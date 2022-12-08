ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kansas City, MO

See what Kansas City’s riverfront will resemble when KC Streetcar arrives

By Heidi Schmidt
FOX4 News Kansas City
 4 days ago

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — KC Streetcar shows off what it has planned for Kansas City’s riverfront .

Ahead of a public meeting planned for Thursday evening, KC Streetcar released several renderings showing what the new extension is expected to look like.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1hDkYu_0jc1CVVx00
Courtesy: KC Streetcar

The planned streetcar stop at the Riverfront will include a bench, canopy, and a pedestrian plaza, like the rendering above shows.

Marijuana is legal in Missouri Thursday: What that means for you

KC Streetcar also released a rendering showing what it will look like with traffic, the streetcar, and a new bicycle and pedestrian bridge nearby.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=38LFQ8_0jc1CVVx00
Courtesy: KC Streetcar

The KC Streetcar Riverfront Extension and the Grand Boulevard Bicycle & Pedestrian Bridge projects will both be discussed at a meeting on Dec. 8.

Representatives from the streetcar, the Kansas City Area Transportation Authority, Port KC, and the city will be at the meeting to answer questions about how the projects.

Leaders hope the two projects will improve Kansas City for pedestrians and cyclists while providing more transit options for residents.

The meeting will be held from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. on Dec. 8, in the Port KC Headquarters Community Room at 110 Berkley Plaza.

KANSAS CITY, MO
FOX4 News Kansas City

