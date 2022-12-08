Marc Jacobs Throws ‘The Perfect Party’

It works rather well when your fragrance is called “Perfect” — then, any party celebrating the perfume is easily deemed “The Perfect Party.”

Marc Jacobs ’ bash Wednesday evening, held at the Hotel Chelsea, went for perfection with a “sequins and charm” dress code, which was surprisingly adhered to by guests. Jacobs himself attended, as did the likes of Atlanta de Cadenet Taylor, Christine Quinn, Christy Turlington and Edward Burns’ daughter Grace Burns, Heidi Klum’s daughter Leni Klum and, of course, Kate Moss’ daughter Lila Moss, who is the face of the Perfect fragrance.

Moss arrived right before Jacobs, who shouted “Is that Lila Moss?!” jokingly at the sight of the young model. In the midst of the party, a dance group took to the floor as Jacobs, his husband Char Defrancesco and Quinn looked on. Star balloons and disco dancers greeted the attendees in the disco-themed room, while the second space leaned heavily into the holidays with a piano player and singer.