Mequon, WI

Wisconsin Court of Appeals upholds lower court decision to turn over email list to City of Mequon alderman

By Alec Johnson, Milwaukee Journal Sentinel
Milwaukee Journal Sentinel
 4 days ago

The Wisconsin Court of Appeals District II has upheld a lower court decision that ordered the Mequon-Thiensville School District to turn over email records to City of Mequon Ald. Mark Gierl.

In its Dec. 7 decision, the court upheld Ozaukee County Circuit Court Judge Steven Cain's October 2021 decision ordering the school district to turn over a list of parent email addresses to Gierl that were sent a link to a webinar titled "The Talk: A Necessary Conversation on Privilege and Race with Our Children."

Gierl filed the lawsuit against the district with the Ozaukee County Circuit Court in August 2020 seeking the records. The Mequon-Thiensville School District appealed Cain's decision in December 2021.

Gierl's attorney, Tom Kamenick, who also works with the Wisconsin Transparency Project, said in an emailed statement that government distribution lists — whether emails, phone numbers or mailing addresses — must be released to records requesters based on "consistent guidance for decades" from the state attorney general.

“It’s good to now have a published decision binding on courts and record custodians around the state,” Kamenick said in his emailed statement.

“The district has wasted enough taxpayer money here. I hope the district realizes it's time to give up this fight," Gierl said in the statement.

Gierl filed a second lawsuit in February to force the district to turn over email distribution lists for alumni, the Momentum newsletter and recreation department, as well as messages sent over two years to those lists after the district refused to do so.

After Cain ruled in favor of Gierl in his second lawsuit in October, the district filed an appeal last month with the state Court of Appeals. The district's appeal of the second lawsuit is still being decided, according to online court records.

In an emailed statement, the Mequon-Thiensville School District said it has not refused to provide copies of the actual communications sent to individuals, only their personal email addresses.“Not only is MTSD disappointed by this decision, but we are downright appalled by the court’s brazenpoliticization of the District’s efforts to protect the personal information of our families and community memberswho have entrusted it to us,” said superintendent Matthew Joynt in the district's statement. “We have always given reasonable assurances that the District will not provide private email addresses to any outside entity. The fact that the personal contact information of our families and community is now, by law, available for exploitation by any public entity is truly repugnant.”The district also said in its statement that it will continue working with its legal counsel regarding a possible appeal of the decision to the Wisconsin Supreme Court. It plans to continue to provide updates on its website.

Appellate court's ruling

The court disagreed with the district's assertion "that the parent e-mail addresses do not relate to the 'affairs of government and the official acts of those officers and employees who represent them.'”

"The District, a government entity, uses government resources to collect e-mail addresses of District parents andthen uses those e-mail addresses to promote and advance selected matters of interest to District personnel," the court's ruling said.

The court also disagreed with the district's claim that releasing the parents' email addresses would interfere with district-parent communications by creating a "chilling effect" on parents' willingness to provide their email addresses to the district. It said that the district's claims of a "chilling effect" were speculative and not a sufficient reason to deny Gierl's request, citing as an example that no parents raised concerns when the district released its parent email list to a former city of Mequon mayor in 2015.

Additionally, the state Court of Appeals disagreed with the district's concern that releasing the email addresses could result in delivery of unwanted spam to parents or invade their privacy. The court cited what the circuit court said in that unwanted emails resulting from the release of the parent e-mail list "“is far less [intrusive] than … someone perhaps calling you on your phone or even more so showing up on your doorstep."

The court also disagreed with the district's concern that Gierl would use the email list "to identify and perhaps organize parents who might share his views regarding the District's positions."

"In short, the District wants to be able to use government resources to collect and utilize these e-mail addresses topromote and advance the particular 'community outreach' issues and positions of District (government) leaders while denying others in the community the opportunity to utilize the e-mail addresses to share differing viewpoints," the court ruled.

"The District has failed to meet its burden to demonstrate that the public interest in keeping the parent e-mail addresses secret — and preserving them solely for the District’s broad use, unless perhaps an apparently more favorable third-party requester requests the list, as in 2015 — outweighs the strong public policy in favor of releasing these public records," the court wrote.

Milwaukee Journal Sentinel

