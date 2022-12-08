Read full article on original website
Related
WCAX
Making handmade ornaments out of cut glass for the holidays
SOUTH BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - While many Vermonters are decorating their Christmas trees with ornaments new and old, some took the time to make some for their loved ones. Davis Studio in South Burlington hosted one of its glass ornament-making classes over the weekend. Their mission is to enrich life...
Addison Independent
Vergennes holiday toy drive in need of donations now
VERGENNES — The Vergennes Lions Club, working with the Marine Corps League, is reporting a much slower time getting donations for its kids toys drive this year. “Please remind folks that all toys, mittens, gloves and scarves donated to ‘Toys for Kids’ in the Vergennes area remain in the Vergennes area,” Lion Sue Hayes says. “Please look for the large red barrels at Dollar General, Ferrisburgh Bake Shop & Deli, Gaines Insurance, Jackman Fuels, Kinney Drugs, Long Trail on the Falls PT, and Shear Cuts Hairdressers to make your donations.”
The Valley Reporter
First house under construction at Waitsfield Ten
The first of what will be eight houses built in a 10-acre subdivision in Waitsfield is under construction. The subdivision is accessed from Route 100 via Folsom Brook Road which the project shares with River House Condominiums. The Waitsfield Ten is a subdivision developed by Mac and Bobbi Rood, Waitsfield....
WCAX
Williamstown welcomes home young cancer survivor
WILLIAMSTOWN, Vt. (WCAX) - The Williamstown community came together to celebrate one of their own going from cancer fighter to survivor. At just 11 years old, Marcus Bisson has completed his second round of chemotherapy. “We spend about 200 overnights in the hospitals since this all went on,” said Jennifer...
COTS to build 16-family apartment building
More than a dozen new housing units meant for previously homeless families are coming to Burlington. The Committee on Temporary Shelter, COTS, marked the start of the new project on Friday with a groundbreaking ceremony.
viatravelers.com
Where to Stay in Burlington, Vermont: 7 Best Areas & Places
Burlington is Vermont’s largest city by population and is located south of the Canada-United States border on the shores of Lake Champlain. The Queen City is home to grazing cows and dazzlingly white ski trails. Maple syrup is found in every corner store and 19th-century covered bridges dot the landscape.
Marble Valley inmate dies at Rutland hospital
Jack Martin, 49, of Windsor died Sunday at Rutland Regional Medical Center.
WCAX
A holiday tradition in Essex Junction is back on track
ESSEX JUNCTION, Vt. (WCAX) - An Essex Junction holiday tradition is back on track following a COVID hiatus. Not only does the event emphasize the city’s railroad history, it gives model train hobbyists a chance to show off their stuff. 15 of them were scattered around the Five Corners...
Planned secure youth facility gets fierce pushback from Newbury residents
An angry group of neighbors turned out in force to speak out against state plans to locate a secure youth treatment facility in town, saying it posed a safety risk to the community and the town lacked adequate resources and infrastructure to accommodate it. Read the story on VTDigger here: Planned secure youth facility gets fierce pushback from Newbury residents.
Corrections department reports death of a Windsor man incarcerated in Rutland
Jack Martin, 49, died Sunday afternoon at Rutland Regional Medical Center, according to corrections officials. He is the ninth person this year to die in state custody. Read the story on VTDigger here: Corrections department reports death of a Windsor man incarcerated in Rutland.
WCAX
Vermont school district reviewing student restraint and seclusion practices
WATERBURY, Vt. (WCAX) - Restraint and seclusion practices are under the microscope at the Harwood Union Unified School District. They’re only used when a student puts their peers or anyone else around them in danger. The problem was highlighted by a former paraeducator which spurred leadership in the district to look at their practices.
WCAX
What to Do: Saturday, December 10
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Let’s take a look at what to do this Saturday. It’s Woodstock’s annual Wassail Weekend! A wassail is a holiday toast to liveliness and well-being. It’s an ancient English tradition that’s meant to promote yuletide and bountiful harvest. There’s a variety of activities around Woodstock today to celebrate, including a scavenger hunt, artisan market, carriage rides, parade, performances, and more. The parade kicks off at 2:00 p.m. downtown and is followed by a number of musical performances. Billings Farm is also hosting its own day of traditional festive activities from 10:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m.
WCAX
Car fire closes Interstate 89 in South Burlington
SOUTH BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - A car fire shut down both lanes of Interstate 89 northbound in South Burlington Sunday evening. It happened at Exit 13 around 5:30 p.m. Police say a vehicle slid and hit a guard rail. Both lanes reopened a short time later.
mynbc5.com
Holiday light displays: Essex, Vermont, homeowners face off in annual lighting competition
ESSEX, Vt. — Homes in Essex, Vermont, will shine bright with holiday lights this month, as the city kicks off its annual holiday light contest this week. This year's Christmas light fight features 37 homes decked out in all manner of holiday decorations. To see all of the contestants, the town has put together two driving routes, with voting links for each route.
mynbc5.com
North Country Food and Vegetable Prescription Program will roll out in spring 2023
PLATTSBURGH, N.Y. — The saying may be "an apple a day keeps the doctor away," but a local program from the Cornell Cooperative Extension is encouraging even more healthy eating — and organizers will even help residents to pay for it. The North Country Fruit and Vegetable Prescription...
Williston Fire Department makes historic purchase in hopes of saving lives
Following two deadly fires in Brattleboro and Readsboro last weekend, Williston’s fire department announced its investing in a potentially life-saving measure. The department is becoming the first of its kind in Vermont to possess and utilize a ‘Cyanokit’, a briefcase-sized aid containing an anecdote for cyanide poisoning. “It provides a level of service to […]
WCAX
New Burlington apartments to provide shelter for families experiencing homelessness
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - As the city of Burlington works towards its three-year goal to end homelessness, officials broke ground Friday on a new COTS facility to help achieve that goal. The Main Street Family Housing is being constructed on existing COTS property next to their Main Street Family Shelter....
Colchester Sun
Home tour of the week: this $369,900 home in Essex Junction has almost 1500 square feet and a outbuilding for projects
This home in Essex Junction has two first floor bedrooms and a two car garage. There is also a renovated full bathroom and laundry located on the first floor. The outbuilding includes a work bench and lots of space for projects. Bedrooms: 4. Bathrooms: 1 full. Price: $369,900. Square Feet:...
Upgrades planned to major Franklin County power line
The project will help increase the state’s capacity for transmitting renewable energy throughout New England once it’s produced here and in Quebec, officials say. Read the story on VTDigger here: Upgrades planned to major Franklin County power line.
Gov. Scott picks out Christmas trees at White’s Tree Farm
Governor Phil Scott visited White's Tree Farm in Essex Friday to pick up some trees for the Pavilion Building in Montpelier, and one for his own home. He was joined by Agriculture Secretary Anson Tebbetts, and highlighted the importance of Christmas tree production to Vermont's rural economy.
Comments / 1