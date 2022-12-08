Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
It's against Illinois law to pass a stopped school bus: Why are so many drivers doing it?Jennifer GeerIllinois State
Another $500 Stimulus Payment Available to Chicago ResidentsR.A. HeimChicago, IL
Chicago Cubs: 2023 Could be Seiya Suzuki's YearAlvin GarciaChicago, IL
United Airlines flight from Houston to Chicago delayed after pocket knife found onboardEdy ZooHouston, TX
My first 10/10 rating given for Best Breakfast/Brunch Resturant in Illinois for 2022Chicago Food KingSouth Barrington, IL
Related
gotodestinations.com
The Best Breakfast Spots in Chicago – (With Photos)
If it is your first time visiting Chicago, it is a must to experience local culture. One of its popular activities is, of course, to try out what are the popular local restaurants to eat for breakfast. Whether you are craving for something classic or a more creative cuisine, here...
Glenview’s Taco-Bout-Joy’s is selling out of food after going viral: ‘TikTok came through’
Business was pretty slow at a Glenview restaurant called Taco-Bout-Joy’s — until the owner’s daughter created what turned out to be a powerful video. The video’s text read: “I wish I could give [my mother] customers for Christmas.” She got her wish.
The best rooftop bars for winter drinks in Chicago
Whether it's a happy hour or just the need to unwind after a long day of downtown shopping, our city has plenty of options for a great drink with a great view. Too bad it's not summer, right? Wrong. These bars are bringing out the heat lamps, blankets and winter...
Roscoe Village restaurant rolls out special holiday menu to support local school
A popular restaurant in Roscoe Village is rolling out a special menu to put you in the holiday spirit.
'A Christmas miracle': Daughter's TikTok video brings influx of customers to mom's empty taco shop
The daughter of a suburban taco shop owner asked for more customers for her mother for Christmas.
aroundthetownchicago.com
Where have all the delis gone?
I grew up in Chicago. Back in my day, every neighborhood that had a Jewish population had a deli- a delicatessen that had both a sit-down restaurant and of course the counter where one could buy the cold cuts, side dishes, bagels and everything else needed for a typical Sunday in the Jewish household. Names like Ashkenaz, Friedman’s, Roberts, The Bagel and a host of others. In some areas they were names like Selma’s, Jack’, Moishe’s and a name that stands out in Chicago, Manny’s ( still going strong).
onekindesign.com
Take a tour inside this absolutely stunning dream house in Illinois
This gorgeous transitional-style dream house was designed by Studio 1 Architects in collaboration with Amy Storm & Company, located in Wheaton, Illinois. On the exterior facade, the black siding, fascia, and roof with the earthy, warm brick are the perfect mix for this home. The darker, moody vibe of the...
Daughter's TikTok Seeking Customers for Mom's Empty Glenview Taco Shop Goes Viral
A suburban Chicago taco shop went viral after the owner's daughter posted a message asking for customers for her mom for Christmas -- and TikTokers delivered in a big way. TikTok user @marcatostacc posted a video this week showing her mom's empty Glenview taco restaurant. "It breaks my heart to...
The 8 Best Hot Chocolate Spots In Chicago
Winter can get brutally cold, making it the perfect time to warm up with a cup of hot chocolate! There are so many decadent options in the area, offering innovative flavored choices, spicy options, and tried and true favorites. Enjoying a tantalizing cup of hot chocolate is a surefire way to beat those winter blues. Whether you want to grab a marshmallow-jammed cup or a more adventurous flavor, you can’t go wrong at any of these top spots. Keep reading for a list of the best hot chocolate in Chicago! Led by acclaimed chef Mindy Segal, come enjoy any of the delicious hot chocolate blends (medium, dark, or Mexican along with inventive flavors like earl grey lavendar. Topped with giant marshmallows, the bakery has become known for pastries but we gotta say, the hot chocolate is definitely up there in our ranking. Address: 1747 N Damen Ave., Chicago, IL 60647
thereporteronline.net
Where to Eat on Christmas Eve and Day in Chicago
On Christmas Eve, NoMi will offer a $165 dinner ($45 for kids 5 to 12). The prix-fixe includes chestnut soup, Côte de Bœuf atop Hasselback potatoes, pearl onions, braised rainbow chard; and a Fondant au Caramel. Christmas Day’s dinner is $195 per person ($50 for kids). The menu...
southwestregionalpublishing.com
Comings & Goings: Grand opening today for Bourbons Smokehouse at Sheep’s Food District
Sheep’s Food District in Orland Park may have something for everyone under one roof. Sheep’s is affiliated with the White Sheep, a breakfast and lunch restaurant at 14435 S. LaGrange Road in Orland Park. But while The White Sheep is open only for breakfast and lunch and closes...
theeastcountygazette.com
PAWS Chicago’s Holiday Adopt-A-Thon features hundreds of adoptable cats and dogs
Right now is a great time to acquire a pet. PAWS Chicago, the largest no-kill shelter in Chicago started its annual Holiday Adopt-A-Thon on Friday. One of the fortunate ones is a kitten named Misty. After Julie Woertz’s mother passed away, she took in a stray cat to keep her adult cat company.
themchenrymessenger.com
Point-Counterpoint: Is McHenry boring?
Every teenager thinks their hometown is boring, and it's nothing compared to Chicago, but McHenry has more to offer than most of its neighbors. Teenagers in every suburb say their town is boring. For many, surviving their small town — with their lack of adequate shopping or recreation or cute coffee shops — is a kind of rite of passage. Suffice to say, many students at McHenry High School feel the same way about the town they live in.
fox32chicago.com
$450K winning Lucky Day Lotto ticket sold in suburban Chicago
CHICAGO - It could be a very merry Christmas for someone in southwest suburban Chicago after a winning Lucky Day Lotto ticket worth $450,000 was sold last week. The Lucky Day Lotto ticket was purchased at Meijer Express Gas Station at 2720 Route 34 in Oswego, according to the Illinois Lottery. The ticket matched all five numbers - 9-11-26-39-42 - to win $450,000 in the Friday evening drawing.
Illinois Biggest Holiday Light Display Is Back With Over 600,000 Lights
Chicagoland’s largest indoor lights experience is back at Navy Pier for the holiday season. You can experience the Chicago area's largest indoor light experience until January 7, 2023. There are interactive light displays, a playful skating rink, a guided walk through the Winter Wonderfest Forest, and visits with Santa. Get a detailed list of activities here.
This Chicago-Area Main Street is in the Running for ‘Merriest Main Street' in the US
Many historical Main Streets in towns across the country go all out for the holidays, with lights, decorations, holiday events and more. One of those festive Main Streets, in McHenry county, is in the running for the TODAY Show's "Merriest Main Street" as part of their "Countdown to Christmas." Woodstock's...
Help hundreds of pets find homes this holiday season through PAWS Chicago
CHICAGO — PAWS Chicago is hosting its annual Holiday Adopt-A-Thon now through Dec. 17 with the goal of finding homes for 200 cats, dogs, kittens, and puppies. The city’s largest no-kill humane organization is adding appointments and extending its hours at its Lincoln Park adoption center. “We are seeing an influx of abandoned pets, especially […]
Chicago area shelters participating in 'Empty the Shelters' event
CHICAGO (CBS) -- If you want a puppy for Hanukkah or Christmas, you can adopt one for a discount at some local shelters.But you'll have to hurry. You're running out of time to take advantage of the "Empty the Shelters" event.You can give a cat or dog a forever home for just $50. Ten shelters across the Chicago area are taking part.
fox32chicago.com
Bitter cold is coming for Chicago
CHICAGO - The last time the Chicago area had a month end up being below average in terms of temperature was way back in July. December has gotten off to a relatively mild start for the month. So far this month is just over 3 degrees above average. Colder air...
Mobile food pantry on 12/13
You have probably maxed out all of your credit cards already buying gifts for people that really do not like you that much. However, you forgot to buy food for Christmas. There are too many Ebenezer Scrooges out here to be depending upon the generosity of strangers.
