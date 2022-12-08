ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
WWD

Marc Jacobs Throws ‘The Perfect Party’

By Leigh Nordstrom
WWD
WWD
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0US6W1_0jc1BeTP00

It works rather well when your fragrance is called “Perfect” — then, any party celebrating the perfume is easily deemed “The Perfect Party.”

Marc Jacobs ’ bash Wednesday evening, held at the Hotel Chelsea, went for perfection with a “sequins and charm” dress code, which was surprisingly adhered to by guests. Jacobs himself attended, as did the likes of Atlanta de Cadenet Taylor, Christine Quinn, Christy Turlington and Edward Burns’ daughter Grace Burns, Heidi Klum’s daughter Leni Klum and, of course, Kate Moss’ daughter Lila Moss, who is the face of the Perfect fragrance.

More from WWD

Moss arrived right before Jacobs, who shouted “Is that Lila Moss?!” jokingly at the sight of the young model. In the midst of the party, a dance group took to the floor as Jacobs, his husband Char Defrancesco and Quinn looked on. Star balloons and disco dancers greeted the attendees in the disco-themed room, while the second space leaned heavily into the holidays with a piano player and singer.

Comments / 0

Related
WWD

Kourtney Kardashian Barker Revamps Tuxedo Dressing With Sheer Details for GQ Men of the Year Party

Kourtney Kardashian Barker attended the GQ Men of the Year Awards party in Los Angeles on Nov. 17, wearing a spin on a tuxedo look. The reality star and entrepreneur arrived at the ceremony with her husband, Travis Barker, wearing a black sequin tuxedo jacket with sheer paneled billowing sleeves by Jean Paul Gaultier, a sheer black undershirt and a pair of formal black trousers.More from WWDAmerican Music Awards 2022 Red Carpet ArrivalsBaby2Baby Gala 2022 Red Carpet ArrivalsRock & Roll Hall of Fame 2022 Red Carpet Arrivals To create her look, Kardashian Barker worked with stylist Dani Michelle, whose clients also include...
LOS ANGELES, CA
WWD

Jennifer Coolidge’s Loose Feet in Betsey Johnson Heels Go Viral in ‘White Lotus’ Finale

The Season 2 finale of HBO’s “The White Lotus” premiered last night on the network, and Jennifer Coolidge’s heels are getting the internet talking. Coolidge, who won an Emmy for playing Tanya McQuoid-Hunt, saw her character slip to death off a boat on the show’s season finale. The scene solved the mystery of a corpse that washed away in the season premiere; it was Tanya.
WWD

Catherine Zeta-Jones Goes for Gold Embroidery in Caped Zuhair Murad Romper for ‘Late Night With Seth Meyer’

Catherine Zeta-Jones appeared on “Late Night With Seth Meyers” on Dec. 8, wearing a statement-making cape. For her segment on the show, Zeta-Jones wore a black romper with caped cutout sleeves featuring gold-embroidered detailing from Zuhair Murad’s fall 2022 ready-to-wear collection. For the collection, Murad borrowed the codes of tribal embroideries and created his own into fine materials like cashmere and organza.More from WWD'Emily in Paris' Season 3 Premiere Red Carpet Fetes Lily Collins, Ashley Park & More Stars'Avatar: The Way of Water' Premiere Red Carpet With Zoe Saldana, Kate Winslet & More StarsThe Hollywood Reporter's Women in Entertainment Gala 2022...
Footwear News

Zoe Saldaña Sparkles in Plunging Michael Kors Dress & Strappy Sandals on ‘Jimmy Fallon’

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Footwear News may receive an affiliate commission. Zoe Saldaña sat down with Jimmy Fallon on “The Tonight Show With Jimmy Fallon” yesterday, sharing her experiences on the biggest movie sets in Hollywood from the “Guardians of the Galaxy” to the “Avatar” franchises. Beyond her expansive and star-studded movie career, the New York native talked about her kids and meeting director James Cameron. Saldaña wore a Michael Kors dress full of sparkle. The halter-style dress the “The Losers” actress sported was adorned with decorative light-reflecting sequins. Crafted with...
Footwear News

Willow Smith Soars in 7-Inch Versace Heels With Hip Cutouts at ‘Emancipation’ Premiere

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Footwear News may receive an affiliate commission. It was a family affair at the “Emancipation” Los Angeles premiere at Regency Village Theatre yesterday. The red carpet event brought the Smith family together to support her father Will Smith’s new movie. At the event, Willow Smith, the youngest daughter of the actor with Jada Pinkett Smith, made a striking appearance. Willow wore an all-black set from Stella McCartney with towering heels. Her outfit consisted of an ensemble originally modeled by Bella Hadid at McCartney’s spring 2023 show, with...
LOS ANGELES, CA
Footwear News

Sarah Huckabee Saunders Dresses in Bohemian Tiered Mini Skirt & Slouch Boots at Arkansas Press Conference

Sarah Huckabee Saunders was seeing stripes in Arkansas this week. The former White House press secretary posed with the Arkansas police force on Instagram to announce her nomination of captain Mike Hagar as the director of Arkansas State Police, as well as AJ Gary’s continued position as director of emergency management. During the occasion, she wore a long-sleeved minidress with a blue and white striped pattern. Giving the piece a faintly bohemian spin was a tiered skirt, as well as a smocked hemline and sleeves. Saunders completed her outfit with a pair of hoop earrings. View this post on Instagram A...
ARKANSAS STATE
Hypebae

Miu Miu Is Crowned Brand of the Year for 2022

Miu Miu has just been crowned ‘Brand of the Year’ by Lyst in its annual ‘The Year in Fashion’ report. A deep dive into the behaviours and attitudes of its 200 million users, the report offers an insight into the trends, brands and products that got people talking this year, inclusive of January to October.
Footwear News

Bill Gates’ Daughter Phoebe Gates Pops in a Purple Cutout Dress & Platform Sandals at Kendall Jenner’s Jean Paul Gaultier & FWRD Cocktail Party

Phoebe Gates attended a cocktail party yesterday in Los Angeles to celebrate the launch of Jean Paul Gaultier with Los Angeles-based luxury retailer, FWRD. The daughter of Microsoft founder and philanthropist Bill Gates went for a bold pop of color in purple, making for a mostly monochrome statement save for her shoes. The 20-year-old’s outfit consisted of a long-sleeve ribbed turtleneck dress featuring sporadic cutouts under the bodice and on the hips that created a dynamic silhouette. The futuristic style was paired alongside a bright purple Balenciaga Cagole bag adorned with silver studs that gave her ensemble some edge. The pairing...
LOS ANGELES, CA
Glamour

Gigi Hadid Wears Leather Like a ’90s Supermodel

Catch Gigi Hadid on any given day in New York and she’s probably wearing dad jeans or baggy trousers, flats (sneakers, or on occasion loafers), and knitwear from her own line, Guest in Residence. It’s a tried-and-tested outfit formula that ensures she’s comfortable as well as put together.
BROOKLYN, NY
In Style

Kaia Gerber Wore the Tiniest Disco Ball Dress to the Celine After-party

French fashion seems to be the blueprint for cool girls everywhere (Emily or not), but storied label Celine took its latest fashion show away from Europe and dropped its new collection in Los Angeles. Not only did the stars come out for the show and runway, but Kaia Gerber did double duty when she wore a shimmering, holiday party-ready minidress to the show's after-party. Earlier, when she took her turn on the runway, she wore a draped beige dress with side cutouts and an intricate bodice, but there was no question that her reflective, micro-mini stole the show (and the spotlight).
LOS ANGELES, CA
Footwear News

Dua Lipa Serves Up Drama in a Black Crystalized Dress and Strappy Heels at iHeartRadio Jingle Ball 2022

Celebrating the holidays in style, Dua Lipa hit the red carpet at the Z100’s iHeartRadio Jingle Ball 2022 at Madison Square Garden yesterday in New York. Lipa served up elegance with her look, dressing in an all-black ensemble down to her feet. Lipa’s look centered around a floor-length gown featuring a strappy bodice and a ruffle laden skirt that pooled at her feet. The top featured a sparkling crystalized halter strap that helped reinforce the plain black ones on the shoulders and round her forearms. Although her shoes were mostly hidden under the hem the dress, Lipa wore black strappy sandals with geometric...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
In Style

Jodie Turner-Smith's Sheer Neon Gown Had the Most Dramatic Floor-Length Sleeves

If there’s one celebrity who knows how to make a splash on any red carpet (no matter the occasion), it’s Jodie Turner-Smith. From dripping in bejeweled fringe at the Met Gala to sporting every trend at once during the Venice Film Festival, the actress has become known for her statement-making looks throughout 2022 — and her latest ensemble was no exception.
WWD

Clara McGregor on Working With Her Dad and Her TV Debut With Ryan Murphy

Clara McGregor is easily scared by the horror genre, but even she couldn’t resist the charms of Ryan Murphy and his smash series “American Horror Story.” “I haven’t watched every single season purely out of my own fears and anxieties, but I have seen a good amount of it,” she says, adding that she’s becoming quite the fan.More from WWDHidden Gems: Movie Jewelry MomentsA Look at the Costumes In 'Marie Antoinette'Bloomingdale's On Screen: Movies and Television the Store Has Collaborated With So it was fitting then that the 26-year-old daughter of Ewan McGregor and Eve Mavrakis would make her TV debut in...
WWD

EXCLUSIVE: UTA Signs Drag Performer and Makeup Artist Gottmik

United Talent Agency has signed Gottmik. The 25-year-old, born Kade Gottlieb in Arizona, rose to fame on “RuPaul’s Drag Race,” tying for third place on the 13th season. Based in Los Angeles, he became the first openly trans man to compete on the hit reality show.More from WWDInside the New L.A. Loewe StoreThe Veuve Clicquot Solaire Culture ExhibitionInside Elle's Women In Hollywood 2022 Event “I’m looking forward to working with UTA’s dynamic team to help complete my ambitions in fashion, literature, performance, music, touring and more,” Gottmik told WWD in a statement. “They understand the unique spaces for drag artistry and I’m glad...
LOS ANGELES, CA
WWD

Roger Vivier Designer Finally Gets to Meet His Idol Laura Dern

“It’s a cat, it’s a cat,” Laura Brown said, introducing her crystal minaudiere sidekick during her toast at a dinner in Los Angeles Friday night to celebrate accessories house Roger Vivier and its creative director Gherardo Felloni. The frosted feline was one of many to-die-for Vivier accessories...
LOS ANGELES, CA
Footwear News

Viola Davis is Leather-Wrapped in Matching Jumpsuit & Pumps for Octavia Spencer’s Walk of Fame Ceremony

Viola Davis was sharply suited for Octavia Spencer’s Hollywood Walk of Fame Ceremony today. The special occasion also served as a reunion for the two co-stars of 2011’s “The Help” and 2014’s “Get on Up” — who have been friends for over 20 years. For the occasion, Davis wore a sharp black leather jumpsuit. The Oscar-winning actress‘ ensemble featured a long-legged silhouette with a buttoned front and sharp collar, given a bohemian spin from a knotted attached belt. Her single-piece outfit was sharply layered with a long black coat in a double-breasted blazer-like style. Pink octagonal Swarovski crystal hoop earrings completed...
Footwear News

Vogue Editor-in-Chief Anna Wintour Goes Maximalist in Vintage Chanel With Layered Gold Jewelry & Sandals at White House State Dinner

Anna Wintour attended the White House state dinner yesterday night in Washington. The event was hosted by U.S. President Joe Biden and first lady Jill Biden in honor of French President Emmanuel Macron and his wife Brigitte Macron. For the affair, Wintour wore a vintage Chanel from Karl Lagerfeld’s spring 1983 debut collection with lots of accessories and strappy black heels. The Vogue editor-in-chief opted to make her accessories the star of the show which meant layering up lots of gold chain necklaces with lux pendants dotted with colorful gems. Pearls were also tossed into the mixture, the combination of lengthy necklaces with...
WASHINGTON, DC
WWD

WWD

43K+
Followers
29K+
Post
6M+
Views
ABOUT

Fashion. Beauty. Business.

 https://wwd.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy