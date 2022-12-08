Read full article on original website
WGMD Radio
Bethany Beach to Begin Review of Proposed Pedestrian Pathway
The Bethany Beach Town Council will begin a review process of a proposed pedestrian pathway that will create a continuous and connected pedestrian pathway on Collins Street, Kent Avenue and Wellington Parkway. The review process will begin during a Public Workshop on Monday, December 12th at 10 am at Bethany Beach Town Hall. At the Workshop, drawings of the proposed pathway will be presented to the Council for their review. No vote, or decision of any kind, will be made by the Town Council at the Workshop.
The Dispatch
County Ends Sports Complex For Now
It only took a matter of hours for the new slate of Worcester County Commissioners to effectively squash a sports complex. Once the election came and went, it was clear the sports complex, as proposed, would be abandoned, but it was mildly surprising it happened at the group’s first meeting.
Cape Gazette
Rehoboth to vote on demolition, outdoor dining code changes
After months of discussion and multiple revisions, Rehoboth Beach officials are expected to vote on changes to city code related to demolitions and outdoor dining on public space. The votes are expected to take place during the commissioner meeting Friday, Dec. 16. During a workshop Dec. 5, commissioners reviewed the...
Ocean City Today
New site plan approved at former Ocean City Taylor House property
The site of the historic Talbot House on the corner of Baltimore and Talbot streets finally has a desirable replacement. At a meeting Tuesday, members of the Planning and Zoning Commission unanimously approved a site plan for two single-family condo buildings, each with six bedrooms, to be known as The Southern Belle I and II on the downtown corner lot.
Cape Gazette
Sussex County Council needs to act on Route 1 corridor
What type of development will occur along Route 1 north of the Nassau Bridge in Lewes to Milford, and particularly the section between the bridge and Route 16?. Some say the area is perfect for high-density and commercial development while others say it should be preserved as much as possible and restricted to low-density development.
Cape Gazette
JUST LISTED!! South Rehoboth. 3 Blocks To The Sand & Surf!
Positioned for easy access to all the downtown Rehoboth shops and restaurants, Cape Henlopen State Park, Gordon's Pond state park/beaches, and the Breakwater Junction Bike Trails, this 4 bedroom home is set in a highly desired area in-town South Rehoboth. This delightful beach retreat presents a rare opportunity to park your car and be a few short blocks to the sand and surf! Abundant indoor and outdoor living spaces throughout that include an over-sized screened porch. This Rehoboth Beach home was designed for relaxed living and ultimate enjoyment.
talbotspy.org
Former ShoreRivers Board Chair Recognized for Service
Brennan Starkey, former Chair of the ShoreRivers’ Governing Board who oversaw the creation of the organization, was recognized earlier this month with the Mid-Shore Community Foundation’s J. McKenny Willis, Jr. Award. This award, established in honor of Mr. Willis who devoted his time and personal resources to improving...
WBOC
Salisbury Business Adds Lights as Safety Measure for Patrons and Employees
SALISBURY, Md. - Market Street Inn owner Rob Mulford has installed new lights outside the restaurant to keep patrons and employees safe. "Things are different. It's happening in our backyard now," said Rob Mulford. "It's come to a small town, what's happening across America. Thing are different. It's happened in their backyard. At the end of it people are fearful. People are worried. People that were schedule to come here don't want to come here or downtown."
WMDT.com
Legislative Breakfast brings together Wicomico County Executive Julie Giordano, Eastern Shore Delegation and County, Municipal Leaders
SALISBURY, Md- County Executive Julie Giordano, and the Eastern Shore delegation, met with local leaders from the Wicomico County Council, Salisbury City, Mardela, Delmar, and Sharptown as part of a legislative breakfast ahead of the legislative session. That agenda includes upgrades to the Salisbury Airport, improvements for local schools, and...
Cape Gazette
Lewes council debating ban on gas-powered equipment
A ban on gas-powered lawn equipment in Lewes is slated to take effect at the end of the year, but some members of mayor and city council believe the ordinance should be delayed until 2025. Proponents of the delay believe the ban places an unfair financial burden on homeowners and...
Inside Nova
For sale: Private island on Maryland's Eastern Shore
There’s a private island for sale in Berlin, Maryland – and you don’t even need a boat to get there. Connected by its own bridge in the Eastern Shore’s Saint Martins by the Bay community, the 4-acre island features a 4,000-square-foot house and panoramic water views. The list price is $1.75 million. Take a look.
The Dispatch
Northside Park, Facilities Provides Major Value For OC; Ocean City Complex Undersized For Sports Tourism
OCEAN CITY — While sports complex hopes in the north end of Worcester County had another setback this week, the decades-old Northside Park in Ocean City continues to provide a model of what could be on a larger scale. The Worcester County Commissioners voted 4-2 to cancel the $7.1...
WMDT.com
Confederate Controversy Continues in Georgetown: Holiday party planned at Marvel Museum
GEORGETOWN, Del. – The confederate controversy continues this week in Georgetown after it was learned that the town’s annual holiday party will be held at the Marvel Museum, the same location where the confederate flag flies. Georgetown Mayor Bill West is speaking out in frustration following the months...
WBOC
Neighbors Have Concerns Of Excessive Speeding In Caroline County
RIDGELY, Md. - Neighbors are complaining about how fast people are driving along Central Ave. in Caroline County. People say it's gotten so bad that speeding cars have almost hit their kids while getting onto the school bus. One neighbor said they've seen cars racing each other on both sides...
The Dispatch
Improvement Work Continues At Assateague
BERLIN – The Old Ferry Landing construction project on Assateague Island National Seashore is complete and the recreation area is open. This project raised the existing bulkhead approximately two feet and replaced deteriorating boardwalks at this popular crabbing spot and kayak launch. Work will continue throughout the winter to improve visitor amenities and signage, but no further closures are anticipated at this location.
Bay Net
Maryland Permanently Preserves Five Working Farms
ANNAPOLIS, Md. – The Maryland Board of Public Works approved five new Maryland Agricultural Preservation Foundation (MALPF) easements at their meeting on December 7, 2022. These easements will permanently preserve 495 acres of prime farmland in Kent, Queen Anne’s, St. Mary’s and Wicomico counties for an investment of more than $1.9 million.
Cape Gazette
Demo of former Grotto Pizza corporate office has begun
The demolition of the former Grotto Pizza corporate headquarters on southbound Route 1 has begun. A crew began with the loading dock area facing the south side of the building. Grotto Pizza announced in late October that it would be demolishing the one-story, concrete-block constructed building to make way for...
whatsupmag.com
CBF Calls on MDE to Deny Hurlock Spray Irrigation Permit
Hurlock, MD - Chesapeake Bay Foundation (CBF) scientists are concerned a groundwater discharge permit renewal that would enable the Town of Hurlock’s wastewater treatment plant to continue spraying 725,000 gallons of treated wastewater per day onto farm fields puts water quality and wildlife at risk. CBF calls on the...
Popular discount supermarket chain opening new Maryland store location this month
A discount supermarket chain with over 400 locations throughout the country is opening another new grocery store location in Maryland this month. Read on to learn more. On Thursday, December 15, 2022, the rapidly expanding discount supermarket chain Grocery Outlet Bargain Market will open its newest Maryland store location in Salisbury.
WTOP
Expanding offshore wind power would have ‘multitude of benefits’ for Md., report suggests
This content was republished with permission from WTOP’s news partners at Maryland Matters. Sign up for Maryland Matters’ free email subscription today. A new report is laying out the economic and environmental benefits of expanding offshore wind energy production in Maryland — before a single wind turbine has been placed in the Atlantic off the coast of Ocean City.
