republican Eagle
Red Wing police reports
A Red Wing resident reported on Nov. 17 that windows were broken on a vehicle parked on the 1300 block of West 3rd Street. Items were also stolen from the vehicle (damage value: $550, theft value: $1,500). On Tuesday, Dec. 6, a stop sign at the corner of Bush Street...
Red Wing Republican Eagle
Myra G. (Moser) Childs
Myra G. (Moser) Childs, age 79 of Cannon Falls, died peacefully at The Terrace at Cannon Falls on Wednesday morning, December 7, 2022. A Celebration of Myra’s Life will be held from 2:00 to 6:00 p.m. Tuesday, December 27, 2022, at Starkson Family Life Celebration Chapel, 3075 Vermillion Street, Hastings.
Research shines a light on EP’s indigenous past
Research into the history of the Minnesota River on Eden Prairie’s southern boundary has uncovered more knowledge about the indigenous people who were our earlier residents. But, it’s also a reminder about how little is known and shared about this portion of EP’s past. Paul Thorp, a member of the city’s Heritage Preservation Commission (HPC), [...]
740thefan.com
11 bald eagles poisoned at MN landfill
ST. PAUL, Minn. – Eleven bald eagles were recently found poisoned at a Minnesota landfill. The Raptor Center at the University of Minnesota is caring for 10 of them right now, but one already died. Inver Grove Heights police found the first sick eagle on Sunday, and Raptor Center...
Whether you thirst for root beer or spaghetti pop, Blue Sun Soda Shop has you covered
SPRING LAKE PARK, Minn. – Whether you call it "soda" or "pop," there's a place in the Twin Cities that appeals to any kind of sweet tooth.For Mark Lazarchic, the idea of a soda shop in Spring Lake Park wasn't as simple as popping off a bottle cap."I didn't think it would ever work. I didn't think anyone would ever show up. I didn't even hire anybody," Lazarchic said.He was just hoping to give people a place where the possibilities are endless."If there's a soda out there, I try and bring it in," he said.Lazarchic can have up to 1,500...
boreal.org
Gas prices drop nationwide, giving Minnesota drivers an early holiday gift
The national average for a gallon of gas has hit $3.29 a gallon with Minnesota drivers looking at $3.12. Wisconsin is even lower at $2.89 a gallon, and data shows that prices are still dropping. A gas station in Hastings, Minnesota is selling gas at $2.47 a gallon, allowing customers...
WEAU-TV 13
Snow likely to impact travel this morning south of highway 10
EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - Snow has continued to fall across the I-90 corridor and is slowly working its way just south of I-94. That said, the rest of your morning commute will likely be a bit slick as you head further to the south. This system has actually brought a few flashes of lightning and claps of thunder toward northern Iowa and southeastern Minnesota. A bit of a wintry mix has tried to work in, especially with a slightly warmer layer just above the surface, which has created some ice-covered roads as well. The primary precipitation type, however, has been snowfall, at least for western Wisconsin. Snow will continue to fall through the morning and start to taper off toward the early afternoon. The general trend in snowfall totals by the time it is all said and done will consist of higher accumulations to the south, with a few locations receiving as much as 4 inches of wet, heavy snow, with accumulations tapering off closer to the Chippewa Valley.
Heavy snow brings multiple crashes to southern Minnesota roads
Heavy snow has impacted roads in southern Minnesota Friday morning, causing multiple vehicle spinouts, crashes and jackknifed semis. A snowstorm passed through the state Thursday night into Friday morning, with totals coming in higher than expected. While some parts near the Iowa border were expected to see a maximum of 6 inches, there are localized reports of 8 inches and more in some areas.
Could Popular Minnesota Festival Get its License Revoked and Be No More?
2022 marked the Minnesota Renaissance Festival's 51st Season and anyone who has gone this year or in the past, knows how big this experience can be. So big that it might not even be back next year because of several issues. Mama Zee is not going to like to hear...
mahoningmatters.com
This mid-century modern home for sale will have you saying ‘Oh. My. Gah.’ Take a look
A fabulous example of what mid-century modern architecture is supposed to look like has landed on the market in Minneapolis, Minnesota, for $825,000, and its drool-worthy interior and exterior has a popular real estate social media page doing back flips. The four-bedroom, three-bathroom residence was built in 1955 and designed...
Red Wing Republican Eagle
News of the past: 1972 water line break dries up Red Wing
It was over half a century ago on Dec. 1, 1947, that Glady and Larry “Smitty” Smith took over the Zumbrota dry cleaning business from Lena Bergevin. Fifty years later, Zumbrota Dry Cleaners stands in the same place with Glady still going strong. Zumbrota Dry Cleaners celebrated 50 years in business with an open house on Saturday, Dec. 6.
3 injured in western Wisconsin crash
HARTLAND TOWNSHIP, Wis. -- Authorities say three people were injured in a crash in western Wisconsin Friday evening.The crash occurred on County Trunk Highway V and County Road C in Hartland Township, per the Pierce County Sheriff's Office.An 83-year-old Bay City woman was heading south on 690th Street, crossing Highway V, when a 54-year-old man from Durand heading west on V struck her vehicle.The man from Durand and his passenger, a 49-year-old woman, were taken to Regions Hospital with unknown injuries. The Bay City woman was taken to Mayo Clinic Health System in Red Wing, also with unknown injuries.
Somebody Dumped Over 100 Tires On A Minnesota Road, Police Looking For Answers
Authorities are looking for answers as to who left a bunch of tires on a road in Minnesota. Who leaves a bunch of tires on a road? Well, that is exactly the question that the Forest Lake Police Department is trying to answer. They shared a photo on their Facebook page of over 10 tires just laying on the road.
