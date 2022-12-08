Read full article on original website
Related
delawarebusinessnow.com
Bank of Delmarva owner has new CEO, weighs options after merger falls through
Partners Bancorp announced that, as planned, John W. Breda has succeeded Lloyd B. Harrison, III as CEO. Partners operates a group of financial institutions that include the Bank of Delmarva, Seaford. In addition, the company announced that Harrison will serve as Senior Executive Vice President. In these roles, Breda and...
WBOC
County Run Liquor Sales Could be a Thing of the Past in Wicomico County
WICOMICO COUNTY, Md. -- At a meeting on Friday, December 9th, County Executive Julie Giordano proposed a transition to private liquor licenses. It would allow businesses to acquire liquor without going through the county-run dispensary. Giordano said the push for this change is really about leveling the playing field. "We’re...
Cape Gazette
JUST LISTED!! South Rehoboth. 3 Blocks To The Sand & Surf!
Positioned for easy access to all the downtown Rehoboth shops and restaurants, Cape Henlopen State Park, Gordon's Pond state park/beaches, and the Breakwater Junction Bike Trails, this 4 bedroom home is set in a highly desired area in-town South Rehoboth. This delightful beach retreat presents a rare opportunity to park your car and be a few short blocks to the sand and surf! Abundant indoor and outdoor living spaces throughout that include an over-sized screened porch. This Rehoboth Beach home was designed for relaxed living and ultimate enjoyment.
WBOC
Salisbury Business Adds Lights as Safety Measure for Patrons and Employees
SALISBURY, Md. - Market Street Inn owner Rob Mulford has installed new lights outside the restaurant to keep patrons and employees safe. "Things are different. It's happening in our backyard now," said Rob Mulford. "It's come to a small town, what's happening across America. Thing are different. It's happened in their backyard. At the end of it people are fearful. People are worried. People that were schedule to come here don't want to come here or downtown."
WGMD Radio
Bethany Beach to Begin Review of Proposed Pedestrian Pathway
The Bethany Beach Town Council will begin a review process of a proposed pedestrian pathway that will create a continuous and connected pedestrian pathway on Collins Street, Kent Avenue and Wellington Parkway. The review process will begin during a Public Workshop on Monday, December 12th at 10 am at Bethany Beach Town Hall. At the Workshop, drawings of the proposed pathway will be presented to the Council for their review. No vote, or decision of any kind, will be made by the Town Council at the Workshop.
Cape Gazette
Lewes council debating ban on gas-powered equipment
A ban on gas-powered lawn equipment in Lewes is slated to take effect at the end of the year, but some members of mayor and city council believe the ordinance should be delayed until 2025. Proponents of the delay believe the ban places an unfair financial burden on homeowners and...
Popular discount supermarket chain opening new Maryland store location this month
A discount supermarket chain with over 400 locations throughout the country is opening another new grocery store location in Maryland this month. Read on to learn more. On Thursday, December 15, 2022, the rapidly expanding discount supermarket chain Grocery Outlet Bargain Market will open its newest Maryland store location in Salisbury.
Inside Nova
For sale: Private island on Maryland's Eastern Shore
There’s a private island for sale in Berlin, Maryland – and you don’t even need a boat to get there. Connected by its own bridge in the Eastern Shore’s Saint Martins by the Bay community, the 4-acre island features a 4,000-square-foot house and panoramic water views. The list price is $1.75 million. Take a look.
Ocean City Today
EDUs granted in Mystic Harbor area
The Worcester County Commissioners approved the allocation of two EDUs to the Mystic Harbor service area during their meeting on Tuesday. Worcester County Environmental Programs Director Bob Mitchell explained to the commissioners that the EDUs were for single-family homes near the Eagle’s Nest Road and Stephen Decatur Highway intersection and for an unnamed church whose EDU system had failed.
Ocean City Today
New site plan approved at former Ocean City Taylor House property
The site of the historic Talbot House on the corner of Baltimore and Talbot streets finally has a desirable replacement. At a meeting Tuesday, members of the Planning and Zoning Commission unanimously approved a site plan for two single-family condo buildings, each with six bedrooms, to be known as The Southern Belle I and II on the downtown corner lot.
WBOC
Frustration Builds Over Decision to Scrap Plans for a Worcester County Sports Complex
At a meeting on Tuesday, December 6th, Worcester County Commissioners voted to cancel the land purchase for a potential sports complex in Berlin. The commissioners also added language that prohibits the county from being involved in any future sports complex in Worcester County.
WMDT.com
Legislative Breakfast brings together Wicomico County Executive Julie Giordano, Eastern Shore Delegation and County, Municipal Leaders
SALISBURY, Md- County Executive Julie Giordano, and the Eastern Shore delegation, met with local leaders from the Wicomico County Council, Salisbury City, Mardela, Delmar, and Sharptown as part of a legislative breakfast ahead of the legislative session. That agenda includes upgrades to the Salisbury Airport, improvements for local schools, and...
The Dispatch
Northside Park, Facilities Provides Major Value For OC; Ocean City Complex Undersized For Sports Tourism
OCEAN CITY — While sports complex hopes in the north end of Worcester County had another setback this week, the decades-old Northside Park in Ocean City continues to provide a model of what could be on a larger scale. The Worcester County Commissioners voted 4-2 to cancel the $7.1...
WBOC
Neighbors Have Concerns Of Excessive Speeding In Caroline County
RIDGELY, Md. - Neighbors are complaining about how fast people are driving along Central Ave. in Caroline County. People say it's gotten so bad that speeding cars have almost hit their kids while getting onto the school bus. One neighbor said they've seen cars racing each other on both sides...
WMDT.com
Confederate Controversy Continues in Georgetown: Holiday party planned at Marvel Museum
GEORGETOWN, Del. – The confederate controversy continues this week in Georgetown after it was learned that the town’s annual holiday party will be held at the Marvel Museum, the same location where the confederate flag flies. Georgetown Mayor Bill West is speaking out in frustration following the months...
whatsupmag.com
CBF Calls on MDE to Deny Hurlock Spray Irrigation Permit
Hurlock, MD - Chesapeake Bay Foundation (CBF) scientists are concerned a groundwater discharge permit renewal that would enable the Town of Hurlock’s wastewater treatment plant to continue spraying 725,000 gallons of treated wastewater per day onto farm fields puts water quality and wildlife at risk. CBF calls on the...
Ocean City Today
Ocean City mayor, council raises official
After more than 30 years with no change, the salaries of the Ocean City mayor and council members now align much more closely with those in similar municipalities across the state. Following the will of a majority of voters in the Nov. 8 election, council members voted Monday to approve...
WBOC
Del. Reports New Monthly Record for Suspected Overdose Deaths
DELAWARE- According to the Division of Forensic Science, the number of suspected overdose deaths in November set a new monthly high at 43. This includes 21 people from New Castle County, 18 from Sussex County and four from Kent County. Healthcare facilities across the state are doing the best they...
Cape Gazette
Police: Man crashes into car near Long Neck and assaults driver
A Delmar man faces charges Dec. 9 after crashing into a car near Long Neck and assaulting the driver. Steven Shores, 53, was driving westbound on Route 24 near Silicato Drive at 4:54 p.m. when he crashed his Ford E-150 van into the rear of a Land Rover that was stopped in traffic, said Sgt. India Sturgis of the Delaware State Police.
WBOC
Food Bank of Delaware Hosting Drive-Thru Mobile Pantries in December
NEWARK, Del. – In advance of the holidays, the Food Bank of Delaware will hold three large drive-thru mobile pantries next week. The first one is scheduled for Monday, Dec. 12 starting at 10 a.m. at Crossroad Community Church in Georgetown. The Food Bank of Delaware requests that participants make sure their trunks or back seats are cleared out so volunteers can load food.
Comments / 0