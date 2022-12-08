ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Red Wing, MN

Red Wing Republican Eagle

Wingers girls hockey earns shutout victory

Red Wing defeated Mankato West Saturday afternoon at home and did so convincingly. The Wingers outshot the Scarlets 54-6 in a 2-0 win. Grace Handwerk had a multipoint game, scoring the opening goal at 4 minutes, 48 seconds of the first period and later assisting on Allie Roe's goal late in the second.
RED WING, MN
Red Wing Republican Eagle

Hibbing rolls past Wingers boys hockey

Christian Dickson led the Hibbing offense with a hat trick in a 12-1 win over Red Wing on Saturday. Peyton Taylor, Broden Fawcett and Keegan Fink each scored twice for Hibbing. Landin Ramstad scored the lone Red Wing goal on the power play at 12 minutes, 42 seconds of the...
HIBBING, MN
Red Wing Republican Eagle

Shones plays hero: What the win over Minneapolis North says about Lake City

The crowd swarmed the east court in the bustling gym of Hopkins High School Saturday evening during the Breakdown Tip Off Classic as Minneapolis North attempted to pull off an astounding comeback win against the Lake City Tigers. The Polars went ahead 81-80 and the crowd remained tightly packed in...
LAKE CITY, MN
Red Wing Republican Eagle

Area boys basketball: Dec. 9

Zumbrota-Mazeppa improved to 2-0 overall with a 72-55 win over Kasson-Mantorville. The Cougars led by three points at the half, then stretched the lead in the second on the shooting of Kayden Rodrick and Hunter Streit. Rodrick led the team with 28 points, making four 3-pointers. Streit had 18 points on four 3-pointers.
ZUMBROTA, MN
Red Wing Republican Eagle

Weekly planner: Nutcracker, New Standards, more coming to Red Wing

Location: Sheldon Theatre, 443 West Third St. More information: sheldontheatre.org or 651-388-8700. The Continental Ballet Company’s Nutcracker has toured throughout Minnesota, and is a beloved annual tradition at the Sheldon. A holiday season crown jewel. Especially designed for families, this seasoned production develops themes of generosity, non-violence, and responsibility...
RED WING, MN
mprnews.org

Seasonal temps on Sunday; Update on the upcoming winter storm

It was a fairly typical Saturday in many ways. The high temperature at Minneapolis-St. Paul International Airport was 35 degrees, which is four degrees warmer than our average Dec. 10 high. Most of Minnesota and western Wisconsin had Saturday highs in the 30s. Some areas saw patchy light snow and...
MINNESOTA STATE
Red Wing Republican Eagle

Red Wing police reports

A Red Wing resident reported on Nov. 17 that windows were broken on a vehicle parked on the 1300 block of West 3rd Street. Items were also stolen from the vehicle (damage value: $550, theft value: $1,500). On Tuesday, Dec. 6, a stop sign at the corner of Bush Street...
RED WING, MN
Red Wing Republican Eagle

Myra G. (Moser) Childs

Myra G. (Moser) Childs, age 79 of Cannon Falls, died peacefully at The Terrace at Cannon Falls on Wednesday morning, December 7, 2022. A Celebration of Myra’s Life will be held from 2:00 to 6:00 p.m. Tuesday, December 27, 2022, at Starkson Family Life Celebration Chapel, 3075 Vermillion Street, Hastings.
CANNON FALLS, MN
Eden Prairie Local News

Research shines a light on EP’s indigenous past

Research into the history of the Minnesota River on Eden Prairie’s southern boundary has uncovered more knowledge about the indigenous people who were our earlier residents. But, it’s also a reminder about how little is known and shared about this portion of EP’s past. Paul Thorp, a member of the city’s Heritage Preservation Commission (HPC), [...]
EDEN PRAIRIE, MN
740thefan.com

11 bald eagles poisoned at MN landfill

ST. PAUL, Minn. – Eleven bald eagles were recently found poisoned at a Minnesota landfill. The Raptor Center at the University of Minnesota is caring for 10 of them right now, but one already died. Inver Grove Heights police found the first sick eagle on Sunday, and Raptor Center...
INVER GROVE HEIGHTS, MN
CBS Minnesota

Whether you thirst for root beer or spaghetti pop, Blue Sun Soda Shop has you covered

SPRING LAKE PARK, Minn. – Whether you call it "soda" or "pop," there's a place in the Twin Cities that appeals to any kind of sweet tooth.For Mark Lazarchic, the idea of a soda shop in Spring Lake Park wasn't as simple as popping off a bottle cap."I didn't think it would ever work. I didn't think anyone would ever show up. I didn't even hire anybody," Lazarchic said.He was just hoping to give people a place where the possibilities are endless."If there's a soda out there, I try and bring it in," he said.Lazarchic can have up to 1,500...
SPRING LAKE PARK, MN
WEAU-TV 13

Snow likely to impact travel this morning south of highway 10

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - Snow has continued to fall across the I-90 corridor and is slowly working its way just south of I-94. That said, the rest of your morning commute will likely be a bit slick as you head further to the south. This system has actually brought a few flashes of lightning and claps of thunder toward northern Iowa and southeastern Minnesota. A bit of a wintry mix has tried to work in, especially with a slightly warmer layer just above the surface, which has created some ice-covered roads as well. The primary precipitation type, however, has been snowfall, at least for western Wisconsin. Snow will continue to fall through the morning and start to taper off toward the early afternoon. The general trend in snowfall totals by the time it is all said and done will consist of higher accumulations to the south, with a few locations receiving as much as 4 inches of wet, heavy snow, with accumulations tapering off closer to the Chippewa Valley.
EAU CLAIRE, WI
Bring Me The News

Heavy snow brings multiple crashes to southern Minnesota roads

Heavy snow has impacted roads in southern Minnesota Friday morning, causing multiple vehicle spinouts, crashes and jackknifed semis. A snowstorm passed through the state Thursday night into Friday morning, with totals coming in higher than expected. While some parts near the Iowa border were expected to see a maximum of 6 inches, there are localized reports of 8 inches and more in some areas.
MINNESOTA STATE
Red Wing Republican Eagle

News of the past: 1972 water line break dries up Red Wing

It was over half a century ago on Dec. 1, 1947, that Glady and Larry “Smitty” Smith took over the Zumbrota dry cleaning business from Lena Bergevin. Fifty years later, Zumbrota Dry Cleaners stands in the same place with Glady still going strong. Zumbrota Dry Cleaners celebrated 50 years in business with an open house on Saturday, Dec. 6.
RED WING, MN
CBS Minnesota

3 injured in western Wisconsin crash

HARTLAND TOWNSHIP, Wis. -- Authorities say three people were injured in a crash in western Wisconsin Friday evening.The crash occurred on County Trunk Highway V and County Road C in Hartland Township, per the Pierce County Sheriff's Office.An 83-year-old Bay City woman was heading south on 690th Street, crossing Highway V, when a 54-year-old man from Durand heading west on V struck her vehicle.The man from Durand and his passenger, a 49-year-old woman, were taken to Regions Hospital with unknown injuries. The Bay City woman was taken to Mayo Clinic Health System in Red Wing, also with unknown injuries.
PIERCE COUNTY, WI

