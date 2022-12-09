ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Golden Retriever's Reaction to Getting Her Own Puppy Is Beyond Precious

Feeling lonely is natural for most beings. When a family adopts a pet, they can sometimes get lonely as the only animal in the house, especially if everyone is at work or school all day. One family noticed this about their pup, and the solution they came up with is perfect.
Bunny Meets a Bearded Dragon and It's Total Cuteness Overload

It can be fun to have things in common with your friends, but the truth is that friendships come in all shapes and sizes. You don't even need to be the same species as your bestie! Brucey the Rabbit and @pufffthemagicccdragonnn are the best examples, even if they're still new buddies.
Video of Rescued Aussie Lab Growing From 6 Weeks To 6 Months Is Just Too Cute

Is there anything cuter than a rescue puppy? The TikTok post from Roxytheaussielab shows the development of this puppy from six weeks to six months of age. The Labrador Retriever Australian Shepherd mix is cute as she howls as a puppy. Once she grows up she is a great example of the marking on the body of an Aussie Shepherd Lab mix.
