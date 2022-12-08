ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Morgantown, WV

Metro News

Morgantown man accused in $500,000 check fraud scheme

WHEELING, W. Va. – A Morgantown man has been indicted following an investigation into the theft nearly a half a million dollars in a check forgery scheme that victimized a a relative. Jaynesh Umesh Patel, 40, faces bank fraud and aggravated identity theft charges, according to United States Attorney...
MORGANTOWN, WV
Lootpress

5 in W.Va. charged with federal pandemic-related fraud

WHEELING, W.Va. (AP) — Five people in West Virginia are facing indictments on federal fraud charges related to COVID–19 aid programs. U.S. Attorney William Ihlenfeld says one case alleges false statements about the finances of and number of employees at the Lebanese Restaurant & Bakery, the Wheeling Wine Festival, the West Virginia Hockey League and the Wheeling Hockey Association in order to seek CARES Act funding in amounts of $10,000 per organization.
WHEELING, WV
WDTV

Crews battle fire in Jane Lew

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Emergency crews battled a house fire Saturday night in Jane Lew. The fire started around 8 p.m. at a home on 2nd Street. It’s unclear at this time if anyone was inside the home or if anyone was injured. The cause of the fire is...
JANE LEW, WV
wajr.com

WVU finals week is here, commencement preparations underway

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. – Students on the Morgantown WVU campus are navigating finals week Dec. 12 through Dec. 16. WVU Dean of Students Dr. Corey Farris said the last day of classes was Thursday allowing students to begin exam preparation Friday and continue through the weekend. “We cheer them on...
MORGANTOWN, WV
WBOY 12 News

Structure fire in Jane Lew under investigation

JANE LEW, W.Va. – On Saturday, a fire broke out in Jane Lew on W. 2nd Street. Crews from Jane Lew, Weston, Jackson’s Mill and Lost Creek fire departments all responded to the home around 8 p.m. The Jane Lew Fire Department Assistant Chief, Jason Smith, said two people were treated for smoke inhalation. The […]
JANE LEW, WV
Lootpress

Brooke County man sentenced for failure to register charge

WHEELING, WV (LOOTPRESS) – Christopher J. Schragl, of Follansbee, West Virginia, was sentenced on December 8th to 18 months of incarceration for failing to update his sex offender registry, United States Attorney William Ihlenfeld announced in a press release. Schragl, 46, pleaded guilty in June 2022 to one count...
FOLLANSBEE, WV
WTOV 9

'The greatest fraud of our generation'

WHEELING, W.Va. — Five people were indicted Tuesday by a federal grand jury alleging fraud in connection with COVID-19 -- and four are from the Northern Panhandle. U.S. Attorney Bill Ihlenfeld, Pittsburgh FBI, and Workforce West Virginia gathered to discuss mass amounts of COVID-19 fraud. Officials stress these indictments...
WHEELING, WV

