scitechdaily.com
Sleeping Too Much Linked to a 69% Increased Risk of Dementia
A new study analyzes how sleep duration and timing impact dementia risk. The time individuals go to bed and how much sleep they get may increase their chance of getting dementia, according to a recent study that was published in the Journal of the American Geriatrics Society. During an average...
Medical News Today
Low levels of vitamin D in the brain linked to increased dementia risk
For the first time, a new study explored vitamin D levels in the human brain and the potential effect on cognitive outcomes. Researchers found that higher levels of vitamin D are associated with a lower risk of dementia in older adults. Despite the findings, the exact role of vitamin D...
Eating ultraprocessed food could increase dementia risk, study warns
Regularly eating ultraprocessed food as a fifth or more of your daily calorie intake could increase your risk of contracting dementia, a new study has warned. Preserving congitive function may mean doing away with hot dogs, burgers and frozen pizzas, say scientists, who warn the part of your brain that processes information and makes decisions is most acutely impacted by regular consumption of such foods.According to the study published in JAMA Neurology on Monday, people who eat the most ultraprocessed foods have a 28 per cent faster rate of global cognitive decline and a 25 per cent faster rate of...
Medical News Today
What are the symptoms of stroke in females?
Males and females experience the same main symptoms of stroke. However, females can experience some different symptoms, such as confusion, general fatigue, and more. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) , stroke is the fifth leading cause of death for females in the United States, affecting 1 in 5...
Medical News Today
When is the best time to check blood sugar with type 2 diabetes?
Generally, healthcare professionals recommend checking blood sugar before meals and at bedtime. However, this can vary depending on a person’s diabetes management plan. When a person has type 2 diabetes, their body cannot regulate the volume of sugar, or glucose, in their blood. Regular monitoring of blood sugar levels can be a key tool for managing the condition.
MedicalXpress
Shingles associated with increased risk for stroke, heart attack
A new study by investigators from Brigham and Women's Hospital, a founding member of the Mass General Brigham health care system, demonstrated that shingles, also known as herpes zoster, is associated with an almost 30% higher long-term risk of a major cardiovascular event such a stroke or heart attack. Their results are published in the Journal of the American Heart Association.
EatingWell
How Can Your Cholesterol Levels Impact Your Dementia Risk?
Keeping your heart and brain in tip-top shape is critical for a long, healthy life. That's not surprising, considering heart disease is the No. 1 cause of death in America and Alzheimer's disease, the most common type of dementia, ranks at No. 7. While several dementia risk factors—such as age, genetics and family history—are not modifiable, research shows there are several other dementia risk factors within your control.
KTVZ
Statins lower risk of deadliest kind of stroke, study finds
Doctors know that drugs called statins lower a person’s risk of a stroke due to a blood clot. But a new study shows that the inexpensive medications can also decrease the risk of a first stroke as a result of an intracerebral hemorrhage, the deadliest kind. An intracerebral hemorrhage...
WTVW
Signs of heart failure
Mayo Clinic experts say the main cause of heart failure is coronary artery disease, which can be caused by poorly controlled hypertension or diabetes. But people with sleep apnea, or those taking certain cancer medications may also be at higher risk. And in rare cases, viral infections can cause damage to the heart muscle.
Medical News Today
Dementia after stroke: Symptoms and outlook
Dementia after stroke is fairly common. Within 1 year, 18.4% of people who have had a stroke experience dementia. A stroke can damage the brain, leading to a type of dementia known as vascular dementia. The above information comes from a 2021 study in the Journal of Neurology, Neurosurgery &...
Medical News Today
What is the difference between vascular dementia and Alzheimer's disease?
Vascular dementia and Alzheimer’s disease are two types of dementia. Both conditions can affect cognitive function, behavior, and the ability to carry out everyday tasks. Vascular dementia occurs as a result of damage to the blood vessels in the brain that affect brain function. The condition can affect thinking, behavior, and memory.
Medical News Today
Type 2 diabetes: Could poor sleep increase your risk?
Certain factors will increase people’s risk of developing type two diabetes, including obesity and high lipid levels. Data from a recent study found that poor sleep can contribute to diabetes risk factors, thus also increasing the risk for people to develop type 2 diabetes. individuals all over the world....
McKnight's
Chronic inflammation linked to brain atrophy found in older age: study
The human brain is known to shrink and lose some function with age. Gender and chronic inflammation may also be linked to these changes, a new study finds. In more than 500 adults, brain scans and blood immune samples taken over a decade revealed concentrations of inflammatory proteins that increase with age. The correlation of protein-related patterns with aging was so clear that the investigators were able to use them to precisely predict a person’s chronological age.
Healthline
Getting Too Much Salt, Not Enough Potassium May Increase Your Risk of Cognitive Decline￼
A new study showed higher dietary sodium was associated with a higher risk of memory deterioration and higher potassium intake was associated with higher cognitive function. Sodium and potassium both play an important role in the body, working together to maintain water balance, send nerve impulses and contract muscles. There...
cohaitungchi.com
Does beetroot juice lower blood pressure?
Hypertension is a severe public well being concern. It will increase the chance of extra harmful well being situations, reminiscent of coronary heart assault, stroke, and continual coronary heart failure. Hypertension can also be a significant danger issue for kidney illness. Beetroot accommodates excessive ranges of dietary nitrate (NO3), which...
Healthline
Is High Blood Pressure Considered Heart Disease?
High blood pressure is not considered a type of heart disease, but it does play a major role in the development of heart disease. High blood pressure (also called hypertension) is one of the biggest risk factors someone can have for developing heart disease. High blood pressure can also lead...
alzheimersnewstoday.com
Full Phase 3 Trial Data Support Lecanemab for Early Alzheimer’s
About 1.5 years of treatment with lecanemab (BAN2401) — now under regulatory review in the U.S. — was found to significantly slow the progression of dementia symptoms in people with early-onset Alzheimer’s disease. That’s according to just-released full data from the Phase 3 Clarity AD clinical trial,...
How To Quickly Lower Your Blood Sugar
Left untreated, high blood sugar can be dangerous. Learn the fastest ways to treat high blood sugar quickly and when you should see a doctor instead.
neurologylive.com
Ultraprocessed Food Consumption Association With Increased Risk of Cognitive Decline
Percentage of daily energy from ultraprocessed food was associated with cognitive decline in participants younger than 60 years, suggesting the importance of preventive interventions in middle-aged adults. Findings from the Brazilian Longitudinal Study of Adult Health showed that consumption of ultraprocessed foods (UPF) greater than 19.9% of total daily calories...
