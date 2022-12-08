The holidays are a special time in Saratoga Springs as the library and civic events departments team gear up to provide a variety of fun activities for our residents. Celebrate in Saratoga is a month-long event that started right after Thanksgiving. The event kicks off with two activities that can be done at home. Families can help the City decorate the City Hall Christmas tree by picking up an ornament craft that can be turned back in to be placed on the tree for all visitors to see. Kids in the community are invited to write a letter to Santa and either put it in Santa’s mail bag at the Christmas Tree lighting or Santa’s mailbox at the Library. Letter templates can be found on the city website. Letters that includes the child’s address and are turned in by December 16 will be answered by Santa.

SARATOGA SPRINGS, NY ・ 2 DAYS AGO