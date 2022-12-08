Read full article on original website
14news.com
Police: Evansville man arrested for drug possession
DUBOIS CO., Ind. (WFIE) - An Evansville man was arrested in Dubois County for drug possession Tuesday. According to Jasper Police, officers were dispatched to the Days Inn in reference to a suspicious vehicle. Officials say when they arrived on scene, they used a police K9 to do a sniff...
wpsdlocal6.com
Car chase ends up in attempted murder charges
HARDIN COUNTY, IL — After fleeing a traffic stop and leading deputies on a car chase, a Livingston County man faces charges of attempted murder of a peace officer and aggregated fleeing. Hardin County sheriff's deputies attempted to conduct a traffic stop on a vehicle for a moving violation...
953wiki.com
Traffic Stop Leads to Felony Drug Arrests
Clark County - Wednesday, December 7, 2022: a New Albany man was arrested on multiple dealing charges following an early morning traffic stop in Clarksville early Wednesday morning. Just after Midnight on Wednesday, Trooper Brandon Love stopped a gray Pontiac passenger car traveling west on Eastern Boulevard near I-65 for...
wvih.com
Man Found Dead In Car
The Homicide Unit for Louisville Metro Police Department opened a death investigation after a man was found dead inside a car Saturday morning. Just before 8 a.m., officers were called to respond to the 1500 block of West Chestnut Street on a report of a man down inside a car.
WLKY.com
2 people hurt in separate Louisville shootings overnight, police say
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Louisville Metro Police are investigating two shootings that happened early Sunday morning. The first happened just after 1 a.m. That's when Sixth Division officers were called out to the 4300 block of Wooded Way Ct. in the Newburg neighborhood. When officers arrived, they found a man...
Wave 3
LMPD: Man taken to hospital with gunshot wounds
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A man is in the hospital after an alleged shooting in Iroquois Park Sunday evening. According to the Louisville Metro Police Department, officers were notified of an adult male who was privately taken to UofL hospital with non-life threatening gunshot wounds. The victim was allegedly shot...
WLKY.com
LMPD investigating 5 separate Sunday shootings
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Within an hour, Louisville Metro police responded to reports of two shootings early Sunday and three more that night, making it a total of five different shootings that day. Algonquin:. Just after 9:30 p.m., LMPD’s Second Division responded to a report of a shooting in the...
LMPD: Separate shootings in Louisville leave 2 injured
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Separate overnight shootings have left two people injured in Louisville, according to Metro Police. Around 1 a.m. Sunday, Sixth Division officers responded to a reported shooting in the 4300 block of Wooded Way Court in Newburg. There, officers found a man suffering from a non-life threatening...
Wave 3
Louisville men arrested in Jeffersonville homicide
JEFFERSONVILLE, Ind. (WAVE) - Two men have been charged in a deadly October shooting in Jeffersonville that killed a woman in a car. The shooting happened October 17 in the 2000 block of Paddle Wheel Court. Officers called to the scene found the victim, La’Aundra Owens, dead from gunshot wounds.
Wave 3
Wanted fugitive and woman arrested in Bullitt County
BULLITT COUNTY, Ky. (WBKO) - A wanted fugitive was arrested in Bullitt County on Thursday Dec. 8. The Bullitt County Sheriff’s Office says they received a tip on the location of known wanted fugitive and convicted felon William Andrew Hudge Jr. With the help of the U.S. Marshall’s office...
wdrb.com
3 people shot in separate shootings around Louisville on Sunday night, LMPD says
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Three people were taken to the hospital after three separate shootings around Louisville on Sunday night, according to Louisville Metro Police. LMPD spokesperson Alicia Smiley said police responded to a shooting in the 1700 block of Patton Court around 9:30 p.m. That's in the Algonquin neighborhood near Algonquin Parkway and South 7th Street. Police found a woman who had been shot. She was taken to University of Louisville Hospital with what is believed to be non-life-threatening injuries, according to Smiley.
wdrb.com
Man killed in Jacobs neighborhood shooting, Louisville police say
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A man was shot and killed in the Jacobs neighborhood on Saturday afternoon, according to Louisville Metro Police. LMPD spokesperson Alicia Smiley said police responded to a shooting in the 1800 block of Carl Court near Crums Lane around 3:30 p.m. Police found a man who had been shot.
Wave 3
LMPD investigates overnight shootings
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Louisville officers are investigating two shootings that happened early Sunday morning. Around 1 a.m., officers were called to respond to the 4300 block of Wooded Way Court on a report of a shooting. Officers arrived and found a man shot. He was taken to the University...
wdrb.com
Man taken to hospital after being shot in Portland, Louisville police say
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A man was taken to the hospital after being shot in the Portland neighborhood on Saturday evening, according to Louisville Metro Police. LMPD spokesperson Alicia Smiley said police responded to a shooting in the 1900 block of Bank Street around 5:15 p.m. Police said the man was found in the 400 block of North 22nd Street.
wbiw.com
Seymour man arrested on two counts of child molestation
SEYMOUR – On November 20, patrol officers with the Seymour Police Department received information regarding a sex offense that occurred in Seymour, Indiana. The report originally came from the Round Lake, Illinois Police Department. Investigators conducted interviews with the 6-year-old female victim and the 38-year-old male suspect. A forensic...
LMPD: 12 year old caught driving stolen KIA; previous victim says 'there's a parental issue here'
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A 12 year old is the latest suspect of a car theft in Louisville. Thursday, the Louisville Metro Police Department (LMPD) posted to Facebook and said the juvenile was caught with a stolen KIA. Police also reminded the public of the dangers of a continued string...
WLKY.com
Bond raised to $25,000 for Louisville man arrested in stalking case
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A judge raised the bond for a Louisville man arrested in a disturbing stalking case. Jack Grueneberg was arraigned on Thursday morning for charges of stalking and terroristic threatening. Court documents say that he repeatedly called and texted a woman he had just met at work,...
Wave 3
Woman who was struck by vehicle in Buechel neighborhood identified
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The Jefferson County Coroner’s Office has identified the woman that was struck by a vehicle in the Buechel neighborhood Wednesday morning. According to the coroner, Cindie Scott, 59, died from blunt force injuries at the hospital after being hit by a car. Police said that...
wdrb.com
Man injured after being shot while sitting in car on McDonald's parking lot, LMPD says
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A man was injured after being shot while sitting in a car on McDonald's parking lot Saturday. According to Alicia Smiley, a spokesperson for Louisville Metro Police, officers responded on a report of a shooting shortly before noon in the parking lot of McDonald's located in the 1200 block of West Broadway.
wdrb.com
59-year-old woman identified as pedestrian killed on Bardstown Road
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A 59-year-old woman was identified as the pedestrian killed in a crash on Dec. 7. Louisville Metro Police said a woman died after being hit by a car on Bardstown Road around 6:30 a.m. Cindie Scott was identified by the Jefferson County Coroner's Office. Police said...
