ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Stevenson Ranch, CA

Comments / 2

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
KTLA

Missing sisters last seen in Rowland Heights found

Authorities said two missing girls who disappeared in Rowland Heights on Saturday have been found. The sisters, Adrianna Villegas, 12, and Isabella Villegas, 14, were last seen on the 17800 block of Colima Road, according to the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department. Authorities say the girls left together and were possibly headed to a location […]
ROWLAND HEIGHTS, CA
2urbangirls.com

Man found shot to death in Antelope Valley motel

LITTLEROCK, Calif. – A man was found shot to death Sunday in the Littlerock area of Los Angeles County. The shooting occurred around noon in the 7200 block of Pearblossom Highway, where the man was pronounced dead at the scene, according to the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department’s Information Bureau.
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
CBS LA

Man found shot to death in Carson

Authorities are investigating a fatal shooting that occurred in Carson early Sunday morning. According to Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department, the shooting occurred just after midnight in the 21300 block of Alameda Street.He was rushed to a nearby hospital where he was later pronounced dead. There was no information readily available on a suspect or a motive in the shooting. Anyone with additional information was asked to contact authorities at (323) 890-5500.
CARSON, CA
CBS LA

Homicide investigation underway in Littlerock after man found shot to death

Authorities have launched a homicide investigation in Littlerock on Sunday after a man was found shot to death. Deputies with the Los Angeles County Sheriff Department's Palmdale Station were dispatched to the 7200 block of Pearblossom Highway at around noon after receiving reports of a gunshot victim in the area. When they arrived, they found a man suffering from a gunshot wound inside a room at the Dena Inn Apartment Motel.He was pronounced dead at the scene. Authorities have not yet identified the victim.They did not provide any information on either a suspect or motive int he shooting. Anyone with information was asked to contact LASD's Homicide Bureau at (323) 890-5500.
LITTLEROCK, CA
kvta.com

Two Major Injury Crashes In Ventura County Sunday

There were two bad accidents yesterday in Ventura County. One was shortly before 2 PM on the southbound 101 through the construction zone coming down the coast between Carpinteria and Ventura. A 46-year-old Carpinteria woman was driving a Chevy Tahoe when it went out of control and rolled over. She...
VENTURA COUNTY, CA
Fontana Herald News

Four suspects are arrested after they allegedly fled store in Victoria Gardens with more than $1,600 worth of merchandise

Four suspects, including two juveniles, were apprehended after they allegedly fled a store in Victoria Gardens in Rancho Cucamonga with more than $1,600 worth of merchandise, according to the San Bernardino County Sheriff's Department. On Dec. 10 at about 5:36 p.m., deputies assigned to the mall responded to a report...
RANCHO CUCAMONGA, CA
Key News Network

1 Trapped, 1 Ejected in Lancaster Traffic Collision

Lancaster, Los Angeles County, CA: Two people were critically injured in a traffic collision in the city of Lancaster Saturday night. Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Lancaster Station and the Los Angeles County Fire Department received a call of a traffic collision around 10:13 p.m., Dec. 10, with persons trapped and at least one person ejected from a vehicle at the intersection of East Avenue K and 15th Street East.
LANCASTER, CA
newsantaana.com

The SAPD needs your help to solve a possible gang-related homicide

On Wednesday, November 23, 2022, at 7:58 PM, Santa Ana Police Communications received a report of gunshots heard and a male down at 700 W. 3rd Street. Officers responded and located an unresponsive adult male suffering from an apparent gunshot wound to his upper torso. Orange County Fire Authority treated the victim at the scene and transported him to a local hospital where he was listed in critical condition.
SANTA ANA, CA
KTLA

Coyote that attacked 2-year-old in Woodland Hills captured, killed: CDFW

The coyote that attacked a toddler in Woodland Hills earlier this month has been captured and euthanized, according to the California Department of Fish and Wildlife. The coyote, which attacked and dragged a 2-year-old girl in broad daylight, was trapped on Dec. 9 “in the immediate vicinity of the street where the attack occurred,” according […]
LOS ANGELES, CA
2urbangirls.com

Authorities ID man found dead in Santa Clarita park

SANTA CLARITA, Calif. – Authorities Thursday identified a man who was found dead in a park in Santa Clarita. The body was discovered about 7 a.m. Wednesday in a park behind Charles Helmers Elementary School, in the 27300 block of Grandview Drive, according to the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department.
SANTA CLARITA, CA
2urbangirls.com

LAPD seeks public’s help locating missing woman last seen in South LA

LOS ANGELES – Authorities sought the public’s help Wednesday to locate a missing 35-year-old woman last seen in Baldwin Village. Leticia Casillas was last seen on Nov. 21 around 8 a.m. walking near 39th Street and Nicolet Avenue, the Los Angeles Police Department reported in what it called a “critical missing” case.
LOS ANGELES, CA
KTLA

Video captures grandfather assaulted by suspects in Saugus

Authorities are searching for three suspects who were caught on camera assaulting a grandfather in Los Angeles County. The victim, Bill Weatherman, 72, sustained multiple injuries after the attack, including two broken ribs, a severely bruised arm and more. “My ribs hurt,” Weatherman told KTLA’s Chris Wolfe. “It’s difficult to breathe.” A neighbor’s security camera […]
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy