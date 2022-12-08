Read full article on original website
Related
Irene Cara, star of ‘Flashdance’ and ‘Fame,’ dies at 63; had ties to Tampa Bay
Actor and singer Irene Cara, best known for her starring roles in the films “Flashdance” and “Fame,” has died at the age of 63, her publicist Judith A. Moose announced on Saturday. Cara won both an Oscar and a Grammy for her song “What a Feeling”...
Georgia Holt Dies: Mother Of Cher, Actress, Model And Singer Was 96
Georgia Holt, best known as Cher’s mother but an actress, model, and singer in her own right, has died. Cher confirmed the death on social media. Holt was 96 and no details on her death were given, although it was previously revealed she was hospitalized with pneumonia earlier this year. Cher said she had been “very careful” to avoid exposing her elderly mother to any potential illnesses during the pandemic. “We have a little bubble that we’ve had all this time,” she said. “We wear masks, and there’s not very many of us. It’s my sister, my brother-in-law, my mom, my assistant....
EW.com
LeAnn Rimes postpones shows due to 'a bleed' on her vocal cord: 'I am devastated'
LeAnn Rimes has revealed some unfortunate news that's making her blue. The Grammy-winning singer (and Masked Singer champ) is being forced to reschedule some of her upcoming shows after doctors found a bleed on one of her vocal cords. In a handwritten note posted to her Instagram, Rimes shared the...
Popculture
'80s Rock Band Cancels Multiple Concerts After Health Woes
Australian rock band The Church was forced to cancel their appearance at the Corona Capital 2022 festival this past weekend. The beloved '80s band was scheduled to perform their song "Milky Way" with Miley Cyrus at the music festival in Mexico City, but they were forced to back out of the show after Ashley Naylor and Steve Kilbey tested positive for COVID-19.
Dolly Parton Confirms Some Wild Rumors About Herself on the ‘Tonight Show’ [Watch]
While some people are advocating to officially name Dolly Parton the Queen of Christmas, perhaps the Most Interesting Woman in the World would be more fitting. The country veteran stopped by The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon on Nov. 30 and shed light on some wild rumors swirling on the internet about her.
The night Jimi Hendrix dropped acid for the first time and the girl who changed his life
It's New York, it's 1966, and Jimi Hendrix's life is about to be turned around by Keith Richards' girlfriend
Which TV Shows Are Renewed, Which Are Canceled in 2022-2023? Get the Status of Your Favorite Series
Who’s on the TV chopping block? Us Weekly will continue to track every show renewal and cancelation for the 2022-2023 season right here, so bookmark this page now. The TV gods have smiled down upon the One Chicago universe with NBC renewing Dick Wolf’s Chicago Fire, Chicago Med and Chicago P.D. in 2020 with three-year […]
19-Year-Old Dolly Parton Was Originally Pitched As A Bubblegum Pop Singer, But Wrote Her Way Into Country
A world without country queen, Dolly Parton, is not a world I’d ever want to live in. A world without “Jolene,” 9:5 The Musical, the 99 track Dolly Box Set, or Dollywood seems outrageous to even consider. Her talent and kindness has touched millions and made our world a better place.
Kelsea Ballerini Finalized Divorce Hours Before Grammy Nomination and Getting ‘Dream House’ Keys: That’s Country Music ‘S–t’
What a whirlwind! Kelsea Ballerini revealed she had quite the day on Tuesday, November 15, after she and ex-husband Morgan Evans legally dissolved their marriage following their August split. “The truth is that this morning I started my day at the courthouse finalizing my divorce,” the 29-year-old musician told the...
Dolly Parton Reveals 3 Rock Legends Who Made Her Starstruck: ‘It’s Just Such a Thrill’
While Dolly Parton is a country music legend, she still was starstruck when speaking with three rock legends for her upcoming album
Why Tammy Wynette and George Jones' Bittersweet Love Story Is the Stuff of Country Music Legend
Watch: Jessica Chastain Recalls the Time She SPANKED Madonna. Tammy Wynette showed the world she loved George Jones. And she stood by her man, but could only be his wife for so long. Country's first couple while they were married—and still a formidable pair when they continued to meet at...
Why Austin Butler cries every time he sees one Elvis Presley performance
The onetime Disney actor knew he had to wait for the right project. And when 'Elvis' came along, he was ready to go all in.
OneRepublic, Kelly Clarkson to Perform on ‘The Voice’ Season Finale
The Voice season 22 finale will feature an all-star lineup of performers. Some familiar names will take the stage, with performances by former coach Kelly Clarkson, who returns for season 23 of The Voice, and current coach Blake Shelton. OneRepublic, country superstar Kane Brown and Grammy-nominated Latin singer Maluma also will perform. Clarkson will provide Christmas cheer with a solo performance of “Santa, Can’t You Hear Me,” her duet with season 21 coach, Ariana Grande, and OneRepublic will deliver their worldwide hit “I Ain’t Worried,” which is at No. 6 on the Billboard Hot 100.
How to watch ‘CMA Country Christmas’ special on ABC for free
Country music’s biggest stars are ringing in the holiday season with a night full of festive classics and one-of-a-kind musical performances for “CMA Country Christmas.”. The holiday special will celebrate its 13th year on Thursday, December 8 on ABC at 9 p.m. ET. Viewers looking to stream the special can do so by using fuboTV, Sling or DirecTV. FuboTV and DirecTV both offer free trials and Sling offers $20 for your first month.
28 Funny Tweets To Help You Cope With The ‘White Lotus’ Season 2 Finale
"the real plot twist of the white lotus was the two yale grads making it through the whole series before mentioning that they went to yale"
Aerosmith Cancel Second Vegas Show Due to Steven Tyler’s Health
Aerosmith have been forced to cancel two shows as frontman Steven Tyler recovers from an undisclosed ailment. “It is with great disappointment that we are forced to cancel tonight's show in Las Vegas due to Steven feeling unwell and unable to perform,” the band tweeted Friday night. Though Aerosmith initially said Tyler was “expected to make a full recovery for Monday night’s Las Vegas show,” the performance, scheduled for Dec. 5, was later canceled.
Popculture
Alan Jackson Not Dead, Hoax Spreads on Facebook and Scares Fans
Alan Jackson is not dead. He has not left this mortal coil, he has not ceased to be, all despite a rumor that he was deceased catching fire on Facebook and WhatsApp. The hoax regarding the legendary country star appears to have been sparked due to an article at the website named FNEWS2, which includes little else but similar obituaries posted for Bruce Willis and Band of Brothers actor Neal McDonough. Both reports are false. The claims may have spread quickly due to Jackson's past health issues causing readers to believe the information. Over a decade ago, the 64-year-old country singer was diagnosed with Charcot-Marie-Tooth (CMT), a degenerative nerve disease. The Georgia native revealed it had been affecting him for years and was getting worse over time during an appearance on the TODAY show. Due to his illness, he finds it challenging to balance on stage and behind the microphone. Jackson inherited the genetic condition from his father.
'The White Lotus' season 3: What to know
The final episode of season two of "The White Lotus" aired Sunday on HBO. Fox News Digital gives the known details on a season three of the satirical drama.
thesource.com
Lee & Carter to Return: ‘Rush Hour 4’ is in The Works
Get ready for the return of Inspector Lee and Detective James Carter, as Rush Hour 4 is currently in the works. According to Deadline, Jackie Chan was on hand at the Red Sea Film Festival on Thursday and detailed that the fourth film in the Rush Hour franchise is currently being discussed. Later Thursday evening, Chan stated he would go speak with the film’s director about the script.
"He was the best guitarist I’d ever seen" - the night Jimi Hendrix met his destiny
New York, August 3, 1966. Jimi Hendrix is playing Cafe Wha? in Greenwich Village, and through the door comes the man who will turn him into a star
Taste of Country
46K+
Followers
7K+
Post
21M+
Views
ABOUT
Read the latest country music news from your favorite country music stars.
Comments / 0