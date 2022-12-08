Read full article on original website
Freezing Fog Causes 30 Car Crash, Closes I-90 in Washington
I-90 is currently closed after a huge 30-car pileup this Wednesday morning near Ellensburg. Details are still coming in but this is what we know. Where Did the 30-Car Pileup Happen on December 7, 2022. The Washington State Patrol reported trying to close I-90 after responding to a 30-car crash...
See Shocking Aerial 30 Car Pileup Pictures on I-90 Washington
I-90 is still closed after a 30-car pileup near Ellensburg around milepost 115. Police have released multiple pictures from the scene that are shocking. (#UPDATE I-90 is now reported back open 4:45 pm) What New Information was Released About the I-90 30-car Pileup?. I-90 is still closed and is estimated...
Suspect In Ellensburg Rec Center Fire Previously Fired, Accused Of Stealing Cash
A man accused of setting a fire that destroyed much of Ellensburg Racquet and Recreation Center and an adjacent feed store last week was previously charged with stealing from the store. Former ACX feed and forage employee Lyle Chance Morgan, 24, is charged with first-degree arson for the fire last...
Emerald City Comic Con Will Make You Geek Out In Seattle!
It's great being a nerd in today's climate. Growing up, if I wanted to dress like a superhero, people would tease me and usually beat me up just to prove that I was not super. If I walked around wearing a cape, people either treated me special or thought I was super cold. Now, the nerds rule the earth, and even the jocks stop to take second glances at sexy cosplayed Squirrel Girl (I'm exaggerating... kind of). But one of the U.S.'s biggest comic cons is right in our own backyard, and tickets just went on sale!
ABOUT
102.7 KORD plays the best country music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Richland, Kennewick, and Pasco, Washington. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.
