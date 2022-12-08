ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Yonkers, NY

Passaic Man, 19, Shot Dead In Clifton

A 19-year-old Passaic man was shot dead in Clifton before dawn Monday, authorities confirmed. Ariel Henriquez was brought to St. Joseph’s University Medical Center with a gunshot wound via private vehicle shortly before 4 a.m. Dec. 12, Passaic County Prosecutor Camelia M. Valdes and Clifton Police Chief Thomas Rinaldi said.
CLIFTON, NJ
2 Newark Men Charged With 2021 Murder of 16-Year Old Jersey City Resident

Hudson County Prosecutor Esther Suarez has released the following information:. Two Newark men have been arrested in connection with the shooting death of 16-year-old Kaheem Taylor in Jersey City on March 29, 2021. Khalil Kelley, 23, is charged with Murder in violation of N.J.S.A. 2C:11-1a, a crime of the first...
JERSEY CITY, NJ
Loaded Handgun Seized By Secaucus Police

Photo Courtesy of Secaucus Police Secaucus Police Chief Dennis Miller reports that on December 9, 2022 at 2:07 A.M., a resident of the 600 block of Second Street reported that her surveillance camera alerted her that there was a man on the side of her residence/backyard. Patrol officers probed the area and Police Officer Joshua Sigmund located the man on Chestnut Street near Raydol Avenue.
SECAUCUS, NJ
Crime-Busting Haledon Police Pair Seize Loaded Guns In Separate Traffic Stops

A pair of Haledon police officers seized guns in separate traffic stops as part of a year-long law enforcement initiative that authorities say has been a huge success. One of the stops involved an ex-con with a suspended license who wasn't wearing a seatbelt and was drinking tequila when police said they stopped him for failing to signal a turn and found a loaded revolver and hollow-nose bullets in his SUV.
HALEDON, NJ
Lincoln Tunnel deactivates cash tolls, goes fully electronic

Right on schedule, the Lincoln Tunnel is no longer accepting cash tolls for crossings between New Jersey and New York. The Port Authority of New York and New Jersey announced last month that the Lincoln Tunnel's cash booths would be deactivated early on the morning of Dec. 11. It's the last Port Authority crossing to transition to completely electronic tolling.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
DWI in NJ For Not Driving

DWI in NJ for not driving.Photo by(@seanfboggs/iStock) Don’t drive drunk, but in this situation, it seems like the case had a strange outcome. Who knew that waiting in your car for a ride home would be considered driving under the influence?
WAYNE, NJ
2 Seriously Hurt In 5-Vehicle Crash On NJ Turnpike

Two people were seriously hurt in a five-car crash on the New Jersey Turnpike in Hudson County on Friday, Dec. 9, authorities said.The crash occurred when a Volvo flatbed truck struck the back of a Mercedes Benz C30, which struck a Nissan and the concrete barrier around 12:55 p.m. near milepost 108…
HUDSON COUNTY, NJ
5 hurt as driver of stolen car rear-ends ambulance, cops say

Five people were injured Thursday in Newark when the driver of a stolen car rear-ended an ambulance transporting three people to an area hospital, authorities said. The 18-year-old driver of the BMW tried to flee but was arrested after crashing into the University Hospital ambulance shortly before 1 a.m. in the area of South 10th Street and 15th Avenue, Newark police said Thursday.
NEWARK, NJ
Nutley PD: Food courier carjacked at gunpoint by jack & jill duo

A food courier was carjacked at around 7:30 p.m., Wednesday, Dec. 7, on Nutley’s Hilton Street, Nutley Police Director Alphonse Petracco and Chief Thomas Strumolo said. Police say they were called to the scene when the victim reported he was threatened and robbed at gunpoint by a man and woman. The actors reportedly brandished a gun and robbed the delivery person’s money, food and 2016 Acura.
NUTLEY, NJ
Northfield NJ
