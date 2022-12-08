Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Popular family-owned restaurant opening new location in New YorkKristen WaltersSchenectady, NY
This Little Hole-in-the-Wall Restaurant Serves Some of the Best Soul Food in all of New York StateTravel MavenSaratoga Springs, NY
Shooting at Walmart in New York StateBryan DijkhuizenQueensbury, NY
Downtown Albany shops to offer lots of hot chocolate on Dec. 3Raj GuleriaAlbany, NY
This Middle of Nowhere Restaurant Has Some of the Best Steak in all of New YorkTravel MavenDuanesburg, NY
Related
WNYT
Albany College of Pharmacy makes unexpected run to a national championship
The Albany College of Pharmacy and Health Sciences women’s soccer team made an unexpected run to the USCAA national championship after making the tournament as the sixth and final seed. Ashley Miller takes us through their journey.
Glens Falls’ newest restaurant opens across from its previous incarnation
Friday night was the second time in a few short weeks that a newly-open business on Park Street had something to celebrate. After almost two years of renovations at the corner of Park and Elm, even the opening of the business that shares the name had to happen across a couple of phases. But, as of Friday night, Park & Elm is all the way open for business.
Glens Falls’ indoor farm almost ready to grow
The third floor of 22 Ridge St. is home to a special project a long time in the works. Above Farmacy restaurant and some other small business spaces, the building's top floor has sat disused for an unknown number of years - but amidst decaying wallpaper and discarded furniture, something shiny and new is almost complete.
saratogaliving.com
Scenes From Single in Saratoga: Ugly Sweater Edition
Ugly sweaters weren’t the only things making local singles hot this past Thursday at Bailey’s. After a successful first event in October, Saratoga Living brought back Single in Saratoga for a second round, this time requesting attendees come wearing their ugliest Christmas sweater. Guests understood the assignment, with one lucky woman going home with the title of ugliest sweater (it was actually a sweat-jumper) as the winner of the ugly sweater contest presented by the Micropolitan Matchmakers. Like last time, Deep Eddy Vodka provided the libations, and singles mixed and mingled throughout the evening, playing games and filling in a poster of their dating red flags and green flags. Stay tuned for an announcement on our next Single in Saratoga event!
Daily Herald
Mayors of Utah Valley: Celebrating the holidays in Saratoga Springs
The holidays are a special time in Saratoga Springs as the library and civic events departments team gear up to provide a variety of fun activities for our residents. Celebrate in Saratoga is a month-long event that started right after Thanksgiving. The event kicks off with two activities that can be done at home. Families can help the City decorate the City Hall Christmas tree by picking up an ornament craft that can be turned back in to be placed on the tree for all visitors to see. Kids in the community are invited to write a letter to Santa and either put it in Santa’s mail bag at the Christmas Tree lighting or Santa’s mailbox at the Library. Letter templates can be found on the city website. Letters that includes the child’s address and are turned in by December 16 will be answered by Santa.
iheart.com
St. Patrick's Church Building in Troy on The Auction Block Monday
Starting Monday, the historic Saint Patrick's Church building in Troy is going to be up on the auction block. Bidding for the building, which is located on Sixth Avenue in the Collar City, is set to begin at $1.00 and the auction continues until Thursday. When the parish closed back in 2010, analysts said that the market value of the building was more than $3.5 million. The building is over 100 years old and most of the items that were inside such as pews and statues have already been removed.
Saratoga New Year’s Fest: A complete guide
Saratoga Springs' First Night is getting an overhaul this year, and the reimagined two-day event will include a variety of entertainment throughout the city.
WNYT
Bridge in Glenville hit for second time this week
The infamous bridge on Glenridge Road in Glenville was hit by a truck again on Friday morning. It happened around 10:15 a.m., says Town Supervisor Chris Koetzle. The truck was empty. No one was hurt. The driver from Maryland received several citations. This is the 13th strike at the bridge...
Woman Makes Disturbing Find in Saratoga County Park! What is That?
At first glance, it's a bit tough to determine what may be hanging from a tree inside a State Park in Upstate New York. It looks like something from a horror movie or perhaps even a sick prank, but when you take a closer look it becomes pretty obvious. What is it?
True Or False- Is Ames Returning To Central New York In 2023?
If you loved shopping at the Ames in Rome New York in the 90s, you might be able to shop there once again. Or, will you?. A very bizarre website has gone viral on social media this last week with the following message:. Ames Department Stores, Inc is returning in...
newyorkupstate.com
Upstate NY teen drowns in Florida, a day before her 18th birthday
TROY — Upstate New York teen Danielle Marceline thrived under adversity. Whether it was dancing, basketball or volleyball, she excelled. The 17-year-old had recently powered through an injury, finishing a weekend basketball tournament the day after tearing her meniscus. And hip-hop dancing?. A total beast. “She was all me,”...
What Happened to Missing Upstate Teenager Samantha Humphrey?
What Happened to Missing Upstate NY Teen Samantha Humphrey?. It's what everyone in the Capital Region seems to be asking and while many might have theories, most of us have more questions than answers. Here's what we know so far. Schenectady teenager Samantha Humphrey left home on Black Friday, November...
saratogatodaynewspaper.com
Saratoga Springs’ Two County Supervisors Are a Major Impediment to Changing Bar Closing Times
The members of the current Saratoga Springs City Council, like past Councils, feel strongly that closing the bars in Saratoga at 2AM would help to control the increasing number of problems occurring on Caroline Street late at night. Saratoga Springs' two County Supervisors, Matt Veitch (R) and Tara Gaston (D), are major impediments to achieving this goal, however.
Three arrested for Broadalbin high school burglary
Fonda police arrested two 18-year-olds and Logan B. VanDyke, 20 of Gloversville on December 7. The three were allegedly involved in a burglary at Broadalbin high school.
Which Popular Christmas Tradition Was Started In Troy, New York?
Several iconic Christmas traditions and figures were born in the state of New York, including one yearly tradition that got its start in the Collar City. Christmas is all about great traditions, iconic symbols, and legendary figures. And many of our favorite Christmas things were born right here in the Empire State according to the New York State Historical Society (NYSHS). Including one very important Christmas tradition that was born in Troy.
WNYT
Georgia man arrested after large fight in Albany
Albany police are investigating a large fight that broke out early Sunday morning on Ontario Street. About 50 to 60 people were in the middle of the roadway around 1:30 a.m. on the 200 block of Ontario Street in Albany, say police. Luis Romero from Georgia pulled out a handgun...
worktruckonline.com
Carver Companies Adds Kenworth W990 Tri-Axle Dumps
Carver Companies Adds Kenworth W990 Tri-Axle Dumps To Meet Growing Customer Transportation Demands. Carver Companies, founded in 1989, started as a construction company comprised of a single crew digging cellars. It then diversified into a multifaceted division capable of all phases of developmental site work. With the growth of the...
nippertown.com
Concert Review: “Jim Morrison – Absolutely Live” @ Cohoes Music Hall, 12/8/2022
COHOES – Jim Morrison of The Doors would have been 79 on Thursday night, Dec. 8, when Gary Weinlein assumed his identity in Classic Rock Productions’ “Jim Morrison – Absolutely Live” at the Cohoes Music Hall. I will be 79 in less than two months. Morrison was dead before some of Weinlein’s band were born.
News 12
Shoppers in Wilton prepare for potential snowy weather
Wilton shoppers headed to the stores Saturday to prepare for the potential snow that's in the forecast for Sunday. Shoppers at the Village Market were out to get some last-minute essentials. "I'm going to make some cookies. Some Christmas cookies,” said one shopper. Barbara Kimmell bought some salt for...
theberkshireedge.com
Berkshire Region Real Estate Sales
9 Baskin Lane: Sarah E. Bloom of Adams to Shannan M. Lapointe, $259,000 on 11/22/2022. 90 E Hoosac Street: Sherry L. Therrien and Adams Community Bank of Adams to Adams Community Bank, $120,000 on 11/22/2022. Alford. 82 N Egremont Road: Deborah Scher and Gordon Lafer of Alford to Robert Leighton...
Comments / 1