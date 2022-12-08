Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Popular discount supermarket chain opening new Maryland store location this monthKristen WaltersSalisbury, MD
How to Host a Delmarvalous Christmas Dinner: What to Serve and Where to Buy It LocallyKatie CherrixSalisbury, MD
Four Favorite Chinese Restaurants on the Lower Delmarva PeninsulaKatie CherrixBerlin, MD
Three Safe Places to Enjoy Nightlife Near Snow Hill, MDKatie CherrixSnow Hill, MD
How to Enjoy a Dreary December Day in Snow Hill, MDKatie CherrixSnow Hill, MD
Related
Cape Gazette
JUST LISTED!! South Rehoboth. 3 Blocks To The Sand & Surf!
Positioned for easy access to all the downtown Rehoboth shops and restaurants, Cape Henlopen State Park, Gordon's Pond state park/beaches, and the Breakwater Junction Bike Trails, this 4 bedroom home is set in a highly desired area in-town South Rehoboth. This delightful beach retreat presents a rare opportunity to park your car and be a few short blocks to the sand and surf! Abundant indoor and outdoor living spaces throughout that include an over-sized screened porch. This Rehoboth Beach home was designed for relaxed living and ultimate enjoyment.
Cape Gazette
Ladies Ancient Order of Hibernians supports Pathways to Success
The Ladies Ancient Order of Hibernians donated $1,000 to Pathways to Success, which helps prepare youth, adults and their families for successful lives by utilizing innovative and creative approaches in mentoring and education. With the motto of Friendship, Unity and Christian Charity, the Ladies Ancient Order of Hibernians, Celtic Cross...
Cape Gazette
Delmarva Big Band to perform Duke Ellington’s ‘Nutcracker Suite’ Dec. 15
The Milton Theatre will present a performance of Duke Ellington’s “The Nutcracker Suite” by the Delmarva Big Band at 7:30 p.m., Thursday, Dec. 15. In 1960, Ellington recorded an album for the Columbia label featuring jazz interpretations of Tchaikovsky’s "The Nutcracker," with arrangments by Ellington and Billy Strayhorn.
WMDT.com
Brandywine Valley SPCA hosts MegaAdoption event to help 1,300 animals find new homes
HARRINGTON, Del.- Rescuing Pets- and helping them find new homes; was the mission of Brandywine Valley SPCA’s MegaAdoption event Sunday at the Delaware State Fairgrounds. The event saw over 1,300 adoptable dogs and cats, of all stripes, waiting patiently to find the loving homes they deserve. “We started out...
Cape Gazette
Demo of former Grotto Pizza corporate office has begun
The demolition of the former Grotto Pizza corporate headquarters on southbound Route 1 has begun. A crew began with the loading dock area facing the south side of the building. Grotto Pizza announced in late October that it would be demolishing the one-story, concrete-block constructed building to make way for...
Inside Nova
For sale: Private island on Maryland's Eastern Shore
There’s a private island for sale in Berlin, Maryland – and you don’t even need a boat to get there. Connected by its own bridge in the Eastern Shore’s Saint Martins by the Bay community, the 4-acre island features a 4,000-square-foot house and panoramic water views. The list price is $1.75 million. Take a look.
Popular discount supermarket chain opening new Maryland store location this month
A discount supermarket chain with over 400 locations throughout the country is opening another new grocery store location in Maryland this month. Read on to learn more. On Thursday, December 15, 2022, the rapidly expanding discount supermarket chain Grocery Outlet Bargain Market will open its newest Maryland store location in Salisbury.
Cape Gazette
McFee-Hayden wedding announced
Maureen McFee Hayden and Sean Hayden were united in marriage Oct. 1, 2022, at Memory Lane Ranch & Lodge, Dripping Springs, Texas. Officiating the ceremony was Logan Short, best friend of the bride and Lewes native. The bride is the daughter of Maryann McFee and the late Doug McFee, of...
Cape Gazette
Beebe Ball Raises $185,000 for Specialty Surgical Hospital
The 35th Annual Beebe Ball raised over $185,000 for Beebe Healthcare’s Specialty Surgical Hospital on the Rehoboth Health Campus. The ball was hosted by Beebe Medical Foundation and held Nov. 12 at Rehoboth Beach Country Club. “A spectacular evening in support of Beebe Healthcare,” said Kay Young, Beebe Medical...
Cape Gazette
Winter Wonderfest lowers prices to boost community support
Winter Wonderfest, produced by the nonprofit organization Festival of Cheer, announced a permanent ticket price reduction for its 2022 Light Spectacular that continues nightly from 5 to 10 p.m., through Saturday, Dec. 31, at Hudson Fields in Milton. Pricing is $15 per vehicle Monday to Wednesday, through Dec. 21, and...
Three of the Most Beautiful Places in Worcester County, MD
From Pocomoke City to Ocean Pines, Worcester County is home to so many beautiful places. Its forests, rivers, beaches, and fields create a stunning landscape that is pleasant to look at throughout every season. Here are three of the most beautiful places in Worcester County where you can enjoy a picnic, watch the sun rise or set, and experience Delmarva's diverse wildlife.
delawarepublic.org
BVSPCA flies in out-of-state shelter pets for mega adoption weekend
Over 1000 dogs and cats will be at the Delaware State Fairgrounds in Harrington looking for a forever home this weekend at the Brandywine Valley SPCA’s second and final mega adoption event of the year. It’s the first time since the pandemic it’s at a single venue, and the BVSPCA expects all of the pets to find homes.
whatsupmag.com
CBF Calls on MDE to Deny Hurlock Spray Irrigation Permit
Hurlock, MD - Chesapeake Bay Foundation (CBF) scientists are concerned a groundwater discharge permit renewal that would enable the Town of Hurlock’s wastewater treatment plant to continue spraying 725,000 gallons of treated wastewater per day onto farm fields puts water quality and wildlife at risk. CBF calls on the...
WGMD Radio
Bethany Beach to Begin Review of Proposed Pedestrian Pathway
The Bethany Beach Town Council will begin a review process of a proposed pedestrian pathway that will create a continuous and connected pedestrian pathway on Collins Street, Kent Avenue and Wellington Parkway. The review process will begin during a Public Workshop on Monday, December 12th at 10 am at Bethany Beach Town Hall. At the Workshop, drawings of the proposed pathway will be presented to the Council for their review. No vote, or decision of any kind, will be made by the Town Council at the Workshop.
Ocean City Today
Ocean City inks Comcast deal, grandfathers senior discount
After a final revision to reinstate a discount for a cross-section of low-income seniors, more than five years of negotiations came to a close Monday with the City Council’s approval of a new Comcast cable franchise agreement for resort customers. Council members voted 5-1, with Councilman Tony Deluca opposed...
Cape Gazette
Johnson Orthodontics thanks Beacon teacher with gift card
Dr. Jonathan Johnson surprised Beacon Middle School teacher Chad Heers with a $200 Visa gift card for his classroom Nov. 29. Heers was nominated by student Nate Sutliffe, who dropped his name into a fishbowl at the Johnson Orthodontics office. The contest, which has been running consistently since 2017, is Johnson’s way of thanking teachers for routinely letting him borrow their students for orthodontic appointments. The son of two elementary school teachers, Johnson is committed to supporting local schools and looks forward to surprising another teacher in February.
Four Favorite Chinese Restaurants on the Lower Delmarva Peninsula
If you're like most Americans, Chinese food is one of your major food groups. Here on the Delmarva Peninsula, there is no shortage of Chinese restaurants serving up delicious lo mein, savory beef and broccoli, wonton soup, crunchy eggrolls, and all your favorite dishes. Here are four of the best Chinese restaurants on the Lower Delmarva Peninsula you simply have to try.
Bay Net
Maryland Permanently Preserves Five Working Farms
ANNAPOLIS, Md. – The Maryland Board of Public Works approved five new Maryland Agricultural Preservation Foundation (MALPF) easements at their meeting on December 7, 2022. These easements will permanently preserve 495 acres of prime farmland in Kent, Queen Anne’s, St. Mary’s and Wicomico counties for an investment of more than $1.9 million.
WBOC
Food Bank of Delaware Hosting Drive-Thru Mobile Pantries in December
NEWARK, Del. – In advance of the holidays, the Food Bank of Delaware will hold three large drive-thru mobile pantries next week. The first one is scheduled for Monday, Dec. 12 starting at 10 a.m. at Crossroad Community Church in Georgetown. The Food Bank of Delaware requests that participants make sure their trunks or back seats are cleared out so volunteers can load food.
Comments / 0