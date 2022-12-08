Read full article on original website
Related
seventeen.com
Meghan Markle Recalls Kate Middleton and Prince William Not Wanting to Hug Her During First Meeting
Prince William and Kate Middleton can probably breathe a slight sigh of relief, because Meghan Markle and Prince Harry didn't speak about them all that much during the first three episodes of their docuseries, Harry & Meghan. But the Cambridges did come up briefly when Meghan chatted about meeting them...
seventeen.com
Kate Middleton and Prince William's Friends Are "Sickened" by Their Inclusion in the 'Harry & Meghan' Trailer
After months of rumors and speculation, Netflix finally acknowledged that they're making a docuseries about Meghan Markle and Prince Harry. In fact, they went ahead and released a very dramatic trailer yesterday, and apparently people in the ~royal circle~ are spiraling. Though, like, when are they not?. Royal expert Richard...
Royal Family Is ‘Horrified,’ Prince William Is ‘Very Angry’ Over Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s Documentary Trailer: Royal Expert
A royal mess. King Charles III and his family are “horrified” over the first trailer for Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s upcoming Netflix documentary, Harry & Meghan, royal expert Christopher Andersen exclusively tells Us Weekly. “I think they're still holding their breaths and waiting for the other shoe to drop,” the King: The Life of […]
Body Language Expert Says Kate Middleton and Prince William Want to Appear ‘Strong’
Prince William and Kate Middleton have been married since 2011. One body language expert says the Prince and Princess of Wales want to appear 'strong.'
Prince Harry, Meghan discuss race, protecting their children in new docuseries
The first three episodes of Prince Harry and Meghan's new six-part docuseries, titled "Harry & Meghan," were released Thursday on Netflix.
Meghan Markle, Prince Harry ‘are known for their own version of the truth’: royal expert
Netflix dropped the trailer for Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's upcoming documentary, but many believe not everything seen in the sneak peeks are the truth.
Royal biographer Gyles Brandreth says the royal staff gave Prince Harry and Meghan Markle an unflattering nickname
Prince Harry and MeghanPhoto byTown and Country screenshot. Since the death of Queen Elizabeth II, several royal insiders have written books about the royal family with excerpts appearing in various news media. The latest is Gyles Brandreth a royal biographer who was a friend of Prince Phillip. Yahoo indicates that in his upcoming publication Queen Elizabeth: A Royal Biography he shares that the palace had an unflattering nickname for Prince Harry and Meghan Markle.
Prince Harry: royals didn’t understand risk to Meghan of racial attacks
Duke and Duchess of Sussex say in Netflix series that media was ‘destroying us’ for calling out racism
Meghan Markle and Prince Harry Are Not ‘Real Royalty’ Says Commentator
One royal expert doesn't think Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are 'real royalty.' Here's why the expert feels this way and what other experts have to say.
Prince William Is Going to Fight Back if Prince Harry and Meghan Markle Keep Trying to Sabotage the Royal Family, Insiders Say
Prince William has reportedly had it with Prince Harry and Meghan Markle and is prepared to fight back if they spread any more lies about the royal family.
Elle
Kate Middleton and Prince William Reportedly No Longer Planning to See Meghan and Harry During U.S. Trip
10 Times Kate Middleton Dressed Like Princess Diana 10 Times Kate Middleton Dressed Like Princess Diana. Kate Middleton and Prince William will return to the U.S. next week to visit Boston for the Earthshot Prize awards ceremony, but despite Meghan Markle and Prince Harry also being on the East Coast for an engagement in New York City, the Prince and Princess of Wales don’t intend for their paths to cross. A source close to the prince and princess told Entertainment Tonight that Kate and William have “no plans” to see the Duke and Duchess of Sussex.
WUSA
How Prince Harry, Meghan Markle and the Royals Will Celebrate Christmas 2022 (Exclusive)
The royal family is gearing up for their first holiday season since the death of Queen Elizabeth II. For the family, Christmas has traditionally been a time where they all come together at their Sandringham country estate and royal watchers are wondering if King Charles III will stay true to the tradition in his parent's absence.
Prince William and Prince Harry’s Feud Started in Childhood, Not Because of Meghan Markle and Kate Middleton, Astrologist Says [Exclusive]
Prince Harry and Prince William's icy relationship began in childhood and was amplified after their mother, Princess Diana's death. Is there hope for healing? Astrologist Joy Yascone-Elms believes there is.
Prince William, Kate Middleton Confident Not To Be Overshadowed By Prince Harry, Meghan Markle During US Visit
Prince William and Kate Middleton will be making their way to the U.S. for the Earthshot Prize ceremony on Friday, December 2. The royal couple's tour will start on Wednesday, November 30, so will Prince Harry and Meghan Markle overshadow them?
Prince William, Kate Middleton and Prince Harry, Meghan Markle Upcoming Gala Appearances Tell the ‘Sussex Story in a Nutshell’
A commentator says Prince William and Kate Middleton attending the Earthsot Prize Awards and Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's appearance at a gala sums up the' Sussex story.'
Prince William & Kate Middleton Won't Be 'Distracted' By Meghan Markle & Prince Harry's New York Tour, Source Claims
Prince William and Kate Middleton are coming to the U.S. this week, but it sounds like they won't be seeing Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, as the pair will be in New York for an event. "The Palace team are highly cognizant of Meghan and Harry, but equally, they’re not scared of their shadows on this," an insider told The Telegraph. “William is the future King. Harry has taken his path, she's doing her podcast, they’ve got their issues, but the palace isn’t going to run scared of that, so kudos to them.”The source added, "Our number focus next week...
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle docuseries will allege palace ‘bullying’
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle will claim they were bullied by palace officials in their new Netfix show, sources told Page Six. The dramatic trailer for the docu-series, ‘Harry & Meghan’ dropped Thursday – right in the middle of the Prince and Princess of Wales’ US visit. In one moment from the promo, Markle, 41, is seen weeping, with her head in her hands. “Harry and Meghan will discuss how they they felt their best interests were not being represented by the palace, and they’ll talk about being victims of the palace media machine,” one source said. A Hollywood insider confirmed: “Harry and Meghan will...
Meghan Markle Says She Learned Reality of Royal Life After Hug with Kate Middleton and Prince William
"Like I was a hugger, always been a hugger," Meghan Markle said in the Netflix docuseries Harry & Meghan. "I didn't realize that that is really jarring for a lot of Brits" Meghan Markle says she learned the realities of royal life from Kate Middleton and Prince William. "When Will and Kate came over and I had met her for the first time, they came over for dinner," Meghan said in Harry & Meghan, the couple's new Netflix docuseries that premiered on Thursday. "I remember I was in ripped jeans and...
ETOnline.com
Meghan Markle and Prince Harry Doc: Royal Family Was Not Contacted Despite Show's Disclaimer, Says Source
A source tells ET that the royal family was never asked for comment regarding Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's newly released Netflix docuseries, Harry & Meghan. The first three episodes dropped on Thursday, and started off with a disclaimer that reads, "Members of the Royal Family declined to comment on the content within this series."
Inside Prince William and Prince Harry’s Complicated Relationship Over the Years
A tale of two brothers. Prince William and Prince Harry may be royalty, but their relationship may remind you of your own sibling. “Their relationship is incredibly intimate,” Princess Diana’s biographer Andrew Morton revealed in the November 2019 edition of Royals Monthly. “Nobody apart from each other knows exactly — not even their father — […]
Nicki Swift
48K+
Followers
37K+
Post
16M+
Views
ABOUT
Nicki Swift dishes out the news on all your favorite celebs, adds expert analysis, then moves on to the next hot topic, all without breaking a sweat.https://www.nickiswift.com/
Comments / 0