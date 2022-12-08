Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
A new lobster boat hits the water in Stonington MaineDoug StewartSouth Bristol, ME
Things To Do In Maine Friday 12/9 to Sunday 12/11The Maine WriterMaine State
4 Great Steakhouses in MaineAlina AndrasMaine State
Things to Do This Weekend 11/26 and 11/27 in MaineThe Maine WriterMaine State
Things to Do Friday, November 25th in MaineThe Maine WriterMaine State
penbaypilot.com
Marion ‘Mimmie’ Sawyer, obituary
Marion "Mimmie" Sawyer, 95, passed away on December 4, 2022. She was born on Feb 14, 1927, to Norman Kand Mildred Rexford Van Epps in Watertown, New York, being one of 9 children. She married Eben C Sawyer III in 1947. They were married 58 years and traveled all over...
penbaypilot.com
Errol G. Littlefield, Sr., obituary
BELMONT — Errol G. Littlefield, Sr., passed away tragically when his lobster boat flipped over in Searsport Harbor on October 22, 2022. He died doing what he loved. Errol was born to Leroy and Lila (Grant) Littlefield on April 29, 1946, in Belfast, Maine, one of eight children. Errol...
A ‘Box Of Maine’ Is The Perfect Holiday Gift Idea
Do you have friends or family who are from Maine, but have moved away, and miss some of the comfort of home? Let’s face it, there are some things that are so unique to this state, that sometimes you have to come here to enjoy them...This is why Box of Maine the perfect idea for a gift, for Christmas, or any time of the year.
The Governors Restaurant in Bangor, ME
Get your morning started with breakfast at the Governor’s Restaurant and Bakery. From eggs to pancakes and waffles, there is something for everyone. But a lobster roll for dinner can be delicious too!
How Likely Is Maine To See A White Christmas In 2022?
Unless you are big into skiing, boarding, or snowmobiling, there is a good chance that you are not a massive fan of snow. However, I think we can all agree that there is something magical about a Christmas Eve or Christmas Day snowstorm. Right?. Many people don't feel like it...
lcnme.com
No Injuries in Wiscasset Fire
Everyone was able to exit safely, including some pet birds, from a suspected furnace fire at 288 Birch Point Road in Wiscasset on the morning of Saturday, Dec. 10. The blaze started in the furnace closet and spread to the roof of the home before firefighters arrived on the scene, according to Wiscasset Fire Department Capt. Steven Smith.
Spreading Holiday Cheer To Thousands of Shoppers at Marketplace at Augusta
This past weekend, Matt & Lizzy in The Morning traveled to the Marketplace at Augusta to spread butt loads of holiday cheer, and give away gift cards. We were broadcasting live and told all of you who were shopping to come find us and we'd hook you up with some extra spending cash.
WMTW
Maine Maritime students killed in Castine crash remembered as ‘respected’ student athletes
CASTINE, Maine — Two of the four Maine Maritime Academy students killed in acrash early Saturday morning are originally from Maine. Chase Fossett, 21, attended Gardiner Area High School and was studying international business and logistics. Fossett is remembered by his high school principal as a well-respected student-athlete. “Chase...
WMTW
Trucks believed to be racing prior to deadly head-on crash in Androscoggin County
TURNER, Maine — A 79-year-old woman was killed in a head-on crash in Androscoggin County Sunday morning. Officials confirmed Carol Ivers, of Fayette, was killed, and two others were hurt in a crash on Route 4 in Turner. According to emergency responders, Jacob Diaz and a passenger were heading...
Things To Do In Maine Friday 12/9 to Sunday 12/11
Hello and welcome to the weekend roundup of things to do this weekend. I again added the bonus day of Friday. There are lots of fun activities to do with the kids and family, and Santa will again be busy this weekend putting in appearances around Maine. Have a great weekend!
wabi.tv
Unique market in Augusta brings makers, community together
AUGUSTA, Maine (WABI) - A unique holiday market was held today in Augusta. At the Ritual Maine Market at the Augusta Armory, over 30 vendors gathered to share their talents with the people of Maine. Described as a ‘high-vibe eclectic makers market’, items included dried flower bouquets, crystals, pottery, and...
Community mourns Maine Maritime students killed in Castine crash
MAINE, USA — News of Saturday's deadly car crash in Castine that took the lives of four Maine Maritime Academy students and injured three others has left many Maine communities shaken. The victims have been preliminarily identified as 20-year-old Brian Kenealy of York, Maine, 21-year-old Chase Fossett of Gardiner,...
Grease fire shuts down Portland café
PORTLAND, Maine — A cafe in Portland was forced to close Sunday afternoon after a fire started in the kitchen. Portland Fire Department Chief John Hendricks told NEWS CENTER Maine, the department got a call from Rose Foods on Forest Avenue around 3:08 p.m. that employees were trying to put out a fire in the kitchen,
penbaypilot.com
‘Ringing in the Season’ concert proceeds presented to St. Bernard Soup Kitchen
CAMDEN — On Saturday, Dec. 3, the sixteenth annual ‘Ringing in the Season’ holiday handbell concert was presented to a live audience in the sanctuary of First Congregational Church of Camden. This year’s program featured performances by Choral Bells of the First Congregational Church of Camden; Penobscot...
4 college students killed in Maine crash
CASTINE, Maine (WPRI) — Four college students from Maine Maritime Academy were killed in a car crash early this weekend. Two of those victims were from Massachusetts. Police say the accident happened early Saturday after the last day of classes for the semester. Authorities say a total of seven students were in the car, when […]
penbaypilot.com
Mind-boggling fiscal decisions
The Belfast City Council has said it wants to open a park across Route 1 from where Nordic Aquafarms wants to build its $500 million land-based industrial fish farm. And the City has said parking for the park would be across Route 1 from the park, leaving park-goers to cross Route 1 in a 50-mile-an-hour zone with less than optimal visibility.
Maine Maritime to hold vigil for 4 students killed in fiery crash
CASTINE, Maine (AP) — Maine Maritime Academy is holding a vigil for four students killed in a fiery weekend SUV crash. The event was to be held Sunday evening for students, faculty and local residents on the lawn of Leavitt Hall a day after the deadly crash shook the community.
mainepublic.org
A fish that's swum in Maine ponds since the Ice Age faces an uncertain future
It’s a brisk late-October morning, with a bright sun breaking through the fog clinging to the surface of Floods Pond, in Otis. Brad Erdman and Fred Seavey load gear into an aluminum skiff, and head out across the water. A series of net floats comes into view in shallow...
Four People Dead, Three Hospitalized after Fiery Crash in Castine, Maine
UPDATE: Maine State Police say four students from Maine Maritime Academy were killed and three others were injured in a single-vehicle crash early Saturday morning in Castine. Police and paramedics responded to the crash on the Shore Road in Castine shortly after 2:00 a.m., according to the Maine Department of Public Safety. The preliminary investigation indicates that a 2013 Range Rover was traveling south on Route 166 when it left the road and struck a tree before erupting in flames, spokesperson Shannon Moss reported.
railfan.com
State Ponders Future of Former Maine Central ‘Lower Road’ Main Line
AUGUSTA, Maine — Stakeholders in central Maine are asking the state to do something with 33 miles of former Maine Central track through the scenic Kennebec Valley. The trackage is owned by the state and was once part of the MEC’s “Lower Road” main line. MEC maintained two main lines connecting Portland and Waterville. Guilford Rail System used both into the late 1980s but then decided to abandon the middle section of the Lower Road in favor of what was called the “Back Road,” which served a number of papermill branches. The state specifically owns the section of track between Brunswick and Augusta.
