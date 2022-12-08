ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mcallen, TX

laferianews.net

I Got The Job!

On November 29th, the La Feria High School CTE (Career and Technical Education) students participated in an “I Got The Job!” contest. This contest allowed our students to participate in mock interviews judged by various members of the La Feria community. This gave our students the opportunity to experience what it’s like to be in an interview and test their skills by answering potential interview questions. Later this week, a winner will be determined based on their interview, résumé, and cover letter. This was a great opportunity for our students to practice for future interview experiences! Great job everyone!
LA FERIA, TX
southtexascollege.edu

Pharr City Clerk Hilda Pedraza will be receiving her bachelor’s degree in Operations Management during STC’s Commencement Ceremonies on Saturday, December 10 at Bert Ogden Arena.

It was 2015 when Hilda Pedraza first began her college journey at South Texas College. Now seven years later, she has received an associate degree and is about to earn a bachelor’s degree. The Pharr city clerk will be one of more than 2,400 students who will graduate Saturday...
southtexascollege.edu

Graduate Feature: STC nursing grad gets a life lesson in compassion

From high school dropout to nursing graduate, Noemi Galindo has overcome great challenges, the kind she said that either break you or make you stronger. In 2015, she gave birth to her daughter Sofia who was diagnosed with Arthrogryposis, a term used to describe a number of conditions involving joint contractures, the shortening of the muscles, tendons and tissue.
EDINBURG, TX
ValleyCentral

Edinburg breaks ground on new Arts, Culture, Events Center

EDINBURG, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The City of Edinburg broke ground Friday morning for its new Arts, Culture, Events Center. The $14 million project that’s been in the works for 15 years. “A good city is one that provides all your basic services. But a great city is one that has parks and green spaces and […]
EDINBURG, TX
southtexascollege.edu

Graduate Feature: STC was a saving grace for Starr County graduate

South Texas College Starr County student Paola Vallejo said faculty and staff were the difference between succumbing to a chronic illness or finding the will to live and graduate. A stress disorder is what caused Vallejo to develop Pancolitis in March 2022, a severe form of ulcerative colitis stemming from...
ValleyCentral

Local car club spreads holiday cheer to children in need

HARLINGEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Valley Custom Car Club raised money to donate toys for the non-profit Blue Sunday – a child abuse prevention organization. Valley Custom hosted a raffle to raise money for children in need and then contacted Blue Sunday to set up a donation of 50 brand new toys. “We wanted to give […]
BROWNSVILLE, TX
KGBT-TV Presents VALLEYCENTRAL.COM

Valley Por Vida: Charlie Clark

HARLINGEN, TX
ValleyCentral

City of Brownsville breaks world record through free pet vaccination clinic

BROWNSVILLE, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The City of Brownsville, in partnership with multiple organizations, broke a Guinness World Record Saturday evening for “Most Pledges Received for a Pet Vaccination Campaign in 24 Hours.” The record was achieved by hosting a 12-hour drive through pet vaccination clinic free to all pet owners for their beloved pets. Hundreds of […]
BROWNSVILLE, TX
ValleyCentral

‘No imminent danger’: Donna ISD addresses school threat rumor

DONNA, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The Donna Independent School District said students and staff are safe and a social media threat was “not substantiated.” “Donna High students and staff are in no imminent danger despite rumors/social media post that a student would bring a gun to school today,” the statement reads. According to the district, the […]
DONNA, TX
megadoctornews.com

McAllen Mayor Issues Domestic Violence Message

McAllen Mayor Javier Villalobos understands that incidences of domestic violence spike over the holidays. Hoping to keep the community safe, he encourages those who may be victimized to seek help and those who may become abusers to consider the consequences. In addition to Mujera Unidas 800-580-4879 there is a National...
MCALLEN, TX
KRGV

Pharr PD enhances police patrol for the holidays

There are just 20 days left in the year, and while schools and offices close their doors for the holidays, police are staying busy. With holiday break right around the corner and kids starting to go out, parents tend to worry about their kids. Channel 5 News spoke to several...
PHARR, TX
travellens.co

15 Free Things to Do in Brownsville, TX

The busy border town of Brownsville is part of the Matamoros–Brownsville metropolitan area and an excellent travel choice for outdoor recreation. This city is the 18th-largest in Texas, which continues the legacy of its Hispanic cultural heritage. Its subtropical climate is one of its admirable traits, along with its...
BROWNSVILLE, TX

