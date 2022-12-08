Bethenny Frankel calls Jeff Lewis ‘bitter’ in explosive ‘WWHL’ with Andy Cohen

Bethenny Frankel clashed with Jeff Lewis and Andy Cohen over her “Housewives” rewatch podcast, “ReWives,” during a fiery exchange on “Watch What Happens Live” Wednesday.

“No one has a recap show for ‘Housewives,'” the “Flipping Out” alum, 52, sarcastically told the “Real Housewives of New York City” alum, 52, referencing podcasts like Teddi Mellencamp and Tamra Judge’s “Two Ts In a Pod.”

The shady remark caused Frankel to clarify that she was different from the other “Housewives” because she “wasn’t let go by Bravo” and is not “a disgruntled employee.”

Lewis then admitted that he was “fired” from his interior design show, prompting Frankel to bite back, “Right, and that’s why you’re so bitter.”

The Sirius XM’s “Jeff Lewis Live” host replied, “No I’m not bitter at all. I landed in a better place.”

Bethenny Frankel clashed with Jeff Lewis and Andy Cohen over her “Housewives” rewatch podcast during a fiery exchange on “Watch What Happens Live.” Bravo

“That’s what they all say,” Frankel then said, while rolling her eyes.

Lewis added, “No, I really did, like, I’m happy.”

Frankel noted that it was Lewis who “opened the door” to the heated conversation by saying, “Why would you do a recap like it has never been done before?” and asked the audience, “Did he shade or not shade?”

Lewis fired back, “Wow, someone is so defensive.”

At one point, Lewis said he was “very uncomfortable.” Bravo

Earlier in the segment, Frankel also sparred with Cohen, 54, who defended his stance on her rewatch podcast.

“I thought it was kind of hypocritical of you to [launch the podcast] because you have been trashing the ‘Housewives’ publicly for the last three years,” the Bravo exec said, suggesting the pair “hash out” their differences on air.

The Skinnygirl founder then explained that she took issue with Cohen voicing one opinion “publicly” and offering a different narrative behind closed doors.

Frankel also got into a heated conversation with Cohen on Wednesday’s episode. Bravo

“What I said to you privately was, ‘Wow, I’m glad to see you are embracing the ‘Housewives,'” the Radio Andy host explained, to which Frankel responded, “Which is not the same thing you said publicly.”

She continued, “I actually haven’t been trashing the show. I said it wasn’t for me because I do think it was toxic and I’m entitled to not want to be there but still want to talk about it.”

The “RHONY” alum vehemently defended her new podcast, “ReWives.” bethennyfrankel/Instagram

“How could I be on for more than a decade and not have reflections to share?” the “Big Shot” alum questioned.

Frankel appeared on the first three seasons of “RHONY” and later returned for Season 7.

However, she then left the series for good at the end of Season 11 in 2019.