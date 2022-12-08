On November 29th, the La Feria High School CTE (Career and Technical Education) students participated in an “I Got The Job!” contest. This contest allowed our students to participate in mock interviews judged by various members of the La Feria community. This gave our students the opportunity to experience what it’s like to be in an interview and test their skills by answering potential interview questions. Later this week, a winner will be determined based on their interview, résumé, and cover letter. This was a great opportunity for our students to practice for future interview experiences! Great job everyone!

LA FERIA, TX ・ 2 DAYS AGO