Suspects In Custody After Allegedly Robbing Brooklyn Bishop, Third Suspect Is Still WantedAbdul GhaniBrooklyn, NY
Cash for NY families: Direct payments could be out by Andrew Gounardes as part of new proposal worth millionsMark StarNew York City, NY
Apply to get your money: Eric Adams paying millions to selected candidateMark StarNew York City, NY
Illegal border crossings at northern border increase 676% over last year; Vermont, New York newest smuggling routeLauren JessopVermont State
Two payments arriving for NY families to buy food: Check your status nowGreysonNew York City, NY
Passaic Man, 19, Shot Dead In Clifton
A 19-year-old Passaic man was shot dead in Clifton before dawn Monday, authorities confirmed. Ariel Henriquez was brought to St. Joseph’s University Medical Center with a gunshot wound via private vehicle shortly before 4 a.m. Dec. 12, Passaic County Prosecutor Camelia M. Valdes and Clifton Police Chief Thomas Rinaldi said.
Man throws large bottles of wine at Linden, New Jersey liquor store workers during confrontation
Store workers say a customer became irate and threatened to kill them when they refused to sell him liquor at a discount.
GOTCHA! 'Daughter In Trouble' Scammer Gets Punked By Paramus Police
A cold-hearted scammer who tried to trick a Paramus woman out of $15,000 got duped herself, authorities said. The resident called borough police after getting a call from someone claiming to be a Hackensack police officer, Paramus Police Chief Kenneth Ehrenberg explained. The purported officer told her that her daughter...
hudsontv.com
2 Newark Men Charged With 2021 Murder of 16-Year Old Jersey City Resident
Hudson County Prosecutor Esther Suarez has released the following information:. Two Newark men have been arrested in connection with the shooting death of 16-year-old Kaheem Taylor in Jersey City on March 29, 2021. Khalil Kelley, 23, is charged with Murder in violation of N.J.S.A. 2C:11-1a, a crime of the first...
hudsontv.com
Loaded Handgun Seized By Secaucus Police
Photo Courtesy of Secaucus Police Secaucus Police Chief Dennis Miller reports that on December 9, 2022 at 2:07 A.M., a resident of the 600 block of Second Street reported that her surveillance camera alerted her that there was a man on the side of her residence/backyard. Patrol officers probed the area and Police Officer Joshua Sigmund located the man on Chestnut Street near Raydol Avenue.
Crime-Busting Haledon Police Pair Seize Loaded Guns In Separate Traffic Stops
A pair of Haledon police officers seized guns in separate traffic stops as part of a year-long law enforcement initiative that authorities say has been a huge success. One of the stops involved an ex-con with a suspended license who wasn't wearing a seatbelt and was drinking tequila when police said they stopped him for failing to signal a turn and found a loaded revolver and hollow-nose bullets in his SUV.
Linden police: Man wanted for assaulting liquor store employees on North Wood Avenue
Linden police are looking for a man who assaulted liquor store employees on North Wood Avenue in Linden in November.
Paterson construction worker rescued after being impaled by reinforcing bar
Firefighters say the worker fell through an opening in the 8th floor at the site on Market Street in Paterson and onto a rebar one story below, which went through his chest and hip.
Lincoln Tunnel deactivates cash tolls, goes fully electronic
Right on schedule, the Lincoln Tunnel is no longer accepting cash tolls for crossings between New Jersey and New York. The Port Authority of New York and New Jersey announced last month that the Lincoln Tunnel's cash booths would be deactivated early on the morning of Dec. 11. It's the last Port Authority crossing to transition to completely electronic tolling.
DWI in NJ For Not Driving
DWI in NJ for not driving.Photo by(@seanfboggs/iStock) Don’t drive drunk, but in this situation, it seems like the case had a strange outcome. Who knew that waiting in your car for a ride home would be considered driving under the influence?
A stolen car from Staten Island rear-ended an ambulance hauling three passengers in Newark early Thursday, injuring five people.
2 Seriously Hurt In 5-Vehicle Crash On NJ Turnpike
Two people were seriously hurt in a five-car crash on the New Jersey Turnpike in Hudson County on Friday, Dec. 9, authorities said.The crash occurred when a Volvo flatbed truck struck the back of a Mercedes Benz C30, which struck a Nissan and the concrete barrier around 12:55 p.m. near milepost 108…
Five people were injured Thursday in Newark when the driver of a stolen car rear-ended an ambulance transporting three people to an area hospital, authorities said. The 18-year-old driver of the BMW tried to flee but was arrested after crashing into the University Hospital ambulance shortly before 1 a.m. in the area of South 10th Street and 15th Avenue, Newark police said Thursday.
wrnjradio.com
1 injured in multi-vehicle crash involving tractor-trailer on I-80 in Morris County
PARSIPPANY-TROY HILLS, NJ (Morris County) – One person was injured in a multi-vehicle crash involving a tractor-trailer in Morris County on Sunday, according to New Jersey State Police Sergeant Alejandro Goez. The multi-vehicle crash was reported at 2:18 a.m. on Interstate 80 eastbound at milepost 42.3 in Parsippany-Troy Hills,...
Bergen Motorist Severely Injured In Rear-End Crash Receives $760,000 Settlement
UPDATE: A Bergen County woman received a $760,000 settlement after she was seriously injured when her car was rammed from behind on a busy Oradell street, according to a published report.Mary Kathlynne "Kat" Flanders, 47, was stopped in traffic on Kinderkamack Road on April 29, 2017 when another ve…
Car Full of Fools Gold Sinks Scammer's Plan To Swindle Central Mass Woman: Feds
A Jersey City, NJ, man posing as a DEA agent attempted to scam an Athol woman out of more than $330,000 in a complicated grift involving non-existent drug dealers and a car loaded down with fake gold in a Texas Roadhouse parking lot, federal authorities said. Gaurang Contractor, 38, an Indian …
Police: Woman struck and killed by tractor-trailer in North Bergen
Authorities say the woman was struck and killed in the area of Tonnelle Avenue and 91st Street on Friday night.
Storage Scammers Cut Locks, Shift Stuff From Unit To Unit At $1 A Throw: Rochelle Park PD
Two East Orange women exploited a promotion at a Rochelle Park storage facility by repeatedly moving their belongings from one unit to another while paying only $1 rent each time, authorities said. Township detectives began investigating following a break-in reported at the West Passaic Street storage facility this past Halloween.
theobserver.com
Nutley PD: Food courier carjacked at gunpoint by jack & jill duo
A food courier was carjacked at around 7:30 p.m., Wednesday, Dec. 7, on Nutley’s Hilton Street, Nutley Police Director Alphonse Petracco and Chief Thomas Strumolo said. Police say they were called to the scene when the victim reported he was threatened and robbed at gunpoint by a man and woman. The actors reportedly brandished a gun and robbed the delivery person’s money, food and 2016 Acura.
