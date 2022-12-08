Carmel Clay Parks & Recreation is planning several renovations at The Waterpark in the coming years to keep pace with changing needs and technologies. “The Next Big Splash Plan” will guide redevelopment of The Waterpark, which operates during the summer at 1195 Central Park Dr. W., over the next 15 to 20 years. Major improvements are planned for the kiddie and activity pools and include expanding the number of cabanas available to rent. The cost for all improvements is estimated to be $8.6 million, and CCPR officials are working with Clay Township and the City of Carmel to identify potential funding sources.

CARMEL, IN ・ 3 DAYS AGO