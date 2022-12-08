Read full article on original website
WMDT.com
Legislative Breakfast brings together Wicomico County Executive Julie Giordano, Eastern Shore Delegation and County, Municipal Leaders
SALISBURY, Md- County Executive Julie Giordano, and the Eastern Shore delegation, met with local leaders from the Wicomico County Council, Salisbury City, Mardela, Delmar, and Sharptown as part of a legislative breakfast ahead of the legislative session. That agenda includes upgrades to the Salisbury Airport, improvements for local schools, and...
WBOC
New Wicomico County Program Aims to Remove Unused Chicken Houses
Clean Up Wicomico will give chicken house owners financial help to remove any unwanted buildings. Officials say the program could benefit the county in many ways.
WBOC
Del. Reports New Monthly Record for Suspected Overdose Deaths
DELAWARE- According to the Division of Forensic Science, the number of suspected overdose deaths in November set a new monthly high at 43. This includes 21 people from New Castle County, 18 from Sussex County and four from Kent County. Healthcare facilities across the state are doing the best they...
Cape Gazette
Sussex County Council needs to act on Route 1 corridor
What type of development will occur along Route 1 north of the Nassau Bridge in Lewes to Milford, and particularly the section between the bridge and Route 16?. Some say the area is perfect for high-density and commercial development while others say it should be preserved as much as possible and restricted to low-density development.
maryland.gov
Maryland State Police Investigating Two Fatal Shootings In Dorchester County
(CAMBRIDGE, MD) – Maryland State Police are investigating two fatal shootings which occurred a few hours apart Thursday evening in Dorchester County. At about 7:15 p.m. last night, the Cambridge Police Department responded to the area of Pleasant Street and Race Street in Cambridge, Maryland for a gunshot victim. Officers located the victim, identified as Taijay Brian Daniels, 24, of Cambridge, Maryland, who had been shot multiple times. Daniels was pronounced deceased at the scene.
talbotspy.org
Former ShoreRivers Board Chair Recognized for Service
Brennan Starkey, former Chair of the ShoreRivers’ Governing Board who oversaw the creation of the organization, was recognized earlier this month with the Mid-Shore Community Foundation’s J. McKenny Willis, Jr. Award. This award, established in honor of Mr. Willis who devoted his time and personal resources to improving...
WBOC
Salisbury Business Adds Lights as Safety Measure for Patrons and Employees
SALISBURY, Md. - Market Street Inn owner Rob Mulford has installed new lights outside the restaurant to keep patrons and employees safe. "Things are different. It's happening in our backyard now," said Rob Mulford. "It's come to a small town, what's happening across America. Thing are different. It's happened in their backyard. At the end of it people are fearful. People are worried. People that were schedule to come here don't want to come here or downtown."
WGMD Radio
Bethany Beach to Begin Review of Proposed Pedestrian Pathway
The Bethany Beach Town Council will begin a review process of a proposed pedestrian pathway that will create a continuous and connected pedestrian pathway on Collins Street, Kent Avenue and Wellington Parkway. The review process will begin during a Public Workshop on Monday, December 12th at 10 am at Bethany Beach Town Hall. At the Workshop, drawings of the proposed pathway will be presented to the Council for their review. No vote, or decision of any kind, will be made by the Town Council at the Workshop.
wufe967.com
Maryland police arrest Eastern Shore man for double homicide
A Maryland man wanted for two fatal shootings is in police custody after leading officers on a short chase and ultimately getting shot himself. On Dec. 8 at about 7:15 p.m., officers with the Cambridge Police Department responded to reports of a man suffering from gunshot wounds. When they arrived at the scene on Pleasant Street, they came across Taijay Brian Daniels, 24, who was shot in the head and torso. He was pronounced dead at the scene.
WGMD Radio
SCCC Offender Arrested after Failure to Return
An offender who failed to return to the Sussex Community Corrections Center in Georgetown after being extradited to Maryland on a State of Delaware Level IV agreement to return has been arrested. Corrections officials say 48 year old David Connors of the Milton area was extradited to Maryland on a driving charge with a Delaware court order to return to the Sussex VOP Center to complete his Community Corrections sentence in Delaware, however he failed to report back to the DOC on November 25th.
Ocean City Today
Ocean City mayor, council raises official
After more than 30 years with no change, the salaries of the Ocean City mayor and council members now align much more closely with those in similar municipalities across the state. Following the will of a majority of voters in the Nov. 8 election, council members voted Monday to approve...
Ocean City Today
New site plan approved at former Ocean City Taylor House property
The site of the historic Talbot House on the corner of Baltimore and Talbot streets finally has a desirable replacement. At a meeting Tuesday, members of the Planning and Zoning Commission unanimously approved a site plan for two single-family condo buildings, each with six bedrooms, to be known as The Southern Belle I and II on the downtown corner lot.
WMDT.com
Confederate Controversy Continues in Georgetown: Holiday party planned at Marvel Museum
GEORGETOWN, Del. – The confederate controversy continues this week in Georgetown after it was learned that the town’s annual holiday party will be held at the Marvel Museum, the same location where the confederate flag flies. Georgetown Mayor Bill West is speaking out in frustration following the months...
WBOC
County Run Liquor Sales Could be a Thing of the Past in Wicomico County
WICOMICO COUNTY, Md. -- At a meeting on Friday, December 9th, County Executive Julie Giordano proposed a transition to private liquor licenses. It would allow businesses to acquire liquor without going through the county-run dispensary. Giordano said the push for this change is really about leveling the playing field. "We’re...
WBOC
Two Deadly Shootings Has Cambridge Community Grieving
CAMBRIDGE, Md. - A grieving community wanting the violence to end. The violence across Cambridge spanned for three hours last night with police responding to at least two scenes. The first call came in around 7 p.m. to the area of Pleasant and Race streets. Responding officers found 24-year-old Taijay...
Police confirm man shot by officers was suspect in two murders
CAMBRIDGE, MD – Cambridge Police Department detectives confirmed a man who was shot by officers Friday night on High Street was the suspect wanted for two murders the previous night. Related: Man shot by Cambridge police officers day after two shot and killed in same area According to police, Tramelle Lamar Williams, 22, was arrested last night in connection with two fatal shootings which occurred a few hours apart Thursday evening in Dorchester County. Williams was charged with first- and second-degree murder and related charges. Police responded to a burglary in progress call on High Street when they encountered Williams. The post Police confirm man shot by officers was suspect in two murders appeared first on Shore News Network.
Man shot by Cambridge police officers day after two shot and killed in same area
CAMBRIDGE, MD – A male suspect was shot Friday night by police officers from the Cambridge Police Department after he brandished a gun. At around 10 pm, officers were engaged with a suspect in the 700 block of Lincoln Terrace when a male subject brandished a gun. Police officers fired at the man who refused to comply with officers, according to the Cambridge Police Department. The shooting took place in the same neighborhood that has been plagued with violence in recent days. The suspect was taken to Tidal Health in Salisbury with non-life-threatening injuries. The Maryland State Police Homicide unit The post Man shot by Cambridge police officers day after two shot and killed in same area appeared first on Shore News Network.
Police say driver in road rage incident, assault was DUI
MILLSBORO, DE – Police investigating multiple motor vehicle collisions in Millsboro today said the driver of a van involved in both incidents was impaired. According to the Delaware State Police, following a collision investigation in Millsboro, state troopers arrested 53-year-old Steven Shores for assault, DUI, and other traffic-related offenses. According to police, on Friday, at approximately 4:54 p.m., troopers responded to John. J. Williams Highway and Silicato Drive for a reported hit-and-run collision. According to the investigation, a Land Rover, driven by a 69-year-old man from Lewes, was stopped in the westbound lane of John J. Williams Highway. “A Ford The post Police say driver in road rage incident, assault was DUI appeared first on Shore News Network.
maryland.gov
Police Arrest Suspect Connected To Two Fatal Shootings In Dorchester County
(CAMBRIDGE, MD) – A suspect was arrested last night in connection with two fatal shootings which occurred a few hours apart Thursday evening in Dorchester County. According to a preliminary investigation, at about 10 p.m. on Friday, Cambridge Police located a man, later identified as Williams, who matched the description of the suspect wanted in the murders of Taijay Brian Daniels, 24, and Lory Eugene Fields, 69, both of Cambridge, Maryland. Both had been fatally shot on Thursday evening. Investigators believe Williams shot Daniels during the course of an armed robbery around 7:15 p.m. on Thursday in the area of Pleasant Street and Race Street. Fields was killed at about 9 p.m. Thursday in the 700 block of High Street.
Bay Net
Maryland Permanently Preserves Five Working Farms
ANNAPOLIS, Md. – The Maryland Board of Public Works approved five new Maryland Agricultural Preservation Foundation (MALPF) easements at their meeting on December 7, 2022. These easements will permanently preserve 495 acres of prime farmland in Kent, Queen Anne’s, St. Mary’s and Wicomico counties for an investment of more than $1.9 million.
