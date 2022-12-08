How so many people in this country fell under Trump's cult of lies seems to be never ending. When are the elected officials who supported this riot going to be held responsible?There was even one who ran for governor in Pennsylvania, thank God he lost, but is still a state senate.
January 6, 2021 - Not for better healthcare; not for greater wages or better employment; not for better (or fair) housing; not for better food or clean water; not for better schools or educational opportunities; not for greater aid for pandemic relief; not for a more stable and accessible infrastructure; but for a wealthy man who wouldn't give them the time of day, if he didn't need them to stay in power and out of court.😔😔
The Courts all say they face 20 years and to date no one has received the top sentence . I understand most cooperated but the ones that didn't . Throw the book at them .
