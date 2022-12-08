Read full article on original website
Related
Add these 7 Christmas movies to your holiday watchlist
Here are some Christmas movies, new and old, to get you in the spirit ahead of December 25.
Violent Night: 7 Great Christmas Movie References In The Action Movie
Violent Night is loaded with hard-hitting action, side-splitting humor, and Christmas movie references. Here are some of the best...
9 Hallmark Christmas Movies That Fans Will Definitely Want To Prioritize, And You Know Lacey Chabert Is In There
It's time for the Hallmark Christmas Movie binge to begin! Here are the 2022 offerings I'm most excited to check out.
wegotthiscovered.com
Christmas movies are dominating the Netflix charts, but one original trumps them all
With December fast approaching, it can mean only one thing: endless festive romcoms and specials being churned out like soylent green from Netflix and its competitors. This race for views is back on, and it’s seeing a four-way battle between different Christmas flicks of underwhelming quality for the number one spot.
Polygon
The war on Christmas turned Santa Claus into an action star
It’s December 24th. The stockings are hung. The gifts are wrapped. The fireplace is crackling. You know the drill. You better watch out, you better not cry, you better not pout, I’m telling you why: If you do, Santa Claus will tear open a can of whoop-ass on you.
Where To Watch ‘A Charlie Brown Christmas’ Online in 2022
Holiday streaming can be, in a word, complicated. Our Christmas favorites are scattered around a variety of different streaming services, with HBO Max offering Elf, A Christmas Story, and National Lampoon’s Christmas Vacation, and Peacock providing us with Love Actually and How the Grinch Stole Christmas. But what if you’re looking to watch Charles Schulz’s seminal holiday classic A Charlie Brown Christmas? Don’t worry, Decider’s got you covered.
Android Authority
Here are the best Netflix Christmas movies to stream this holiday season
From old classics to new original films, there are plenty of Christmas movies to binge-watch. Netflix Christmas movies are becoming more and more of a tradition for people who love to binge-watch holiday films. Indeed, the streaming service has a ton of original and exclusive Christmas movies to stream, and more are being added for the 2022 season. But which of the Netflix Christmas movies are the best? We will pick our favorites to watch, which also include some non-Netflix exclusive classic films as well. You can sign up for the service at the link below:
KHQ Right Now
Most watched Christmas movies of all time
These are the most watched Christmas movies according to screencrush.com but our anchors came up with their own rankings. What are your favorite Christmas movies?
Business Insider
The 11 best Christmas movies on Disney Plus — from 'Home Alone' to 'The Guardians of the Galaxy Holiday Special'
When you buy through our links, Insider may earn an affiliate commission. Disney Plus has a fun selection of Christmas movies that are perfect for streaming over the holidays. Highlights include originals like "The Guardians of the Galaxy Holiday Special," and favorites like "Home Alone." Disney Plus starts at...
denver7.com
'National Lampoon's Christmas Vacation' most watched Christmas movie in US
With the holiday season here, people will be looking to get into the spirit by watching Christmas movies. Since there are a lot of holiday movies out there, Wishlisted set out to see what Christmas movies are prevalent in each state. Using Google Trends, Wishlisted said they ran the top...
Okay, Literally Every Single One Of These Pictures Completely And Totally Blew My Dumb Little Brain Last Week
These pictures are absolutely stunning, I tell ya.
them.us
Jonathan Bennett On Leading Hallmark’s First Gay Christmas Movie
One of the first things Jonathan Bennett does when we get on Zoom is roast himself for moving away from Los Angeles. “I moved to Palm Springs because I’m 40 and gay,” the Mean Girls star tells me, with a wide smile. “They kicked me out of West Hollywood when I hit 40.”
Salem's Lot's Official Rating Will Excite Stephen King Fans Prepared For Vampire Mayhem In The Remake
It's an unfortunate state of affairs, but we don't presently know when we can expect to see writer/director Gary Dauberman's upcoming remake of Salem's Lot. The film has completed principal photography and is now in post-production, but Warner Bros. has not yet given it a date on the studio's release calendar. Sadly, this article features no update on that particular front, but we do know that when the film does arrive, it won't be skimping on the blood in order to try and get four quadrant appeal.
Q97.9
Portland, ME
13K+
Followers
9K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT
Q97.9 plays the best pop music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Portland, Maine. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.
Comments / 0