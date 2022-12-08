ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dan Snyder had role in Commanders sexual misconduct, intimidated witnesses: House report

By Associated Press
New York Post
New York Post
 4 days ago

WASHINGTON — The Washington Commanders created a “toxic work culture” for more than two decades, “ignoring and downplaying sexual misconduct” by men at the top levels of the organization, according to a report published Thursday by the U.S. House Committee on Oversight and Reform.

Commanders owner Dan Snyder was involved in the misconduct, according to the report, which said he inappropriately touched a former employee at a dinner, had staffers produce a video “of sexually suggestive footage of cheerleaders,” and ordered that women who were auditioning to be cheerleaders walk on the field “while he and his friends gawked from his suite through binoculars.”

Snyder also interfered in an investigation that the NFL eventually took over that stemmed from former employees alleging in 2020 rampant sexual harassment by team executives, the report said, as well as interfering with the House committee’s investigation by “intimidating witnesses and blocking the production of documents.” Snyder also was evasive and misleading and said more than 100 times when testifying to the committee that he did not recall things, the report said.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=12ODwP_0jc1AK7c00
Commanders owner Dan Snyder with wife Tanya Snyder speaks at the Commanders name unveiling on Feb. 2, 2022.
The Washington Post via Getty Images

The NFL is not shielded from criticism in the report, which says the league “misled the public about its handling of the Wilkinson Investigation,” “continues to minimize workplace misconduct across the league,” “has not protected workers from sexual harassment and abuse,” and “has not sought true accountability for those responsible.”

Neither the NFL nor Snyder’s legal team immediately responded to messages seeking comment.

Lisa Banks and Debra Katz, who represented more than 40 ex-Commanders employees, said in a statement Thursday that the “committee’s work resulted in important legislation limiting the use of non-disclosure agreements, which will help prevent this type of widespread harassment from happening in other American workplaces.”

The House committee opened its investigation after the NFL did not release a written report of attorney Beth Wilkinson’s review of the team’s workplace culture in the summer of 2021 that resulted in a $10 million fine. That was prompted by several former employees saying they were sexually harassed while working for the team.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0QiR2T_0jc1AK7c00
Dan Snyder and wife Tanya Snyder before the Commanders-Cowboys game on Oct. 2, 2022.
The Washington Post via Getty Images

Republicans have said they would immediately drop the case once they take over control of the House early next year.

Snyder and wife Tanya recently hired Bank of America Securities to explore selling part or all of the team he has owned since 1999. The Commanders are worth an estimated $5.6 billion, according to Forbes — a sevenfold increase over the then-record $800 million Snyder paid for the team in 1999.

Just last month, the team also settled with the state of Maryland, agreeing to return security deposits to former season ticket holders and pay a $250,000 penalty.

Comments / 0

 

