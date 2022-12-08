WHEELING, W.Va. (AP) — Five people in West Virginia are facing indictments on federal fraud charges related to COVID–19 aid programs. U.S. Attorney William Ihlenfeld says one case alleges false statements about the finances of and number of employees at the Lebanese Restaurant & Bakery, the Wheeling Wine Festival, the West Virginia Hockey League and the Wheeling Hockey Association in order to seek CARES Act funding in amounts of $10,000 per organization.

