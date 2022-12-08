ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rosemont, IL

gotodestinations.com

The Best Breakfast Spots in Chicago – (With Photos)

If it is your first time visiting Chicago, it is a must to experience local culture. One of its popular activities is, of course, to try out what are the popular local restaurants to eat for breakfast. Whether you are craving for something classic or a more creative cuisine, here...
CHICAGO, IL
Axios

The best rooftop bars for winter drinks in Chicago

Whether it's a happy hour or just the need to unwind after a long day of downtown shopping, our city has plenty of options for a great drink with a great view. Too bad it's not summer, right? Wrong. These bars are bringing out the heat lamps, blankets and winter...
CHICAGO, IL
aroundthetownchicago.com

Where have all the delis gone?

I grew up in Chicago. Back in my day, every neighborhood that had a Jewish population had a deli- a delicatessen that had both a sit-down restaurant and of course the counter where one could buy the cold cuts, side dishes, bagels and everything else needed for a typical Sunday in the Jewish household. Names like Ashkenaz, Friedman’s, Roberts, The Bagel and a host of others. In some areas they were names like Selma’s, Jack’, Moishe’s and a name that stands out in Chicago, Manny’s ( still going strong).
CHICAGO, IL
onekindesign.com

Take a tour inside this absolutely stunning dream house in Illinois

This gorgeous transitional-style dream house was designed by Studio 1 Architects in collaboration with Amy Storm & Company, located in Wheaton, Illinois. On the exterior facade, the black siding, fascia, and roof with the earthy, warm brick are the perfect mix for this home. The darker, moody vibe of the...
WHEATON, IL
Secret Chicago

The 8 Best Hot Chocolate Spots In Chicago

Winter can get brutally cold, making it the perfect time to warm up with a cup of hot chocolate! There are so many decadent options in the area, offering innovative flavored choices, spicy options, and tried and true favorites. Enjoying a tantalizing cup of hot chocolate is a surefire way to beat those winter blues. Whether you want to grab a marshmallow-jammed cup or a more adventurous flavor, you can’t go wrong at any of these top spots. Keep reading for a list of the best hot chocolate in Chicago!  Led by acclaimed chef Mindy Segal, come enjoy any of the delicious hot chocolate blends (medium, dark, or Mexican along with inventive flavors like earl grey lavendar. Topped with giant marshmallows, the bakery has become known for pastries but we gotta say, the hot chocolate is definitely up there in our ranking.  Address: 1747 N Damen Ave., Chicago, IL 60647
CHICAGO, IL
thereporteronline.net

Where to Eat on Christmas Eve and Day in Chicago

On Christmas Eve, NoMi will offer a $165 dinner ($45 for kids 5 to 12). The prix-fixe includes chestnut soup, Côte de Bœuf atop Hasselback potatoes, pearl onions, braised rainbow chard; and a Fondant au Caramel. Christmas Day’s dinner is $195 per person ($50 for kids). The menu...
CHICAGO, IL
themchenrymessenger.com

Point-Counterpoint: Is McHenry boring?

Every teenager thinks their hometown is boring, and it's nothing compared to Chicago, but McHenry has more to offer than most of its neighbors. Teenagers in every suburb say their town is boring. For many, surviving their small town — with their lack of adequate shopping or recreation or cute coffee shops — is a kind of rite of passage. Suffice to say, many students at McHenry High School feel the same way about the town they live in.
MCHENRY, IL
fox32chicago.com

$450K winning Lucky Day Lotto ticket sold in suburban Chicago

CHICAGO - It could be a very merry Christmas for someone in southwest suburban Chicago after a winning Lucky Day Lotto ticket worth $450,000 was sold last week. The Lucky Day Lotto ticket was purchased at Meijer Express Gas Station at 2720 Route 34 in Oswego, according to the Illinois Lottery. The ticket matched all five numbers - 9-11-26-39-42 - to win $450,000 in the Friday evening drawing.
CHICAGO, IL
97X

Illinois Biggest Holiday Light Display Is Back With Over 600,000 Lights

Chicagoland’s largest indoor lights experience is back at Navy Pier for the holiday season. You can experience the Chicago area's largest indoor light experience until January 7, 2023. There are interactive light displays, a playful skating rink, a guided walk through the Winter Wonderfest Forest, and visits with Santa. Get a detailed list of activities here.
CHICAGO, IL
WGN News

Help hundreds of pets find homes this holiday season through PAWS Chicago

CHICAGO — PAWS Chicago is hosting its annual Holiday Adopt-A-Thon now through Dec. 17 with the goal of finding homes for 200 cats, dogs, kittens, and puppies. The city’s largest no-kill humane organization is adding appointments and extending its hours at its Lincoln Park adoption center. “We are seeing an influx of abandoned pets, especially […]
CHICAGO, IL
CBS Chicago

Chicago area shelters participating in 'Empty the Shelters' event

CHICAGO (CBS) -- If you want a puppy for Hanukkah or Christmas, you can adopt one for a discount at some local shelters.But you'll have to hurry. You're running out of time to take advantage of the "Empty the Shelters" event.You can give a cat or dog a forever home for just $50. Ten shelters across the Chicago area are taking part.
CHICAGO, IL
fox32chicago.com

Bitter cold is coming for Chicago

CHICAGO - The last time the Chicago area had a month end up being below average in terms of temperature was way back in July. December has gotten off to a relatively mild start for the month. So far this month is just over 3 degrees above average. Colder air...
CHICAGO, IL
Adrian Holman

Mobile food pantry on 12/13

You have probably maxed out all of your credit cards already buying gifts for people that really do not like you that much. However, you forgot to buy food for Christmas. There are too many Ebenezer Scrooges out here to be depending upon the generosity of strangers.
PLAINFIELD, IL

