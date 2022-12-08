Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
laferianews.net
I Got The Job!
On November 29th, the La Feria High School CTE (Career and Technical Education) students participated in an “I Got The Job!” contest. This contest allowed our students to participate in mock interviews judged by various members of the La Feria community. This gave our students the opportunity to experience what it’s like to be in an interview and test their skills by answering potential interview questions. Later this week, a winner will be determined based on their interview, résumé, and cover letter. This was a great opportunity for our students to practice for future interview experiences! Great job everyone!
southtexascollege.edu
Pharr City Clerk Hilda Pedraza will be receiving her bachelor’s degree in Operations Management during STC’s Commencement Ceremonies on Saturday, December 10 at Bert Ogden Arena.
It was 2015 when Hilda Pedraza first began her college journey at South Texas College. Now seven years later, she has received an associate degree and is about to earn a bachelor’s degree. The Pharr city clerk will be one of more than 2,400 students who will graduate Saturday...
southtexascollege.edu
Graduate Feature: STC nursing grad gets a life lesson in compassion
From high school dropout to nursing graduate, Noemi Galindo has overcome great challenges, the kind she said that either break you or make you stronger. In 2015, she gave birth to her daughter Sofia who was diagnosed with Arthrogryposis, a term used to describe a number of conditions involving joint contractures, the shortening of the muscles, tendons and tissue.
laferianews.net
Operation: Second Life. After A Successful Liver Transplant, TSC Student Noe Gonzalez Stars In His Own Story
Texas Southmost College general studies student Noe Gonzalez is breaking out as an impressive on-air host while interning for Space Channel. He reports about the blooming local space industry and how our area is at the center of the new push toward the stars. The 40-year-old is not a typical...
Edinburg breaks ground on new Arts, Culture, Events Center
EDINBURG, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The City of Edinburg broke ground Friday morning for its new Arts, Culture, Events Center. The $14 million project that’s been in the works for 15 years. “A good city is one that provides all your basic services. But a great city is one that has parks and green spaces and […]
southtexascollege.edu
Graduate Feature: STC was a saving grace for Starr County graduate
South Texas College Starr County student Paola Vallejo said faculty and staff were the difference between succumbing to a chronic illness or finding the will to live and graduate. A stress disorder is what caused Vallejo to develop Pancolitis in March 2022, a severe form of ulcerative colitis stemming from...
Local car club spreads holiday cheer to children in need
HARLINGEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Valley Custom Car Club raised money to donate toys for the non-profit Blue Sunday – a child abuse prevention organization. Valley Custom hosted a raffle to raise money for children in need and then contacted Blue Sunday to set up a donation of 50 brand new toys. “We wanted to give […]
KGBT-TV Presents VALLEYCENTRAL.COM
Valley Por Vida: Charlie Clark
HARLINGEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) Columbus Homeowners Are Getting Their Roof Replaced With This Special Program. The Most Successful Attorneys in Columbus. See the List. Goodbye Cell Phone, Hello Voip (Find out Why Many Are Switching to Voip) VoIP | Sponsored Listings. Think Dental Implants Are Expensive? Think Again! (See Prices) Dental...
riograndeguardian.com
Rodriguez: People in poverty are not a liability and we should invest in them
EDINBURG, Texas – Omar I. Rodriguez, director of grants and governmental relations for the Food Bank of the Rio Grande Valley, is part of the Hidalgo County Prosperity Task Force. The task force was set up by Hidalgo County Judge Richard Cortez to address the high rate of poverty...
City of Brownsville breaks world record through free pet vaccination clinic
BROWNSVILLE, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The City of Brownsville, in partnership with multiple organizations, broke a Guinness World Record Saturday evening for “Most Pledges Received for a Pet Vaccination Campaign in 24 Hours.” The record was achieved by hosting a 12-hour drive through pet vaccination clinic free to all pet owners for their beloved pets. Hundreds of […]
‘No imminent danger’: Donna ISD addresses school threat rumor
DONNA, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The Donna Independent School District said students and staff are safe and a social media threat was “not substantiated.” “Donna High students and staff are in no imminent danger despite rumors/social media post that a student would bring a gun to school today,” the statement reads. According to the district, the […]
McAllen PD lands millions in grants to fight gangs, secure schools and more
McALLEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — An infusion of nearly $15 million in grants is helping the McAllen Police Department protect the community. On Thursday, the McAllen Police Department described 2022 as its “most successful grant funding year.” “Our base budget this year is $40 million,” McAllen Police Chief Victor Rodriguez said. “So when you look at […]
megadoctornews.com
McAllen Mayor Issues Domestic Violence Message
McAllen Mayor Javier Villalobos understands that incidences of domestic violence spike over the holidays. Hoping to keep the community safe, he encourages those who may be victimized to seek help and those who may become abusers to consider the consequences. In addition to Mujera Unidas 800-580-4879 there is a National...
Christmas smores and more, Camp RIO hosts ‘Campy Christmas’
BROWNSVILLE, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Camp RIO hosts Christmas camp event titled ‘Campy Christmas’ for all ages, according to a release from Camp Rio. The event is taking place from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m. today Dec. 10 at Camp RIO located at 280 Fish Hatchery Rd and has a $10 entry fee, the release states. […]
West Brownsville Little League helps family who lost all to a fire
BROWNSVILLE, Texas(ValleyCentral)— The Flores family tragically lost their home on Nov. 10 due to an electrical fire when the family wasn’t home. Their home was a rental, so the hope of insurance reimbursement isn’t an option for them. Thankfully, the community and friends are coming together to help them find some hope during this time. […]
KRGV
Pharr PD enhances police patrol for the holidays
There are just 20 days left in the year, and while schools and offices close their doors for the holidays, police are staying busy. With holiday break right around the corner and kids starting to go out, parents tend to worry about their kids. Channel 5 News spoke to several...
riograndeguardian.com
Garza: Pendulum-De Lucio project can be spur for developing a manufacturing hub in north Edinburg
EDINBURG, Texas – Edinburg Mayor Ramiro Garza says the big Pendulum Development/De Lucio USA trailer assembly project can be the spark for creating a manufacturing hub alongside I-69 Central/Expressway 281 in the north of the city. Under the De Lucio-Pendulum partnership a 70,000 square feet manufacturing facility is going...
Agency: McAllen bar owes $250K in back wages to bartenders and servers
MCALLEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The employer of Oak Texas Bar & Grill failed to pay servers and bartenders federal minimum wage, according to the U.S. Department of Labor’s Wage and Hour Division. The Department of Labor found that the employer violated federal minimum wage obligations by only allowing employees to work for tips, a release […]
travellens.co
15 Free Things to Do in Brownsville, TX
The busy border town of Brownsville is part of the Matamoros–Brownsville metropolitan area and an excellent travel choice for outdoor recreation. This city is the 18th-largest in Texas, which continues the legacy of its Hispanic cultural heritage. Its subtropical climate is one of its admirable traits, along with its...
KRGV
Hidalgo County task force aims to help residents living in poverty
Hidalgo County leaders are trying to make a dent on poverty by making sure the resources available are being used. Leaders in the Hidalgo County Prosperity Task Force recently met and discussed what was needed to be able to get people living in poverty a brighter future. Hidalgo County Judge...
Comments / 0