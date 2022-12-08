Toni Collette & Husband David Galafassi Reveal Divorce After Snaps Of Artist Kissing Mystery Woman Go Viral

mega

Hours after actress Toni Collette ’s husband, David Galafassi , made headlines after he was photographed kissing another woman in Australia, the pair have officially announced they’re calling it quits.

On Wednesday, December 7, the pair took to Instagram, issuing a joint statement revealing that they would be parting ways after nearly 20 years of marriage.

“After a substantial period of separation, it is with grace and gratitude that we announce we are divorcing,” the pair captioned a photo of a floral arrangement shaped to spell out the phrase, “Peace and Love.”

“We’re united in our decision and part with continuing respect and care for each other,” the statement continued, adding that their two kids — Sage , 4, and Arlo , 11, “are of paramount importance to us and we will continue to thrive as a family, albeit a different shape.”

“We’re thankful for the space and love you grant us as we evolve and move through this transition peacefully,” the former flames, who married in 2003 and lived in both the United States and Australia, concluded.

The soon-to-be former spouses’ announcement came hours after Galafassi was spotted kissing another woman at Manly Beach in Sydney, Australia.

The musician and the mystery woman — who was later identified as chiropractor Shannon Egan — were seemingly carefree in expressing their passion for each other, kissing and holding hands in front of fellow beachgoers, one of whom described the new couple as being “all over each other.”

Shortly after her ex-husband’s scandalous day on the town made headlines, the typically social media-quiet Collette took to Instagram with a powerful post about coping with life’s challenges.

“No matter what your current circumstances are , if you can imagine something better for yourself, you can create it,” read a poignant quote shared with her more than 13,000 followers.

