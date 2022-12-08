ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Addison County, VT

WCAX

Making handmade ornaments out of cut glass for the holidays

SOUTH BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - While many Vermonters are decorating their Christmas trees with ornaments new and old, some took the time to make some for their loved ones. Davis Studio in South Burlington hosted one of its glass ornament-making classes over the weekend. Their mission is to enrich life...
SOUTH BURLINGTON, VT
Addison Independent

Vergennes holiday toy drive in need of donations now

VERGENNES — The Vergennes Lions Club, working with the Marine Corps League, is reporting a much slower time getting donations for its kids toys drive this year. “Please remind folks that all toys, mittens, gloves and scarves donated to ‘Toys for Kids’ in the Vergennes area remain in the Vergennes area,” Lion Sue Hayes says. “Please look for the large red barrels at Dollar General, Ferrisburgh Bake Shop & Deli, Gaines Insurance, Jackman Fuels, Kinney Drugs, Long Trail on the Falls PT, and Shear Cuts Hairdressers to make your donations.”
VERGENNES, VT
The Valley Reporter

First house under construction at Waitsfield Ten

The first of what will be eight houses built in a 10-acre subdivision in Waitsfield is under construction. The subdivision is accessed from Route 100 via Folsom Brook Road which the project shares with River House Condominiums. The Waitsfield Ten is a subdivision developed by Mac and Bobbi Rood, Waitsfield....
WAITSFIELD, VT
WCAX

Williamstown welcomes home young cancer survivor

WILLIAMSTOWN, Vt. (WCAX) - The Williamstown community came together to celebrate one of their own going from cancer fighter to survivor. At just 11 years old, Marcus Bisson has completed his second round of chemotherapy. “We spend about 200 overnights in the hospitals since this all went on,” said Jennifer...
WILLIAMSTOWN, VT
viatravelers.com

Where to Stay in Burlington, Vermont: 7 Best Areas & Places

Burlington is Vermont’s largest city by population and is located south of the Canada-United States border on the shores of Lake Champlain. The Queen City is home to grazing cows and dazzlingly white ski trails. Maple syrup is found in every corner store and 19th-century covered bridges dot the landscape.
BURLINGTON, VT
WCAX

A holiday tradition in Essex Junction is back on track

ESSEX JUNCTION, Vt. (WCAX) - An Essex Junction holiday tradition is back on track following a COVID hiatus. Not only does the event emphasize the city’s railroad history, it gives model train hobbyists a chance to show off their stuff. 15 of them were scattered around the Five Corners...
ESSEX, VT
VTDigger

Planned secure youth facility gets fierce pushback from Newbury residents

An angry group of neighbors turned out in force to speak out against state plans to locate a secure youth treatment facility in town, saying it posed a safety risk to the community and the town lacked adequate resources and infrastructure to accommodate it. Read the story on VTDigger here: Planned secure youth facility gets fierce pushback from Newbury residents.
NEWBURY, VT
WCAX

Vermont school district reviewing student restraint and seclusion practices

WATERBURY, Vt. (WCAX) - Restraint and seclusion practices are under the microscope at the Harwood Union Unified School District. They’re only used when a student puts their peers or anyone else around them in danger. The problem was highlighted by a former paraeducator which spurred leadership in the district to look at their practices.
WATERBURY, VT
WCAX

What to Do: Saturday, December 10

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Let’s take a look at what to do this Saturday. It’s Woodstock’s annual Wassail Weekend! A wassail is a holiday toast to liveliness and well-being. It’s an ancient English tradition that’s meant to promote yuletide and bountiful harvest. There’s a variety of activities around Woodstock today to celebrate, including a scavenger hunt, artisan market, carriage rides, parade, performances, and more. The parade kicks off at 2:00 p.m. downtown and is followed by a number of musical performances. Billings Farm is also hosting its own day of traditional festive activities from 10:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m.
BURLINGTON, VT
WCAX

Car fire closes Interstate 89 in South Burlington

SOUTH BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - A car fire shut down both lanes of Interstate 89 northbound in South Burlington Sunday evening. It happened at Exit 13 around 5:30 p.m. Police say a vehicle slid and hit a guard rail. Both lanes reopened a short time later.
SOUTH BURLINGTON, VT
mynbc5.com

Holiday light displays: Essex, Vermont, homeowners face off in annual lighting competition

ESSEX, Vt. — Homes in Essex, Vermont, will shine bright with holiday lights this month, as the city kicks off its annual holiday light contest this week. This year's Christmas light fight features 37 homes decked out in all manner of holiday decorations. To see all of the contestants, the town has put together two driving routes, with voting links for each route.
ESSEX, VT
MyChamplainValley.com

Williston Fire Department makes historic purchase in hopes of saving lives

Following two deadly fires in Brattleboro and Readsboro last weekend, Williston’s fire department announced its investing in a potentially life-saving measure.  The department is becoming the first of its kind in Vermont to possess and utilize a ‘Cyanokit’, a briefcase-sized aid containing an anecdote for cyanide poisoning.   “It provides a level of service to […]
WILLISTON, VT

