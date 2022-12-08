See what Kansas City’s riverfront will resemble when KC Streetcar arrives

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — KC Streetcar shows off what it has planned for Kansas City’s riverfront .

Ahead of a public meeting planned for Thursday evening, KC Streetcar released several renderings showing what the new extension is expected to look like.

Courtesy: KC Streetcar

The planned streetcar stop at the Riverfront will include a bench, canopy, and a pedestrian plaza, like the rendering above shows.

KC Streetcar also released a rendering showing what it will look like with traffic, the streetcar, and a new bicycle and pedestrian bridge nearby.

Courtesy: KC Streetcar

The KC Streetcar Riverfront Extension and the Grand Boulevard Bicycle & Pedestrian Bridge projects will both be discussed at a meeting on Dec. 8.

Representatives from the streetcar, the Kansas City Area Transportation Authority, Port KC, and the city will be at the meeting to answer questions about how the projects.

Leaders hope the two projects will improve Kansas City for pedestrians and cyclists while providing more transit options for residents.

The meeting will be held from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. on Dec. 8, in the Port KC Headquarters Community Room at 110 Berkley Plaza.

