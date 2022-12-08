Nordonia High School coach resigns after allegations of inappropriate social media posts

A Nordonia High School coach and part-time classroom aide has resigned after allegations surfaced that they sent inappropriate photos and messages to a high school student.

Superintendent Joe Clark said that the allegations surfaced Tuesday after administrators at the high school told him about statements and photos sent by the staff member to the student. The employee was hired as a part-time aide at the high school in October 2022 and coached the freshman baseball team last spring and freshman football this past fall.

The district's administration reported the allegations to the Macedonia Police Department and the Ohio Department of Education, Clark said. The staff member resigned, effective immediately, during a meeting on Tuesday.

"The school district will continue to work in cooperation with the Macedonia Police Department regarding the situation," Clark said. "We are grateful to the individual who brought the concerns to our attention, and we encourage all students, families, and community members to always share any concerns with a staff member or administrator."

Tips also can be sent through the Safer Ohio Tipline via text or call at 1-844-SaferOH (1-844-723-3764).

A police report on the alleged incident was not yet available, according to Macedonia police.

