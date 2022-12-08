Read full article on original website
Related
UNI Drops Buy-Game to McNeese State on Tough Shooting Night
In a matchup of two teams down on their luck this season, McNeese State (3-6) traveled to Cedar Falls and stole a win over UNI (3-6, 1-1) in the McLeod Center, 52-49. It was an odd, tough matchup for a young team to handle in a buy-game. The Cowboys showed...
Raccoons Poised To Take Over The State of Iowa
I grew up on a farm in rural Jones County. Seeing wildlife was a daily occurrence. Cats, dogs, cattle, mice, deer, heck even the occasional coyote. But it took me living in the city to see as many raccoons as I have. Sure I saw a few growing up on the farm, but it was usually around sweet corn season and they were looking for an easy meal. It turns out the easier meal is my trash can in Marion. Yes, the raccoon population in Iowa is surging and one reason is less trapping.
How Mike Rowe Gave Eastern Iowa Hope in The Face of Disaster
"You and your neighbors have been on my mind". Those were the words of national TV host Mike Rowe two years ago in the aftermath of the devastating derecho. National attention being placed on our situation took a few days longer than some would have liked, while others will agree with the moral of this story right away. Iowans can do it ourselves.
Eastern Iowa Firm To Design First New NASA Spacesuits in Decades
Far out, man. Very, very far out. Collins Aerospace, a Raytheon Technologies company, has been awarded a $97.2 million contract with NASA to design the "next generation spacesuit" and support system. According to CBS2, the business overseeing this part of the portfolio is headquartered in Cedar Rapids. A NASA press...
Why Is This Cedar Rapids Home Being Sold For $2.5 Million?
I don't claim to be some sort of real estate expert, but I do pride myself on being able to spot something that doesn't seem quite right. Interest rates are climbing making it more and more expensive to own a home. But a house that is under 1300 square feet selling for $2.5 million? What's going on?
KCRG.com
A misty start to the weekend
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) -Fog, drizzle, and clouds are outside the window this morning with temperatures in the 30s across the region. Our misty conditions will continue into the afternoon with clouds and drizzle expected. Low visibilities may continue through the afternoon and into the overnight hours, especially for areas north of Highway 20. Temperatures will rise into the upper 30s and low 40s. Drizzle, clouds, and fog continue tonight. Due to temperatures dropping into the 20s, freezing drizzle is possible Saturday night.
Tasty Treats Business to Open First Iowa Location in Cedar Rapids [PHOTOS]
A Cedar Rapids woman and her sister fell in love with the tasty products of a business while on vacation. Now, they're bringing it to Cedar Rapids. Amanda Zahn & Jonielle Spillers occasionally vacation in Fort Myers, Florida, and after finding themselves going back to the same place time and again, they decided to investigate a franchise. Their application was approved and work is underway on a Cedar Rapids storefront which will be the first location in the entire state of Iowa.
tamatoledonews.com
Iowa DOT plans project to transform US 63 into a Super 2 Corridor
Iowa DOT will be transforming US Highway 63 following the Federal Highway Administration Planning and Environmental Linkages (PEL) process. The Super 2 corridor spans from Poweshiek through Tama and ends in Black Hawk County. The first phase of the project starts at Highway 6 in Poweshiek into Tama County to the south city limits of Tama. The Poweshiek County project is estimated to cost $7 million, and the Tama County project is estimated at $10 million.
Cresco Times
SMIco Named CIDC Business of the Year
CRESCO - SMIco has been building wood pallets for 50 years. They also make specialized wood crating and safety fiber, the wood chips that are used on playgrounds surfacing and other recreational areas. As one might imagine, things have changed a little throughout the years, but one thing that hasn’t...
KIMT
Charles City school board to consider job cuts on Monday
CHARLES CITY, Iowa – Cutting jobs will be on Monday’s agenda for the Charles City School Board. Superintendent Dr. Anne Lundquist says she will present the Board with plans that include reductions in the operations department and central services office staff, the adjustment or reclassification of a few other positions, and eliminating two teacher/administration positions. Dr. Lundquist says there are three options for those final two job cuts:
Photos From Eastern Iowa Biofuels Plant Explosion
Yesterday, news broke about an explosion at a Marengo biodiesel facility that injured multiple people. There were two explosions that took place Thursday afternoon. The first explosion occurred around 11:15 a.m., the second being 45 minutes later. Crews worked through the night to put out the fire from the explosion.
KCRG.com
Hometown Holiday Treats Week 3
KCRG-TV9's Mollie Swayne spoke with members of the team about how this impacts them. Recovery from Marengo explosion and fire continues. At least one victim is using GoFundMe to help raise money for medical treatment. Young Entrepreneurs Market held at NewBo. Updated: 21 hours ago. A unique market in Cedar...
KCRG.com
Mt. Zion Baptist Church holds ribbon cutting ceremony for new food pantry
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - People on the north side of Cedar Rapids have a new place to go to get the food they need. Mt. Zion Missionary Baptist Church cut the ribbon on Friday to the newest food pantry in the city. The pantry is part of a partnership...
Deserving Cedar Rapids Waitress Gets Huge Tip From Customers
On Wednesday night, a group of Eastern Iowans got together to participate in what's called a "$100 Dinner." Basically, you get a group of people together and all bring $100 to the dinner. Each person orders a meal and a drink, and every cent that's left at the end of the meal goes to the server as a tip.
superhits1027.com
WINTER STORM WARNING from Midnight tonight until 6 AM Friday for Cerro Gordo, Worth, Winnebago, Hancock and Kossuth counties.
….FOR CERRO GORDO, WORTH, WINNEBAGO, HANCOCK AND KOSSUTH COUNTIES….WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY UNTIL MIDNIGHT TONIGHT, THEN WINTER STORM WARNING FROM MIDNIGHT TO 6 AM….WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY FROM 6AM TO 9 AM…. Mixed precipitation transitioning to heavy snow. Accumulating ice and snow is expected, with snow accumulations of 3 to...
Cedar Rapids To Host Free Annual Veterans’ Holiday Meal
In a press release sent to the station by the City of Cedar Rapids, it's been announced that the annual Veterans' Holiday Meal has been scheduled for area veterans and their families. According to the press release, the annual meal is coordinated by Johnson Avenue Hy-Vee, the Cedar Rapids Veterans...
Cedar Rapids Building Fire Causes Significant Damage
At around the same time as a Marengo blaze was causing evacuations and hospitalizations due to injuries, crews were helping battle a separate fire in Southwest Cedar Rapids on Thursday. The location this time was on the upper floor of a building at 3330 Southgate Court SW. It's a mixed-use...
A Linn County Neighborhood Has Over 100,000 Christmas Lights
For over a decade, a neighborhood over in Walker, Iowa has been blowing people away with their impressive holiday lights. Blue Creek Christmas, located at 4942 Blue Creek Court, is the perfect example of a community coming together to spread Christmas cheer AND raise money for a deserving cause!. Aaron...
Major Building Explosion in Iowa County Causes Multiple Injuries
[UPDATE: 12/8/22, 4:39 p.m.]: KCCI reports that the University of Iowa Hospitals and Clinics have taken in and are treating 10-15 individuals injured in relation to Thursday's explosion. Agencies within a 30-50 mile radius responded. More details are below.]. According to KCRG, the City of Marengo is warning people to...
Grundy County Man Arrested for Murder
(Grundy County, IA) A Grundy County man is facing first-degree murder in a case that started last year. Court documents say Christian Jeys died last December from blunt force trauma from injuries caused by Kevin Halladey. The Grundy County Sheriff’s Office says Halladey was stabbed by Jeys’ 13-year-old son that night, and also threw Jeys’ daughter into a wall. He is being held at Grundy County Jail on a one-million-dollar bond.
98.1 KHAK
Cedar Rapids, IA
15K+
Followers
14K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT
98.1 KHAK is #1 for new country and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Cedar Rapids, Iowa Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.
Comments / 0