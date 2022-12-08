ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
AFP

Pedro Castillo, Peru's 'first poor president,' ousted on corruption charges

When he was elected president of Peru last year, rural school teacher Pedro Castillo was the first leader of the Andean nation in decades with no ties to the elites. - A 'humble man' - Castillo burst onto the national scene five years ago when he led thousands of teachers on a near 80-day strike to demand a pay rise.
AFP

Peru's ousted president may have been drugged: ex-aide

Pedro Castillo's former chief of staff said Friday that the Peruvian ex-president "could have been induced" by drugs to dissolve Congress and does not remember delivering the national address that led to his downfall. Bellido, who was Castillo's first chief of staff in 2021, posted a photo of Castillo in detention, with the message "Be strong, President, the people will free you."
US News and World Report

Peru's President Detained by Security Forces - National Police Tweet

LIMA (Reuters) - Peru's President Pedro Castillo was detained by security forces on Wednesday, according to images shown in a tweet published by the national police, shortly after Congress voted to remove him from power. (Reporting by Marco Aquino; Writing by Valentine Hilaire; Editing by Sarah Morland)
US News and World Report

Mexico President Says Peru's Castillo Was Going to Request Asylum

MEXICO CITY (Reuters) - Mexico's President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador said on Thursday that Peru's ex-president Pedro Castillo called him on Wednesday to say he was going to the Mexican embassy in Peru's capital Lima to request asylum. Castillo never made it to the embassy, however, Lopez Obrador said. Peru's...
Axios

Peru's impeached former president asks Mexico for asylum

Mexico's government is in talks with Peru's former President Pedro Castillo to grant asylum to the impeached leader who now faces criminal charges, Mexican officials confirmed. The big picture: Castillo met with Mexico's ambassador to Peru while in detention in Lima Thursday, per tweets from Mexican Foreign Minister Marcelo Ebrard,...
PBS NewsHour

Peru swears in VP as the new president amid constitutional crisis

LIMA, Peru (AP) — The president of Peru was ousted by Congress and arrested on a charge of rebellion Wednesday after he sought to dissolve the legislative body and take unilateral control of the government, triggering a grave constitutional crisis. Vice President Dina Boluarte replaced Pedro Castillo and became...
World

Peru's whirlwind political drama: What comes next?

On Wednesday, Peruvians lived through a three-hour political drama when their president Pedro Castillo dissolved the nation’s Congress and called for new legislative elections. But his attempt to stay in power failed. Lawmakers rejected the decree and voted to replace Castillo with the vice president. Now, Castillo is in prison and Peru has its sixth new president in the last six years. Marco Werman speaks with Peruvian journalist and political analyst Andrea Moncada about the significance of what happened, and what's next for Peru.
CBS News

Gangs in Haiti battle for control amid unrest

The U.S. has imposed sanctions on two Haitian politicians accused of engaging in international drug trafficking. The move comes as Haiti struggles with severe political turmoil, gang violence, food shortages and a cholera outbreak. Natalie Kitroeff, the New York Times bureau chief for Mexico, Central America and the Caribbean, joined CBS News to discuss the crisis in Haiti.
US News and World Report

Peru's Castillo Says Opponents Trying to 'Blow Up' Democracy With Impeachment Trial

LIMA (Reuters) - Peruvian President Pedro Castillo came out fighting on Tuesday ahead of an impeachment trial in Congress, accusing his opponents of trying to "blow up" democracy in the copper-rich South American nation. Peru's congress summoned Castillo last week to respond to accusations of "moral incapacity" to govern, which...
US News and World Report

Reaction in Americas Region to Ousting of Peru's Castillo

(Reuters) - The following are reactions from political leaders across the Americas to the ousting of Pedro Castillo as Peru's president on Wednesday and the swearing in of Vice President Dina Boluarte as the country's first woman president:. ANDRES MANUEL LOPEZ OBRADOR, PRESIDENT OF MEXICO, ON TWITTER. "Non-intervention and self-determination...
ARTnews

Early African Churches Shed Light on Religious Transitions from Christianity to Islam

A recent study reexamining two churches in Northeastern Africa is shedding light on the spread of Christianity and Islam in the region. As a result of this most recent excavation, archaeologists have identified some of the earliest securely dated churches in the Aksumite Kingdom. Using modern techniques, including radiocarbon dating, a team led by Gabriele Castiglia from the Pontificio Istituto di Archeologia Cristiana, has collected new data on two churches located in the Aksumite port of Adulis (now in present-day Eritrea). One of the churches, an elaborate cathedral near the city center with remains of a baptistry, was constructed between 400–535 CE,...
ktalnews.com

New Peru president vows to finish term, others want election

LIMA, Peru (AP) — Peru’s first female president is pushing to cement her hold on power, saying she expects to complete the term of her ousted predecessor and buck the trend of presidential failures blighting the Andean nation. Yet, even as Dina Doluarte made the call Thursday, some...

Comments / 0

Community Policy