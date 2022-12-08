Read full article on original website
KTLA.com
Authorities seek public’s help locating 33-year-old missing man
Authorities with the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department are asking for the public’s help in locating a missing 33-year-old man. Michael Gene Cadena was last seen on Dec. 7, 2022, at around 11:45 p.m., in the 700 block of South Sadler Avenue in Los Angeles, according to a department bulletin.
Missing sisters last seen in Rowland Heights found
Authorities said two missing girls who disappeared in Rowland Heights on Saturday have been found. The sisters, Adrianna Villegas, 12, and Isabella Villegas, 14, were last seen on the 17800 block of Colima Road, according to the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department. Authorities say the girls left together and were possibly headed to a location […]
Authorities search for at-risk woman who disappeared in Los Angeles County
Authorities are searching for an at-risk woman who disappeared in Los Angeles County on Wednesday. The missing woman, Mynna Carmen Tabuloc, 20, was last seen on the 25700 block of Emerson Lane in Stevenson Ranch around 12:12 p.m., according to the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department. Officials say Tabuloc suffers from schizophrenia, bipolar disorder and […]
2urbangirls.com
Man found shot to death in Antelope Valley motel
LITTLEROCK, Calif. – A man was found shot to death Sunday in the Littlerock area of Los Angeles County. The shooting occurred around noon in the 7200 block of Pearblossom Highway, where the man was pronounced dead at the scene, according to the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department’s Information Bureau.
Man found shot to death in Carson
Authorities are investigating a fatal shooting that occurred in Carson early Sunday morning. According to Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department, the shooting occurred just after midnight in the 21300 block of Alameda Street.He was rushed to a nearby hospital where he was later pronounced dead. There was no information readily available on a suspect or a motive in the shooting. Anyone with additional information was asked to contact authorities at (323) 890-5500.
Homicide investigation underway in Littlerock after man found shot to death
Authorities have launched a homicide investigation in Littlerock on Sunday after a man was found shot to death. Deputies with the Los Angeles County Sheriff Department's Palmdale Station were dispatched to the 7200 block of Pearblossom Highway at around noon after receiving reports of a gunshot victim in the area. When they arrived, they found a man suffering from a gunshot wound inside a room at the Dena Inn Apartment Motel.He was pronounced dead at the scene. Authorities have not yet identified the victim.They did not provide any information on either a suspect or motive int he shooting. Anyone with information was asked to contact LASD's Homicide Bureau at (323) 890-5500.
kvta.com
Two Major Injury Crashes In Ventura County Sunday
There were two bad accidents yesterday in Ventura County. One was shortly before 2 PM on the southbound 101 through the construction zone coming down the coast between Carpinteria and Ventura. A 46-year-old Carpinteria woman was driving a Chevy Tahoe when it went out of control and rolled over. She...
FOUND: LASD Investigators Searching For Missing Santa Clarita Woman
Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department Missing Persons Unit investigators are asking for the public’s help locating At-Risk Missing Person Sandra Leinett Adair, a.k.a. “Grandma.” She is a 71 year-old Black woman who was last seen on Dec. 8, 2022 at 4:00 p.m. on the 26000 block of Isabella Parkway in Santa Clarita. Adair is 5’8” ...
Fontana Herald News
Four suspects are arrested after they allegedly fled store in Victoria Gardens with more than $1,600 worth of merchandise
Four suspects, including two juveniles, were apprehended after they allegedly fled a store in Victoria Gardens in Rancho Cucamonga with more than $1,600 worth of merchandise, according to the San Bernardino County Sheriff's Department. On Dec. 10 at about 5:36 p.m., deputies assigned to the mall responded to a report...
1 Trapped, 1 Ejected in Lancaster Traffic Collision
Lancaster, Los Angeles County, CA: Two people were critically injured in a traffic collision in the city of Lancaster Saturday night. Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Lancaster Station and the Los Angeles County Fire Department received a call of a traffic collision around 10:13 p.m., Dec. 10, with persons trapped and at least one person ejected from a vehicle at the intersection of East Avenue K and 15th Street East.
newsantaana.com
The SAPD needs your help to solve a possible gang-related homicide
On Wednesday, November 23, 2022, at 7:58 PM, Santa Ana Police Communications received a report of gunshots heard and a male down at 700 W. 3rd Street. Officers responded and located an unresponsive adult male suffering from an apparent gunshot wound to his upper torso. Orange County Fire Authority treated the victim at the scene and transported him to a local hospital where he was listed in critical condition.
Coyote that attacked 2-year-old in Woodland Hills captured, killed: CDFW
The coyote that attacked a toddler in Woodland Hills earlier this month has been captured and euthanized, according to the California Department of Fish and Wildlife. The coyote, which attacked and dragged a 2-year-old girl in broad daylight, was trapped on Dec. 9 “in the immediate vicinity of the street where the attack occurred,” according […]
Man wanted for allegedly exposing himself to Fountain Valley students
Police are searching for a man accused of exposed himself to students at a Fountain Valley school. The suspect was seen “loitering” around school property on Nov. 28 around 5 p.m., according to Fountain Valley Police. Victims say he exposed himself to a group of students before fleeing the scene on a bicycle. He was […]
2urbangirls.com
Authorities ID man found dead in Santa Clarita park
SANTA CLARITA, Calif. – Authorities Thursday identified a man who was found dead in a park in Santa Clarita. The body was discovered about 7 a.m. Wednesday in a park behind Charles Helmers Elementary School, in the 27300 block of Grandview Drive, according to the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department.
Person killed in SUV rollover crash on 405 in Signal Hill, police say
The crash on the southbound freeway at the Orange Avenue off-ramp occurred at about 1:50 a.m. The post Person killed in SUV rollover crash on 405 in Signal Hill, police say appeared first on Long Beach Post.
SUV Plows into Donut Shop; Child and Mother Injured
Canyon Country, Santa Clarita, CA: A mother and child were injured after an SUV plowed into a busy donut shop in the Canyon Country neighborhood within the city of Santa Clarita. The crash occurred shortly before 8:30 a.m. Friday, Dec. 9, at the Yum Yum Donuts shop on the 16500...
2urbangirls.com
LAPD seeks public’s help locating missing woman last seen in South LA
LOS ANGELES – Authorities sought the public’s help Wednesday to locate a missing 35-year-old woman last seen in Baldwin Village. Leticia Casillas was last seen on Nov. 21 around 8 a.m. walking near 39th Street and Nicolet Avenue, the Los Angeles Police Department reported in what it called a “critical missing” case.
Man Who Was Shot Before Apartment Fire Identified
A 24-year-old man who was fatally shot inside a Valley Glen apartment that was then set on fire was identified Saturday.
Video captures grandfather assaulted by suspects in Saugus
Authorities are searching for three suspects who were caught on camera assaulting a grandfather in Los Angeles County. The victim, Bill Weatherman, 72, sustained multiple injuries after the attack, including two broken ribs, a severely bruised arm and more. “My ribs hurt,” Weatherman told KTLA’s Chris Wolfe. “It’s difficult to breathe.” A neighbor’s security camera […]
SFGate
Coyote that attacked 2-year-old in Southern California euthanized, officials say
LOS ANGELES — A coyote that attacked a 2-year-old in the front yard of her family's Woodland Hills home earlier this month has been captured and killed, officials said Sunday. Home security video captured the coyote attacking the toddler on the afternoon of Dec. 3 while her father was...
