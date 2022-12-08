ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
HuffPost

Celine Dion Reveals She Has A Rare Neurological Disorder

By Kimberley Richards
HuffPost
HuffPost
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4ZNjMK_0jc1CfOL00

Celine Dion has shared that she has a rare neurological disorder called stiff-person syndrome in an emotional video she posted to Instagram on Thursday.

The singer revealed that she had been dealing with health issues for “a long time” and that she was recently diagnosed.

“While we’re still learning about this rare condition, we now know this is what’s been causing all of the spasms that I’ve been having,” she said in the clip, appearing to fight back tears. “Unfortunately, these spasms affect every aspect of my daily life — sometimes causing difficulties when I walk, and not allowing me to use my vocal cords to sing the way that I’m used to.”

Dion said her condition has caused her to postpone the spring 2023 shows in the European leg of her world tour to 2024, and cancel eight of her summer shows from May to July. Some of the spring 2023 dates had previously been postponed due to her health concerns .

“I have a great team of doctors working alongside me to help me get better,” she said in the video. “And my precious children, who are supporting me and giving me hope.”

“I’m working hard with my sports medicine therapist every day to build back my strength and my ability to perform again,” she continued. “But I have to admit, it’s been a struggle.”

Dion added that singing is what she loves “to do the most,” but that she is concentrating on her health.

“I have hope that I’m on the road to recovery,” she later said.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4774wu_0jc1CfOL00 Celine Dion at Paris Fashion Week on July 2, 2019.

Stiff-person syndrome, or SPS, is “characterized by fluctuating muscle rigidity in the trunk and limbs and a heightened sensitivity to stimuli such as noise, touch, and emotional distress, which can set off muscle spasms,” according to the National Institute of Neurological Disorders and Stroke.

The Cleveland Clinic says the syndrome, which has features of an autoimmune disease, can limit one’s ability to walk or move in severe cases. About 1 in 1 million people are diagnosed with the syndrome, according to the medical center.

In October 2021, Dion had delayed the opening of her Las Vegas show at the Resorts World Theatre, which was scheduled from Nov. 5 to Nov. 20, 2021, and Jan. 19 to Feb. 5, 2022. She said the postponement was due to “severe and persistent muscle spasms.”

Then in January, the beloved singer canceled the remaining shows of the North American leg of her “Courage World Tour,” which had already been postponed to begin in March 2022 due to COVID-19-related restrictions.

Dion said in an announcement at the time that she was still dealing with muscle spasms and that she was following the “regimen that my doctors are prescribing.”

The singer said in her Thursday announcement that her tour dates set from August to October remain as scheduled.

Comments / 1

Related
People

Toby Keith Shares First Health Update After His Stomach Cancer Reveal: 'It's Pretty Debilitating'

The country music star revealed in June 2022 that he was receiving chemo, radiation and surgery after being diagnosed with stomach cancer in fall 2021 Toby Keith is opening up about his cancer battle. Back in June 2022, the country singer, 61, revealed to fans that he was taking time away from music to receive chemo, radiation and surgery after being diagnosed with stomach cancer in fall 2021. In an upcoming interview with CMT Hot 20 Countdown — which marks his first since he revealed his diagnosis — Keith said that he's optimistic about...
KENTUCKY STATE
Us Weekly

Richard Gere and Wife Alejandra Silva Share Rare Family Photo With Son Alexander

Shadow fun! Richard Gere and Alejandra Silva have offered rare insight into their private family life with their sons. “Daddy, mommy and Alexander 🧡,” Silva, 39, captioned a Thursday, November 17, Instagram snap of the 3-year-old admiring his shadow. The silhouettes of the Pretty Woman star, 73, and the activist are also visible. Courtesy of Alejandra Silva/Instagram […]
Page Six

Mandy Moore praised for posting intimate photos after baby’s birth

Fans praised Mandy Moore for sharing intimate photos from her newborn baby’s birth last month. In one of the snapshots, her baby boy, Oscar “Ozzie” Bennett, was still covered in amniotic fluid as the “This Is Us” star held him against her chest with a big smile on her face. “One month with our Ozzie. I’m still able to access everything about that moment, which simultaneously feels like one second ago and also unimaginable to fathom life before,” Moore captioned the Instagram post Thursday. She also thanked the health workers who helped to deliver her baby as well as their doula “for...
Women's Health

What Is Stiff Person Syndrome? Celine Dion's Diagnosis, Symptoms, And Treatments, Explained

Celine Dion just shared some heartbreaking news on Instagram, saying she has been diagnosed with a rare neurological disorder known as stiff person syndrome that has forced her to postpone many of the dates on her world tour. Celine shared that she’s been dealing with health problems for a long time, but only recently discovered the cause.
People

Jonnie Irwin Says TV Show Let Him Go After Revealing Terminal Cancer Diagnosis: 'Broke My Heart'

"I feel hugely let down. I can't even watch the show now," Jonnie Irwin said after claiming Channel 4's A Place In the Sun dropped him after revealing his terminal cancer diagnosis Jonnie Irwin is opening up about how his terminal cancer diagnosis has impacted his life. After he revealed his terminal lung cancer diagnosis in 2020, the British TV personality, 49, claimed to The Sun that his contract was terminated with Channel 4's home improvement show A Place in the Sun, which he hosted on-air since 2004. Channel...
Outsider.com

New Simon Cowell Video Revealing His Face Has Fans Highly Concerned

Simon Cowell’s fans are concerned for the TV personality after he posted an odd video showing his face. The star shared the clip on social media on Thursday, sparking shock online. The former “American Idol” judge looked unrecognizable as he showed off his oddly smooth complexion, shiny white teeth,...
C. Heslop

Doctors Find Rare Tail On Healthy Baby Girl

A baby girl was born with an extremely rare 2-inch-long "true tail" covered in hair. The discovery astonished doctors as the occurrence is highly unusual. “The presence of tails in humans is extremely infrequent,” wrote the authors in the Journal of Pediatric Surgery. (source)
People

Rod Stewart Announces Death of His Second Brother in the Span of 2 Months: 'RIP Don and Bob'

"Irreplaceable buddies," Stewart expressed of his deep losses via Instagram on Wednesday Rod Stewart is mourning the death of his brothers, Bob and Don, who died just two months apart. "It's with great sadness that I announce the loss of my brother Bob last night, who joins my brother Don on the great football pitch in the sky," the music icon and soccer mega-fan, 77, shared of his loss via Instagram on Wednesday. "I've lost two of my best mates in the space of two months. RIP Don and Bob 'irreplaceable buddies,'"...
TheDailyBeast

TikTok Body Positivity Influencer ‘Suddenly’ Dies at 21

Canadian TikTok influencer Megha Thakur has “suddenly” died at the age of 21, her family revealed on social media. “Megha was a confident and independent young woman,” her parents wrote. “She will be dearly missed.”. Thakur had more than 900,000 followers on TikTok, where she posted...
iheart.com

Luke Bryan's Family Will Change Holiday Plans As Wife Recovers From Surgery

The holiday season might be a bit different for Luke Bryan and his family this year… The “Country On” artist and American Idol judge shared in a new interview that the family will skip their usual ski trip as his wife, Caroline, recovers from hip surgery. Instead, some relatives will visit the country superstar’s family in Nashville, Tennessee.
NASHVILLE, TN
411mania.com

Mickie James Reveals Her Brother and Niece Have Died In An Accident

In a post on Twitter, Mickie James announced that she lost her brother and her niece in a car accident, with her sister-in-law in critical condition. Her niece was only sixteen. Another girl, fifteen, also died in the accident. James also told fans to send support to the other driver...
HuffPost

HuffPost

225K+
Followers
13K+
Post
109M+
Views
ABOUT

We report with empathy and put people at the heart of every story.

 https://www.huffpost.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy