Worcester County, MD

WGMD Radio

Bethany Beach to Begin Review of Proposed Pedestrian Pathway

The Bethany Beach Town Council will begin a review process of a proposed pedestrian pathway that will create a continuous and connected pedestrian pathway on Collins Street, Kent Avenue and Wellington Parkway. The review process will begin during a Public Workshop on Monday, December 12th at 10 am at Bethany Beach Town Hall. At the Workshop, drawings of the proposed pathway will be presented to the Council for their review. No vote, or decision of any kind, will be made by the Town Council at the Workshop.
BETHANY BEACH, DE
The Dispatch

County Ends Sports Complex For Now

It only took a matter of hours for the new slate of Worcester County Commissioners to effectively squash a sports complex. Once the election came and went, it was clear the sports complex, as proposed, would be abandoned, but it was mildly surprising it happened at the group’s first meeting.
WORCESTER COUNTY, MD
Cape Gazette

Rehoboth to vote on demolition, outdoor dining code changes

After months of discussion and multiple revisions, Rehoboth Beach officials are expected to vote on changes to city code related to demolitions and outdoor dining on public space. The votes are expected to take place during the commissioner meeting Friday, Dec. 16. During a workshop Dec. 5, commissioners reviewed the...
REHOBOTH BEACH, DE
Ocean City Today

New site plan approved at former Ocean City Taylor House property

The site of the historic Talbot House on the corner of Baltimore and Talbot streets finally has a desirable replacement. At a meeting Tuesday, members of the Planning and Zoning Commission unanimously approved a site plan for two single-family condo buildings, each with six bedrooms, to be known as The Southern Belle I and II on the downtown corner lot.
OCEAN CITY, MD
Cape Gazette

Sussex County Council needs to act on Route 1 corridor

What type of development will occur along Route 1 north of the Nassau Bridge in Lewes to Milford, and particularly the section between the bridge and Route 16?. Some say the area is perfect for high-density and commercial development while others say it should be preserved as much as possible and restricted to low-density development.
SUSSEX COUNTY, DE
Cape Gazette

JUST LISTED!! South Rehoboth. 3 Blocks To The Sand & Surf!

Positioned for easy access to all the downtown Rehoboth shops and restaurants, Cape Henlopen State Park, Gordon's Pond state park/beaches, and the Breakwater Junction Bike Trails, this 4 bedroom home is set in a highly desired area in-town South Rehoboth. This delightful beach retreat presents a rare opportunity to park your car and be a few short blocks to the sand and surf! Abundant indoor and outdoor living spaces throughout that include an over-sized screened porch. This Rehoboth Beach home was designed for relaxed living and ultimate enjoyment.
REHOBOTH BEACH, DE
talbotspy.org

Former ShoreRivers Board Chair Recognized for Service

Brennan Starkey, former Chair of the ShoreRivers’ Governing Board who oversaw the creation of the organization, was recognized earlier this month with the Mid-Shore Community Foundation’s J. McKenny Willis, Jr. Award. This award, established in honor of Mr. Willis who devoted his time and personal resources to improving...
TALBOT COUNTY, MD
WBOC

Salisbury Business Adds Lights as Safety Measure for Patrons and Employees

SALISBURY, Md. - Market Street Inn owner Rob Mulford has installed new lights outside the restaurant to keep patrons and employees safe. "Things are different. It's happening in our backyard now," said Rob Mulford. "It's come to a small town, what's happening across America. Thing are different. It's happened in their backyard. At the end of it people are fearful. People are worried. People that were schedule to come here don't want to come here or downtown."
SALISBURY, MD
WMDT.com

Legislative Breakfast brings together Wicomico County Executive Julie Giordano, Eastern Shore Delegation and County, Municipal Leaders

SALISBURY, Md- County Executive Julie Giordano, and the Eastern Shore delegation, met with local leaders from the Wicomico County Council, Salisbury City, Mardela, Delmar, and Sharptown as part of a legislative breakfast ahead of the legislative session. That agenda includes upgrades to the Salisbury Airport, improvements for local schools, and...
WICOMICO COUNTY, MD
Cape Gazette

Lewes council debating ban on gas-powered equipment

A ban on gas-powered lawn equipment in Lewes is slated to take effect at the end of the year, but some members of mayor and city council believe the ordinance should be delayed until 2025. Proponents of the delay believe the ban places an unfair financial burden on homeowners and...
LEWES, DE
Inside Nova

For sale: Private island on Maryland's Eastern Shore

There’s a private island for sale in Berlin, Maryland – and you don’t even need a boat to get there. Connected by its own bridge in the Eastern Shore’s Saint Martins by the Bay community, the 4-acre island features a 4,000-square-foot house and panoramic water views. The list price is $1.75 million. Take a look.
BERLIN, MD
The Dispatch

Improvement Work Continues At Assateague

BERLIN – The Old Ferry Landing construction project on Assateague Island National Seashore is complete and the recreation area is open. This project raised the existing bulkhead approximately two feet and replaced deteriorating boardwalks at this popular crabbing spot and kayak launch. Work will continue throughout the winter to improve visitor amenities and signage, but no further closures are anticipated at this location.
BERLIN, MD
Bay Net

Maryland Permanently Preserves Five Working Farms

ANNAPOLIS, Md. – The Maryland Board of Public Works approved five new Maryland Agricultural Preservation Foundation (MALPF) easements at their meeting on December 7, 2022. These easements will permanently preserve 495 acres of prime farmland in Kent, Queen Anne’s, St. Mary’s and Wicomico counties for an investment of more than $1.9 million.
MARYLAND STATE
Cape Gazette

Demo of former Grotto Pizza corporate office has begun

The demolition of the former Grotto Pizza corporate headquarters on southbound Route 1 has begun. A crew began with the loading dock area facing the south side of the building. Grotto Pizza announced in late October that it would be demolishing the one-story, concrete-block constructed building to make way for...
LEWES, DE
whatsupmag.com

CBF Calls on MDE to Deny Hurlock Spray Irrigation Permit

Hurlock, MD - Chesapeake Bay Foundation (CBF) scientists are concerned a groundwater discharge permit renewal that would enable the Town of Hurlock’s wastewater treatment plant to continue spraying 725,000 gallons of treated wastewater per day onto farm fields puts water quality and wildlife at risk. CBF calls on the...
HURLOCK, MD
WTOP

Expanding offshore wind power would have ‘multitude of benefits’ for Md., report suggests

This content was republished with permission from WTOP’s news partners at Maryland Matters. Sign up for Maryland Matters’ free email subscription today. A new report is laying out the economic and environmental benefits of expanding offshore wind energy production in Maryland — before a single wind turbine has been placed in the Atlantic off the coast of Ocean City.
MARYLAND STATE

