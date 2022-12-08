ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Santa Rosa, CA

CA WFO SAN FRANCISCO BAY AREA Warnings, Watches, and Advisories

WFO SAN FRANCISCO BAY AREA Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Sunday, December 11, 2022. ...A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of central Santa Cruz. County through 1130 PM PST... At 1053 PM PST, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm over. Santa Cruz, moving northeast at 20 mph. HAZARD...Winds in...
SANTA CRUZ, CA
Water Main Break Leaves Residents Without Water

A major water main broke this morning in Santa Rosa causing road closures and lack of water for some area residents, according to a statement from the Santa Rosa Police Department. The break occurred at Summerfield Road and Carrissa Avenue just before 4 a.m. Carissa Avenue was closed to traffic...
SANTA ROSA, CA
The Daily 12-12-22 Elon Musk stunned after mass booing at Chappelle SF show

Dave Chappelle prides himself on meeting controversy head on, but even he seemed taken aback at the crowd’s reaction when he introduced Tesla and Twitter CEO Elon Musk to the Chase Center stage on Sunday night. An avalanche of boos greeted Musk as he sauntered up to the stage. “It sounds like some of the people you fired are in the audience,” said Chappelle.   SFGATE's Gabe Lehman was in attendance when the controversial comic introduced the controversial billionaire. Here's what happened. • Why no one is buying downtown San Francisco's luxury condos
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
Man sentenced in 2016 killing of Northern California teens

WOODLAND, Calif. (AP) — The last of four men convicted of killing a pair of California teenagers who vanished more than six years ago has been sentenced to 15 years to life in state prison. The Sacramento Bee reported Jonathan Froste was sentenced Friday for the 2016 kidnapping and...
WOODLAND, CA
San Francisco, CA
