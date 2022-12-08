ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Us Weekly

Royal Family Is ‘Horrified,’ Prince William Is ‘Very Angry’ Over Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s Documentary Trailer: Royal Expert

A royal mess. King Charles III and his family are “horrified” over the first trailer for Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s upcoming Netflix documentary, Harry & Meghan, royal expert Christopher Andersen exclusively tells Us Weekly. “I think they're still holding their breaths and waiting for the other shoe to drop,” the King: The Life of […]
Cheryl E Preston

Royal biographer Gyles Brandreth says the royal staff gave Prince Harry and Meghan Markle an unflattering nickname

Prince Harry and MeghanPhoto byTown and Country screenshot. Since the death of Queen Elizabeth II, several royal insiders have written books about the royal family with excerpts appearing in various news media. The latest is Gyles Brandreth a royal biographer who was a friend of Prince Phillip. Yahoo indicates that in his upcoming publication Queen Elizabeth: A Royal Biography he shares that the palace had an unflattering nickname for Prince Harry and Meghan Markle.
Elle

Kate Middleton and Prince William Reportedly No Longer Planning to See Meghan and Harry During U.S. Trip

10 Times Kate Middleton Dressed Like Princess Diana 10 Times Kate Middleton Dressed Like Princess Diana. Kate Middleton and Prince William will return to the U.S. next week to visit Boston for the Earthshot Prize awards ceremony, but despite Meghan Markle and Prince Harry also being on the East Coast for an engagement in New York City, the Prince and Princess of Wales don’t intend for their paths to cross. A source close to the prince and princess told Entertainment Tonight that Kate and William have “no plans” to see the Duke and Duchess of Sussex.
OK! Magazine

Prince William & Kate Middleton Won't Be 'Distracted' By Meghan Markle & Prince Harry's New York Tour, Source Claims

Prince William and Kate Middleton are coming to the U.S. this week, but it sounds like they won't be seeing Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, as the pair will be in New York for an event. "The Palace team are highly cognizant of Meghan and Harry, but equally, they’re not scared of their shadows on this," an insider told The Telegraph. “William is the future King. Harry has taken his path, she's doing her podcast, they’ve got their issues, but the palace isn’t going to run scared of that, so kudos to them.”The source added, "Our number focus next week...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Page Six

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle docuseries will allege palace ‘bullying’

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle will claim they were bullied by palace officials in their new Netfix show, sources told Page Six. The dramatic trailer for the docu-series, ‘Harry & Meghan’ dropped Thursday – right in the middle of the Prince and Princess of Wales’ US visit. In one moment from the promo, Markle, 41, is seen weeping, with her head in her hands. “Harry and Meghan will discuss how they they felt their best interests were not being represented by the palace, and they’ll talk about being victims of the palace media machine,” one source said. A Hollywood insider confirmed: “Harry and Meghan will...
People

Meghan Markle Says She Learned Reality of Royal Life After Hug with Kate Middleton and Prince William

"Like I was a hugger, always been a hugger," Meghan Markle said in the Netflix docuseries Harry & Meghan. "I didn't realize that that is really jarring for a lot of Brits" Meghan Markle says she learned the realities of royal life from Kate Middleton and Prince William. "When Will and Kate came over and I had met her for the first time, they came over for dinner," Meghan said in Harry & Meghan, the couple's new Netflix docuseries that premiered on Thursday. "I remember I was in ripped jeans and...
Us Weekly

Inside Prince William and Prince Harry’s Complicated Relationship Over the Years

A tale of two brothers. Prince William and Prince Harry may be royalty, but their relationship may remind you of your own sibling. “Their relationship is incredibly intimate,” Princess Diana’s biographer Andrew Morton revealed in the November 2019 edition of Royals Monthly. “Nobody apart from each other knows exactly — not even their father — […]
