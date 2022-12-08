ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pasco, WA

YakTriNews.com | KAPP-KVEW TV

Spokane man dies after crash in Benton County

BENTON COUNTY, Wash. – A Spokane man has been identified as the victim in a car crash in Benton County. It happened Saturday, December 10, just after 4:30 a.m. Authorities said Oliver Bastien, 47, was driving westbound on I-82 just under two miles east of Kennewick. Bastien was driving too fast for the weather conditions and lost control of his...
BENTON COUNTY, WA
nbcrightnow.com

KPD responds to early morning car vs. structure crash

KENNEWICK, Wash.- Kennewick Police Officers responded to the 2500 block of Kennewick Avenue early in the morning of December 12 for a vehicle vs. structure crash. The cause of the crash is still under investigation, but according to the KPD, icy roads and freezing fog likely contributed to the crash.
KENNEWICK, WA
nbcrightnow.com

SR 397 closed in Pasco after semi rolls

FRANKLIN COUNTY, Wash.- Northbound lanes of SR 397 are currently blocked after a semi-truck and trailer rollover near 397 and James Street. According to the State Patrol the rollover is just south of I-182, near the SR 12 interchange. According to the Washington Department of Transportation a detour is available...
PASCO, WA
98.3 The KEY

Meet Lucias, The WRPD ‘Police Dog’ who Captures Other Dogs

West Richland has a 'police' dog, who catches....other dogs. During their recent Coffee with a Cop series, Lucias featured. West Richland has had a police dog of a different kind for a number of years. WRPD is known for its efforts in helping animal control in our region, their Facebook page contains a lot of 'apprehensions' of lost dogs, and they help them get home.
WEST RICHLAND, WA
FOX 11 and 41

I-82 deadly semi rollover causes traffic detour

According to Washington State Patrol, A deadly semi rollover crash on I-82 near mile post 116 just south of Kennewick causes traffic detour. WSP says the west bound lanes are blocked. Washington State Trooper Chris Thorson says overall in Kennewick there have been close to 51 crashes since Friday. He goes on to say that there have been 7 crashes in Yakima, 10 in Grandview and 5 in Walla Walla. If you are planning on traveling in Washington make sure to check wash-dots website for 24/7 road conditions and check tripcheck.com if you are planning on traveling in Oregon.
KENNEWICK, WA
koze.com

Othello, WA Man Arrested With 1/2 Pound of Meth

LEWISTON, ID – A 40-year-old Othello, Washington man was arrested after Lewiston Police reportedly discovered a half pound of methamphetamine during a traffic stop Wednesday night in North Lewiston. According to a press release from the Nez Perce County Prosecutor’s Office, officers stopped a 2007 Toyota Camry for failing to stop at a stop sign.
LEWISTON, ID
NEWStalk 870

Is Friday Weapons Threat at Multiple KSD Schools Part of Hoax?

Just after 12 noon on Friday December 9th, 3 Kennewick schools went into lockdown. Southridge High, Chinook Middle School and Sagecreast Elementary locked down. According to an email and text alert sent out by KSD via their new Parent Square alert program, Kennewick Police on Friday received a phone call that there was a weapon in a classroom at Southridge High School.
KENNEWICK, WA
YakTriNews.com | KAPP-KVEW TV

Kennewick woman set for trial in 2021 fatal stabbing

PASCO, Wash. — The initial media hearing and motions took place Monday morning for the State of Washington v. Marta Miller Keith. The Kennewick woman is accused of killing Bobby Burgess last year at the Riviera Trailer Village in Pasco. The prosecution, the defense and Judge Diana Ruff met to discuss the upcoming trial before the jury is selected. A...
KENNEWICK, WA
FOX 11 and 41

Pit Bull Pen’s 2nd Annual Holiday Pup Crawl

RICHLAND, Wash.- It’s the season of giving! The Pit Bull Pen is hosting its 2nd Annual Holiday Pup Crawl. The Pup Crawl will be off Kingsgate Way in Richland starting at 4pm on Saturday, December 10th. The event brings people together with one furry thing in common, THEIR PUPS!
RICHLAND, WA
Yakima Herald Republic

It Happened Here: Walla Walla Chief Peo-Peo-Mox-Mox killed while hostage near Walla Walla

Less than a month after the Yakama were defeated at Union Gap, militiamen from Oregon were marching on another Native leader. This time, it was the Walla Walla and their chief, Peo-Peo-Mox-Mox. This force, accompanied by Indian Agent Nathan Olney, engaged the Walla Walla in a four-day running battle that would see Peo-Peo-Mox-Mox killed in what can only be described as a war crime.
WALLA WALLA, WA

