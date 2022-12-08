Read full article on original website
Driver with distinctive tattoos slams into Kennewick police car making her escape
Kennewick police are asking for help finding the distinctive woman.
Spokane man dies after crash in Benton County
BENTON COUNTY, Wash. – A Spokane man has been identified as the victim in a car crash in Benton County. It happened Saturday, December 10, just after 4:30 a.m. Authorities said Oliver Bastien, 47, was driving westbound on I-82 just under two miles east of Kennewick. Bastien was driving too fast for the weather conditions and lost control of his...
nbcrightnow.com
KPD responds to early morning car vs. structure crash
KENNEWICK, Wash.- Kennewick Police Officers responded to the 2500 block of Kennewick Avenue early in the morning of December 12 for a vehicle vs. structure crash. The cause of the crash is still under investigation, but according to the KPD, icy roads and freezing fog likely contributed to the crash.
Tri-City Herald
2 Tri-Cities teens killed a beloved coach 18 years ago. Now one wants his sentence cut
Two of Bob Mars’ sons had to grow up without their father, and now one of the men found guilty of his murder could be set free a decade early because of changes in state law. His family is asking the community to attend a hearing this week and...
KPD: Wanted woman slams into Kennewick patrol car in attempt to run from police
KENNEWICK, Wash. – A wanted woman from Kennewick has four more charges against her after police said she slammed into one of their patrol cars in an effort to run from them. It happnened on the 3300 block of West 9th Avenue on December 7. Around 10 p.m., police officers from the Kennewick Police Department arrived after a report that...
nbcrightnow.com
SR 397 closed in Pasco after semi rolls
FRANKLIN COUNTY, Wash.- Northbound lanes of SR 397 are currently blocked after a semi-truck and trailer rollover near 397 and James Street. According to the State Patrol the rollover is just south of I-182, near the SR 12 interchange. According to the Washington Department of Transportation a detour is available...
New details released after false active shooter report at Kennewick high school
KENNEWICK, Wash. – New details have been released after a false active shooter report happened at a Kennewick High School late Friday morning. Authorities said a person made a 911 phone call and said there was an active shooter at Southridge High School. They said the caller even gave a description of the shooter and the gun. The caller even...
americanmilitarynews.com
‘Entire life gone in minutes.’ WA 21-year-old still critical after dramatic fire rescue
Gavin Conatser dreamed of becoming an Army Ranger. Now the Kennewick 21-year-old is in the intensive care unit at Harborview Medical Center in Seattle fighting to recover from severe burns and lung damage. An early morning house fire last week left him with second- and third-degree burns before his girlfriend,...
Stolen Vehicle Suspect Nabbed, KPD Says Possibly Linked to More
Kennewick Police say 40 percent of stolen vehicles in November were left with the engines running and keys inside. They did nab one of the suspects. Suspect caught driving stolen car shortly after theft. Police were called to the 4400 block fo South Ione Street around 9 AM Thursday, for...
Meet Lucias, The WRPD ‘Police Dog’ who Captures Other Dogs
West Richland has a 'police' dog, who catches....other dogs. During their recent Coffee with a Cop series, Lucias featured. West Richland has had a police dog of a different kind for a number of years. WRPD is known for its efforts in helping animal control in our region, their Facebook page contains a lot of 'apprehensions' of lost dogs, and they help them get home.
Two people in critical condition after Pasco Police shooting
PASCO, Wash – Two people are in critical condition after being shot Wednesday at a Pasco trailer park. It happened on the 1500 block of South Road 40 East at the Lakeview Trailer Park just before midnight. According to Pasco Police officers at the scene, they reported they heard the sound of a disturbance coming from inside one of the...
FOX 11 and 41
I-82 deadly semi rollover causes traffic detour
According to Washington State Patrol, A deadly semi rollover crash on I-82 near mile post 116 just south of Kennewick causes traffic detour. WSP says the west bound lanes are blocked. Washington State Trooper Chris Thorson says overall in Kennewick there have been close to 51 crashes since Friday. He goes on to say that there have been 7 crashes in Yakima, 10 in Grandview and 5 in Walla Walla. If you are planning on traveling in Washington make sure to check wash-dots website for 24/7 road conditions and check tripcheck.com if you are planning on traveling in Oregon.
koze.com
Othello, WA Man Arrested With 1/2 Pound of Meth
LEWISTON, ID – A 40-year-old Othello, Washington man was arrested after Lewiston Police reportedly discovered a half pound of methamphetamine during a traffic stop Wednesday night in North Lewiston. According to a press release from the Nez Perce County Prosecutor’s Office, officers stopped a 2007 Toyota Camry for failing to stop at a stop sign.
Tri-City Herald death notices Dec. 8, 2022
Death notices for Kennewick, Pasco, Richland and the Yakima Valley.
Icy roads force Tri-City school delays Dec. 12. Hanford on late start
Schools around the Mid-Columbia have already started announcing delays for Monday morning. Here’s a list of the latest alerts.
Is Friday Weapons Threat at Multiple KSD Schools Part of Hoax?
Just after 12 noon on Friday December 9th, 3 Kennewick schools went into lockdown. Southridge High, Chinook Middle School and Sagecreast Elementary locked down. According to an email and text alert sent out by KSD via their new Parent Square alert program, Kennewick Police on Friday received a phone call that there was a weapon in a classroom at Southridge High School.
Kennewick woman set for trial in 2021 fatal stabbing
PASCO, Wash. — The initial media hearing and motions took place Monday morning for the State of Washington v. Marta Miller Keith. The Kennewick woman is accused of killing Bobby Burgess last year at the Riviera Trailer Village in Pasco. The prosecution, the defense and Judge Diana Ruff met to discuss the upcoming trial before the jury is selected. A...
FOX 11 and 41
Pit Bull Pen’s 2nd Annual Holiday Pup Crawl
RICHLAND, Wash.- It’s the season of giving! The Pit Bull Pen is hosting its 2nd Annual Holiday Pup Crawl. The Pup Crawl will be off Kingsgate Way in Richland starting at 4pm on Saturday, December 10th. The event brings people together with one furry thing in common, THEIR PUPS!
Yakima Herald Republic
It Happened Here: Walla Walla Chief Peo-Peo-Mox-Mox killed while hostage near Walla Walla
Less than a month after the Yakama were defeated at Union Gap, militiamen from Oregon were marching on another Native leader. This time, it was the Walla Walla and their chief, Peo-Peo-Mox-Mox. This force, accompanied by Indian Agent Nathan Olney, engaged the Walla Walla in a four-day running battle that would see Peo-Peo-Mox-Mox killed in what can only be described as a war crime.
Royal City woman dies in crash in Grant County
GRANT COUNTY, Wash – A Royal City woman died and another person was taken to the hospital after a crash in Grant County. It happened on SR 26 near milepost 27 about nine miles east of Royal City. Authorities said Kathryn Kannely, 71, of Royal City, was driving westbound when she lost control of her vehicle and slid into the...
