4 Great Steakhouses in IndianaAlina AndrasIndiana State
Rouse to highlight December showcase in Noblesville
Artist Mark Rouse will be featured in Nickel Plate Arts’ December Stephenson Showcase in Noblesville. Rouse, whose work coincides with the beginning of the winter season, said he loves the snow and the visual changes it creates. The effect on textures, colors and the physicality of objects are what inspire him to create, he said.
Emerging artists’ work on display in Fishers
Throughout the month, Fishers Arts Council shines a spotlight on 10 Hamilton County artists who are “up and coming” and “new to Fishers.” Their artwork will be on display in the Gallery at the Collaboration Hub at Hamilton County Community Foundation at 11810 Technology Dr. in Fishers.
Carmel library’s winter reading program to benefit Hamilton County Kids Coats
The Carmel Clay Public Library’s annual Winter Reading Program is set for Dec. 16 to Jan. 31, giving children and adults an opportunity to support local nonprofits and be entered for prizes as they enjoy a good book. Participants can log their progress in the Beanstack website or app,...
Festival of Carols concerts set for Palladium
Jim Toombs has watched as the Indianapolis Symphonic Choir’s “Festival of Carols” has come a long way. The Carmel resident said when he first started singing with the group, “Festival of Carols” was presented in a local church. “We were hoping that two-thirds or maybe...
Activity, kiddie pool upgrades planned at The Waterpark in Carmel
Carmel Clay Parks & Recreation is planning several renovations at The Waterpark in the coming years to keep pace with changing needs and technologies. “The Next Big Splash Plan” will guide redevelopment of The Waterpark, which operates during the summer at 1195 Central Park Dr. W., over the next 15 to 20 years. Major improvements are planned for the kiddie and activity pools and include expanding the number of cabanas available to rent. The cost for all improvements is estimated to be $8.6 million, and CCPR officials are working with Clay Township and the City of Carmel to identify potential funding sources.
Construction begins on new Fortville Elementary
A few years ago, the Mt. Vernon Community Schools Board came up with a plan to make new additions to the district in response to the increasing population of the school community. A Nov. 30 groundbreaking ceremony on Nov. 30 marked the start of construction for the new Fortville Elementary...
Carmel entrepreneur’s Creative Companion sessions combine art, friendship
It was over a morning cup of tea that Zoe Hilger had the idea to combine her love of art with providing companionship to seniors. “After the initial spark of the idea, I began to think about my grandmother who passed away in 2020. Prior to her passing, she was a big influence to me with art,” the 22-year-old said. “Anytime she would take care of me, there would always seem to be art involved in some way.”
Indianapolis Children’s Choir to perform ‘Gloria’ Dec. 16-18
It could be said that Joshua Pedde saw the light when contemplating options for a potential theme to upcoming Christmas shows. As a result, the Indianapolis Children’s Choir’s “Gloria” will be performed four times from Dec. 16-18 at Second Presbyterian Church, 7700 N. Meridian St., Indianapolis.
Carmel Racquet Club helps Ram commemorate successful year
Rajeev Ram marked his memorable year by returning home to his Carmel Racquet Club roots. The 2002 Carmel High School graduate recently unveiled the new Ram Family Championship Court banner, which updated his accomplishments from 2022. Ram took questions from fans and signed autographs at the event. The court, which...
‘Out of the Fire’: Carmel resident’s book recounts survival, recovery after near-fatal car crash
For Mike Kinney, it was finally time to share his inspiring story of survival. The Carmel resident released a book in mid-October about his dramatic rescue and recovery from a near-fatal automobile accident. The book is called “Out of the Fire: How an Angel and Stranger Intervened to Save a Life.”
Bank of America offers internship program for high school students
Now through Jan. 13, 2023, Bank of America is accepting applications for its annual Student Leaders paid internship program. It is part of the bank’s investment in youth and young adults by helping them obtain work and leadership experience while participating in a cause in their communities, according to Bank America.
Carmel celebrates construction milestone for expanded police department HQ
The City of Carmel held a beam topping ceremony Dec. 9 to celebrate the milestone of placing the final steel beam in the expanded Carmel Police Dept. headquarters building. Before the beam was lifted into place, city officials and employees, construction workers and members of the public signed the beam. The new building, expected to open in late 2023, will triple the capacity of the existing CPD headquarters and add space for Carmel City Court and the City Clerk’s Office. (Photos by Ann Marie Shambaugh)
Town of Zionsville chief financial officer resigns
During the Dec. 5 Zionsville Town Council meeting, councilman Bryan Traylor announced that the town’s chief financial officer, Kellie Adams, resigned two weeks ago after less than eight months in the role. Adams’ last day in the office was Dec. 5. Current was unable to reach Adams for comment...
Justice Center project to promote prisoner rehabilitation
A groundbreaking ceremony was held Dec. 5 to mark the start of construction on the expansion of the Boone County Justice Center at 1905 Indianapolis Ave. in Lebanon. Boone County Commissioners President Jeff Wolfe said the center, which was originally built in 1992, will greatly benefit from the expansion project in the long term.
Carmel City Council’s lone Democrat to run for mayor in 2023
A third member of the Carmel City Council has launched a campaign for mayor. Miles Nelson, who was elected to the council in 2019 to represent the West District, announced Dec. 11 that he will officially kick off his mayoral campaign Dec. 15 with an event at Danny Boy Beer Works.
