Last gun show of the year comes to an end
"Showmasters Gun Shows" held its last gun show of the year on Dec. 10 and 11.
Metro News
Morgantown man accused in $500,000 check fraud scheme
WHEELING, W. Va. – A Morgantown man has been indicted following an investigation into the theft nearly a half a million dollars in a check forgery scheme that victimized a a relative. Jaynesh Umesh Patel, 40, faces bank fraud and aggravated identity theft charges, according to United States Attorney...
Is a ski-masked group armed with golf clubs attacking people in West Virginia?
If you've seen rumors about a group of people roaming around downtown Morgantown and wearing ski masks while committing crimes, the Morgantown Police Department said that's not the case.
5 in W.Va. charged with federal pandemic-related fraud
WHEELING, W.Va. (AP) — Five people in West Virginia are facing indictments on federal fraud charges related to COVID–19 aid programs. U.S. Attorney William Ihlenfeld says one case alleges false statements about the finances of and number of employees at the Lebanese Restaurant & Bakery, the Wheeling Wine Festival, the West Virginia Hockey League and the Wheeling Hockey Association in order to seek CARES Act funding in amounts of $10,000 per organization.
‘Shots fired’: man arrested in Randolph County
In a post on their Facebook page, the Office of the Sheriff of Randolph County announced the arrest of an individual in Huttonville on Dec. 9.
Metro News
DOH prepping for work on I-79 bridges from Clarksburg to Pennsylvania state line
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. — The state Division of Highways has awarded a $62.4 million bid to rehabilitate 13 Interstate 79 bridges from Clarksburg to the Pennsylvania state line over the next four years. “Thirteen bridges will be renovated and another contract will be awarded to replace six more bridges in...
UPDATE: Nov. 21 wreck in Bridgeport ruled fatal
Multiple crews, including the medical examiner were called to a vehicle wreck early Monday morning in Bridgeport.
WTRF
Five people in northern West Virginia are facing federal COVID fraud charges
WHEELING, W.Va. (WTRF) — A federal grand jury has indicted five West Virginians, four of whom are from the northern panhandle. The suspects allegedly fleeced the government out of CARES Act funds. One of them, 27-year-old Dalton Haas of Wheeling, is charged with wire fraud and making false statements.
Shooting in Washington County results in fatality
There are also reports of a fatal shooting in Washington County last night. 30-year-old Thomas Davis was shot in Canton Township just before 8 last night near the intersection of Baird Avenue and Wilmington Street.
WDTV
Crews battle fire in Jane Lew
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Emergency crews battled a house fire Saturday night in Jane Lew. The fire started around 8 p.m. at a home on 2nd Street. It’s unclear at this time if anyone was inside the home or if anyone was injured. The cause of the fire is...
West Virginia University School of Law graduate murdered in Georgia
(WOWK) — A Nitro High School graduate was shot and killed by a client’s ex-husband last week in Georgia. The Nitro High School Alumni Facebook page says Doug Lewis graduated from there in 1985 and from West Virginia University School of Law in 1992. He was a lawyer in the Atlanta, Georgia, area since graduating […]
wajr.com
WVU finals week is here, commencement preparations underway
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. – Students on the Morgantown WVU campus are navigating finals week Dec. 12 through Dec. 16. WVU Dean of Students Dr. Corey Farris said the last day of classes was Thursday allowing students to begin exam preparation Friday and continue through the weekend. “We cheer them on...
Police: Stepfather shot by 16-year-old near Washington County businesses
A 16-year-old is being charged with attempted homicide for allegedly shooting his stepfather in Washington County early Monday morning. Samuel Hoy, 16, of South Strabane, allegedly shot his stepfather in the area of Murtland Avenue and Oak Springs Road, according to South Strabane Police Chief Drew Hilk. Police were called...
Structure fire in Jane Lew under investigation
JANE LEW, W.Va. – On Saturday, a fire broke out in Jane Lew on W. 2nd Street. Crews from Jane Lew, Weston, Jackson’s Mill and Lost Creek fire departments all responded to the home around 8 p.m. The Jane Lew Fire Department Assistant Chief, Jason Smith, said two people were treated for smoke inhalation. The […]
WFMJ.com
Youngstown man sentenced in West Virginia to decade in prison for drug charges
A Youngstown man has been sentenced to a decade in prison for drug charges according to U.S. Attorney, William Ihlenfeld. Thirty-nine-year-old Andre Bundy was sentenced to 121 months in prison in Wheeling, West Virginia. In March, Bundy pled guilty to selling over 50 grams of methamphetamine in Hancock County, West...
Brooke County man sentenced for failure to register charge
WHEELING, WV (LOOTPRESS) – Christopher J. Schragl, of Follansbee, West Virginia, was sentenced on December 8th to 18 months of incarceration for failing to update his sex offender registry, United States Attorney William Ihlenfeld announced in a press release. Schragl, 46, pleaded guilty in June 2022 to one count...
West Virginia woman pleads guilty to trafficking meth
A Taylor County woman Thursday admitted to her role in a drug trafficking operation.
WTOV 9
'The greatest fraud of our generation'
WHEELING, W.Va. — Five people were indicted Tuesday by a federal grand jury alleging fraud in connection with COVID-19 -- and four are from the Northern Panhandle. U.S. Attorney Bill Ihlenfeld, Pittsburgh FBI, and Workforce West Virginia gathered to discuss mass amounts of COVID-19 fraud. Officials stress these indictments...
Man killed in head-on crash in Monongalia County
A man was killed in a head-on crash on Blue Horizon Drive Friday morning.
2 suspects accused in shooting at Bob’s Tavern in Finleyville appear in court
WASHINGTON COUNTY, Pa. — A man and woman accused in a deadly shooting at Bob’s Tavern in Finleyville in October appeared in court Friday. PREVIOUS COVERAGE >>> Gunshot victim found dead in Washington County; victim identified. Keaundre Crews and Maurissa Spencer are both facing charges in connection with...
