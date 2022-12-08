ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Warren, ME

penbaypilot.com

Marion ‘Mimmie’ Sawyer, obituary

Marion "Mimmie" Sawyer, 95, passed away on December 4, 2022. She was born on Feb 14, 1927, to Norman Kand Mildred Rexford Van Epps in Watertown, New York, being one of 9 children. She married Eben C Sawyer III in 1947. They were married 58 years and traveled all over...
ROCKPORT, ME
penbaypilot.com

Errol G. Littlefield, Sr., obituary

BELMONT — Errol G. Littlefield, Sr., passed away tragically when his lobster boat flipped over in Searsport Harbor on October 22, 2022. He died doing what he loved. Errol was born to Leroy and Lila (Grant) Littlefield on April 29, 1946, in Belfast, Maine, one of eight children. Errol...
BELFAST, ME
101.9 The Rock

A ‘Box Of Maine’ Is The Perfect Holiday Gift Idea

Do you have friends or family who are from Maine, but have moved away, and miss some of the comfort of home? Let’s face it, there are some things that are so unique to this state, that sometimes you have to come here to enjoy them...This is why Box of Maine the perfect idea for a gift, for Christmas, or any time of the year.
MAINE STATE
B98.5

How Likely Is Maine To See A White Christmas In 2022?

Unless you are big into skiing, boarding, or snowmobiling, there is a good chance that you are not a massive fan of snow. However, I think we can all agree that there is something magical about a Christmas Eve or Christmas Day snowstorm. Right?. Many people don't feel like it...
MAINE STATE
lcnme.com

No Injuries in Wiscasset Fire

Everyone was able to exit safely, including some pet birds, from a suspected furnace fire at 288 Birch Point Road in Wiscasset on the morning of Saturday, Dec. 10. The blaze started in the furnace closet and spread to the roof of the home before firefighters arrived on the scene, according to Wiscasset Fire Department Capt. Steven Smith.
WISCASSET, ME
wabi.tv

Unique market in Augusta brings makers, community together

AUGUSTA, Maine (WABI) - A unique holiday market was held today in Augusta. At the Ritual Maine Market at the Augusta Armory, over 30 vendors gathered to share their talents with the people of Maine. Described as a ‘high-vibe eclectic makers market’, items included dried flower bouquets, crystals, pottery, and...
AUGUSTA, ME
NEWS CENTER Maine

Grease fire shuts down Portland café

PORTLAND, Maine — A cafe in Portland was forced to close Sunday afternoon after a fire started in the kitchen. Portland Fire Department Chief John Hendricks told NEWS CENTER Maine, the department got a call from Rose Foods on Forest Avenue around 3:08 p.m. that employees were trying to put out a fire in the kitchen,
PORTLAND, ME
WPRI 12 News

4 college students killed in Maine crash

CASTINE, Maine (WPRI) — Four college students from Maine Maritime Academy were killed in a car crash early this weekend. Two of those victims were from Massachusetts. Police say the accident happened early Saturday after the last day of classes for the semester. Authorities say a total of seven students were in the car, when […]
CASTINE, ME
penbaypilot.com

Mind-boggling fiscal decisions

The Belfast City Council has said it wants to open a park across Route 1 from where Nordic Aquafarms wants to build its $500 million land-based industrial fish farm. And the City has said parking for the park would be across Route 1 from the park, leaving park-goers to cross Route 1 in a 50-mile-an-hour zone with less than optimal visibility.
BELFAST, ME
Big Country 96.9

Four People Dead, Three Hospitalized after Fiery Crash in Castine, Maine

UPDATE: Maine State Police say four students from Maine Maritime Academy were killed and three others were injured in a single-vehicle crash early Saturday morning in Castine. Police and paramedics responded to the crash on the Shore Road in Castine shortly after 2:00 a.m., according to the Maine Department of Public Safety. The preliminary investigation indicates that a 2013 Range Rover was traveling south on Route 166 when it left the road and struck a tree before erupting in flames, spokesperson Shannon Moss reported.
CASTINE, ME
railfan.com

State Ponders Future of Former Maine Central ‘Lower Road’ Main Line

AUGUSTA, Maine — Stakeholders in central Maine are asking the state to do something with 33 miles of former Maine Central track through the scenic Kennebec Valley. The trackage is owned by the state and was once part of the MEC’s “Lower Road” main line. MEC maintained two main lines connecting Portland and Waterville. Guilford Rail System used both into the late 1980s but then decided to abandon the middle section of the Lower Road in favor of what was called the “Back Road,” which served a number of papermill branches. The state specifically owns the section of track between Brunswick and Augusta.
AUGUSTA, ME

