City of Staunton releases trash collection, recycling schedules for holidays

STAUNTON — The City of Staunton has released its holiday schedule for trash pickup, recycling, library hours and administrative office hours.

The city said residential trash collection scheduled for Friday, Dec. 23, will instead be done two days earlier on Dec. 21. Those who have collections regularly scheduled for Monday, Dec. 26 and the following Monday on Jan. 2 will see service pushed back to Wednesday during both weeks, a press release said.

In the Downtown Central Business District, the city said customers will receive trash collection on the Wednesdays of Dec. 21, Dec. 28, and Jan. 4, but will not receive trash collection on Friday, Dec. 23 through Monday, Dec. 26, or on Monday, Jan. 2. The regular collection schedule will resume Thursday on Jan. 5.

As for the Recycling Center, it will be closed Friday, Dec. 23 through Monday, Dec. 26, and then Saturday, Dec. 31 through Monday, Jan. 2. It will be open for additional hours on Wednesday, Dec. 21 and Wednesday, Dec. 28 from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Regular operations resume Tuesday, Jan. 3.

The city will collect discarded Christmas trees on Wednesday, Jan. 11. Residents should place trees at the curb by 7 a.m. that day, the city said. The trees will be recycled and used as mulch at the Augusta Regional Landfill, so all decorations must be removed from the trees before being discarded.

Library hours will be impacted by the holidays as well. The Staunton Public Library will be closed Friday, Dec. 23 through Monday, Dec. 26. Regular operations resume Dec. 27. The library will also be closed for two days beginning Jan. 1, with regular operations resuming Jan. 3. The outdoor book drop will be open for returns, and digital books and other online resources are available 24/7 at www.stauntonlibrary.org.

The city's administrative offices will be closed Dec. 23 and Dec. 26, and again on Jan. 2.

For more information on trash and recycling, contact Public Works at (540) 332-3892.

For more information about the Staunton Public Library, call (540) 332-3902.

For more information about the city's administrative office hours, call (540) 332-3812.

Brad Zinn is the cops, courts and breaking news reporter at The News Leader. Have a news tip? Or something that needs investigating? You can email reporter Brad Zinn (he/him) at bzinn@newsleader.com. You can also follow him on Twitter.