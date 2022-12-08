Prince Harry Claims Meghan Markle 'Is So Similar' To Princess Diana: 'She Has This Warmth About Her'

MEGA

Although Prince Harry was just a young boy when his mother, Princess Diana , died, she remains in his heart forever.

During the premiere episode of his and Meghan Markle 's Netflix series, Harry & Meghan , the Duke of Sussex sweetly reflected on his childhood and pointed out the commonalities he's found between his wife and the late princess .

"So much of what Meghan is and how she is, is so similar to my mum ," Prince Harry stated during the highly anticipated doc, which was released on Thursday, December 8. "She has the same compassion. She has the same empathy. She has the same confidence. She has this warmth about her."

Harry was just 12 years old when his mother tragically passed away due to injuries she suffered from a car accident when she 36.

"My childhood, I remember was filled with laughter, filled with happiness and filled with adventure," the prince, now 38, recalled. "I don’t have many early memories of my mum… It was almost like internally I sort of blocked them out . But I always remember her laugh, her cheeky laugh."

Prince Harry went on to explain why he lacks memories of his mother's final years , admitting, "the majority of my memories are being swarmed by paparazzi."

In addition to seeing qualities of the former Princess of Wales in his wife, Harry feels he too resembles parts of his mom – specifically her urge to stand up for her dreams and go against royal traditions .

"I think, for so many people in the family, especially obviously the men, there can be a temptation or an urge to marry someone who would fit in the mold as opposed to somebody who you perhaps are destined to be with ," he explained during the docuseries.

"The difference between making decisions with your head or your heart," Harry added, noting how Princess Diana made "most, if not all" decisions with the latter.

"And I am my mother's son," the prince joked, referencing how both himself and Diana received criticism for their life choices.

Harry and Meghan concluded the conversation about the late princess with a heartwarming moment of the "Archetypes" podcast host holding her 3-year-old son, Archie , stating, "that's your Grandma Diana," as the little boy reached out his tiny hand to touch an old photograph of his grandmother.

Three more episodes of Netflix's Harry & Meghan will be released on Thursday, December 15.