Related
66-year-old La Vergne man missing, could be heading to Chattanooga, says TBI
CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation (TBI) says they need the publics help in finding 66-year-old Gregory Cook. Cook is 5 foot 10 inches tall, weighs 250 pounds, with brown hair and brown eyes, according to TBI. He was last seen Thursday, and he was wearing a...
Crash kills 35-year-old man west of Dayton Sunday night
DAYTON, Tenn. — A crash killed a 35-year-old man west of Dayton Sunday night, according to the Tennessee Highway Patrol (THP). The accident happened a little after 8:30 p.m. on Cranmore Cove Road near Cliftview Lane. A THP report says the driver, Bobby Hickman of Tennessee, was heading north...
Dade County deputies searching for man who stole patrol car while under arrest
DADE COUNTY, Ga. — UPDATE: 12/10 @ 6:40 p.m. The Dade County Sheriff's Office identified the suspect who stole a deputy patrol car on Friday. A felony warrant is out for 32-year-old (TJ) Tommy Morgan in regards to an incident involving a stolen Dade County patrol car. Morgan is...
Woodmore Elementary bus crash victim remembered on her 16th birthday
CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — Every year on December 11th, Latasha Ballard wears purple. She drives a purple car, in a purple t-shirt and wears a purple hat. All purple... because it was Cordayja’s favorite color. “She was the sweetest girl ever, she didn’t do anything wrong, she was always...
Truck strikes Komatsu worker on Signal Mountain Road in Chattanooga Monday morning
CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — A truck struck a worker for Komatsu who was crossing Signal Mountain Road in Chattanooga early Monday morning, say Chattanooga Police. The man who was struck was rushed to the hospital with "major trauma," a CPD spokeswoman tells us. We have a crew on the scene...
McMahan Law Firm: Don't Handle Your Case Alone
CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — Jay Kennamer and Brent Burks from McMahan Law Firm talk about not handling your case alone!. Follow This N That on our social media accounts as well.
Chattanooga Wellness: Pain can be crippling
CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — Dr. Shawn Jones talks about how pain can be crippling, but Dr. Shawn Jones has the highest quality machines to minimize your daily pain in only a few sessions. Stay connected with Chattanooga Wellness. (423) 790-5000. ______________. Follow This N That on our social media accounts...
Crews on scene to fix gas main break in Decatur Saturday night
DECATUR, Tenn. — UPDATE: 12/10 @ 8:30 p.m. Jones Street is back open at this time, please use caution in the area as the gas company will be on the scene for a few more hours fixing the gas line. ____. The Decatur Fire Department is on the scene...
$100,000 allocation from city and county considered for displaced Budgetel residents
EAST RIDGE, Tenn. — The City of Chattanooga and Hamilton County is considering contributing $50,000 each to the Chattanooga Regional Homeless Coalition for continued housing of displaced Budgetel residents. According to the city council agenda, the "Homeless Coalition" has disbursed funds to provide 121 rooms for families in hotels...
USPS temporarily closes South Chattanooga post office Friday
CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — Just weeks before Christmas, USPS has temporarily closed the South Chattanooga post office due to "safety reasons." This is the post office located on the 1000 block of West 40th Street:. USPS says this will only affect retail operations and that the P.O. Box lobby will...
Why you should consider ReMax as your agency of choice
CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — ReMax is a real estate agency that cares. Heidi Rau joins to discuss why you should consider ReMax as your agency of choice.
