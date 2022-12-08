ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Massachusetts State

wegotthiscovered.com

Christmas movies are dominating the Netflix charts, but one original trumps them all

With December fast approaching, it can mean only one thing: endless festive romcoms and specials being churned out like soylent green from Netflix and its competitors. This race for views is back on, and it’s seeing a four-way battle between different Christmas flicks of underwhelming quality for the number one spot.
Polygon

The war on Christmas turned Santa Claus into an action star

It’s December 24th. The stockings are hung. The gifts are wrapped. The fireplace is crackling. You know the drill. You better watch out, you better not cry, you better not pout, I’m telling you why: If you do, Santa Claus will tear open a can of whoop-ass on you.
Decider.com

Where To Watch ‘A Charlie Brown Christmas’ Online in 2022

Holiday streaming can be, in a word, complicated. Our Christmas favorites are scattered around a variety of different streaming services, with HBO Max offering Elf, A Christmas Story, and National Lampoon’s Christmas Vacation, and Peacock providing us with Love Actually and How the Grinch Stole Christmas. But what if you’re looking to watch Charles Schulz’s seminal holiday classic A Charlie Brown Christmas? Don’t worry, Decider’s got you covered.
Android Authority

Here are the best Netflix Christmas movies to stream this holiday season

From old classics to new original films, there are plenty of Christmas movies to binge-watch. Netflix Christmas movies are becoming more and more of a tradition for people who love to binge-watch holiday films. Indeed, the streaming service has a ton of original and exclusive Christmas movies to stream, and more are being added for the 2022 season. But which of the Netflix Christmas movies are the best? We will pick our favorites to watch, which also include some non-Netflix exclusive classic films as well. You can sign up for the service at the link below:
KHQ Right Now

Most watched Christmas movies of all time

These are the most watched Christmas movies according to screencrush.com but our anchors came up with their own rankings. What are your favorite Christmas movies?
them.us

Jonathan Bennett On Leading Hallmark’s First Gay Christmas Movie

One of the first things Jonathan Bennett does when we get on Zoom is roast himself for moving away from Los Angeles. “I moved to Palm Springs because I’m 40 and gay,” the Mean Girls star tells me, with a wide smile. “They kicked me out of West Hollywood when I hit 40.”
Cinemablend

Salem's Lot's Official Rating Will Excite Stephen King Fans Prepared For Vampire Mayhem In The Remake

It's an unfortunate state of affairs, but we don't presently know when we can expect to see writer/director Gary Dauberman's upcoming remake of Salem's Lot. The film has completed principal photography and is now in post-production, but Warner Bros. has not yet given it a date on the studio's release calendar. Sadly, this article features no update on that particular front, but we do know that when the film does arrive, it won't be skimping on the blood in order to try and get four quadrant appeal.
