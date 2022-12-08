Read full article on original website
Related
'Delusional' Bay Area man reportedly traps, assaults two tourists
He appeared to be under the influence and said people were drugging him, police said.
Here's how much rain fell over the SF Bay Area across 2 storms
Two back-to-back storms soaked the San Francisco Bay Area from Thursday through Monday morning,
Rock slide on Highway 101 damages several vehicles in Marin
A rock slide closed southbound Highway 101 past Rodeo Avenue in Marin County on Monday morning, impacting all lands of traffic, officials said.
Father of 4 young children dies in San Francisco motorcycle crash
He died close to the Harley-Davidson store where he was a manager.
Snow returns to some of the highest peaks in San Francisco Bay Area
More rain, small hail, and lightning is in the forecast for the Bay Area, while light snowfall has been visible at some of the region's highest elevations.
SFGate
CA WFO SAN FRANCISCO BAY AREA Warnings, Watches, and Advisories
WFO SAN FRANCISCO BAY AREA Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Sunday, December 11, 2022. ...A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of central Santa Cruz. County through 1130 PM PST... At 1053 PM PST, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm over. Santa Cruz, moving northeast at 20 mph. HAZARD...Winds in...
Flu is 'eclipsing COVID as the biggest threat,' Bay Area health officer says
"What I've seen over the past two weeks tells me that we should all expect to be exposed to influenza."
I spent nine hours at San Francisco's SantaCon. Here's what you missed.
I didn't see any furtive elves puking in the bushes for once this year.
Chef-owner behind San Francisco restaurant Dear Inga dies at 41
The chef-owner died last month after complications with cancer.
Smoke visible for miles as Oakland fire crews battle big rig fire
The cause of the fire is still under investigation.
Lion Dance Cafe named among best dishes of 2022 by New York Times
Lion Dance Cafe is known for approachable vegan and vegetarian dishes.
Over 10,000 without power after storm pummels Bay Area
Over 10,000 homes were left without power following Saturday's heavy rainfall.
These restaurants in Oakland's Jack London Square are worth the trip
From traditional seafood to fiery Thai, there's something for everyone.
SFGate
Water Main Break Leaves Residents Without Water
A major water main broke this morning in Santa Rosa causing road closures and lack of water for some area residents, according to a statement from the Santa Rosa Police Department. The break occurred at Summerfield Road and Carrissa Avenue just before 4 a.m. Carissa Avenue was closed to traffic...
‘Disturbing’ intrusions rock Bay Area school
One man reportedly tried to kiss a female student.
SFGate
Pedestrian Crosswalk Beacon Installed At Old Redwood Highway, Lark Center Drive
Crews installed a new high-intensity activated crosswalk signal in Larkfield at the intersection of Old Redwood Highway and Lark Center Drive, the Sonoma County Department of Public Infrastructure announced on Friday. Called HAWK for short, the new traffic control device is meant to notify pedestrians when to walk at a...
San Francisco restaurant Flour + Water to sell dried pasta at Whole Foods
"We wanted to not be this crazy high-end niche pasta," said the restaurant's co-chef.
The Daily 12-12-22 Elon Musk stunned after mass booing at Chappelle SF show
Dave Chappelle prides himself on meeting controversy head on, but even he seemed taken aback at the crowd’s reaction when he introduced Tesla and Twitter CEO Elon Musk to the Chase Center stage on Sunday night. An avalanche of boos greeted Musk as he sauntered up to the stage. “It sounds like some of the people you fired are in the audience,” said Chappelle. SFGATE's Gabe Lehman was in attendance when the controversial comic introduced the controversial billionaire. Here's what happened. • Why no one is buying downtown San Francisco's luxury condos
Flood advisories issued for parts of the North Bay amid heavy rain
The advisories apply to low-lying areas in Sonoma, Napa and Marin counties.
SFGate
Man sentenced in 2016 killing of Northern California teens
WOODLAND, Calif. (AP) — The last of four men convicted of killing a pair of California teenagers who vanished more than six years ago has been sentenced to 15 years to life in state prison. The Sacramento Bee reported Jonathan Froste was sentenced Friday for the 2016 kidnapping and...
SFGate
San Francisco, CA
31K+
Followers
6K+
Post
12M+
Views
ABOUT
Provocative, energetic, unapologetic, SFGATE is in constant conversation with the world’s most eclectic city. SFGATE features breaking news, staff blogs, reader forums, photo galleries, video, up-to-the-minute sports scoreboards, shopping and more.http://SFGate.com
Comments / 0