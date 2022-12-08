Read full article on original website
Rising tensions: Communities grapple with unprecedented surge in hostility towards Jews
Raccoons Poised To Take Over The State of Iowa
I grew up on a farm in rural Jones County. Seeing wildlife was a daily occurrence. Cats, dogs, cattle, mice, deer, heck even the occasional coyote. But it took me living in the city to see as many raccoons as I have. Sure I saw a few growing up on the farm, but it was usually around sweet corn season and they were looking for an easy meal. It turns out the easier meal is my trash can in Marion. Yes, the raccoon population in Iowa is surging and one reason is less trapping.
Iowa Mom’s “Home For The Holidays” Family Email Goes Viral For The Right Reasons
A family-wide email from an Iowa mom is going viral because of it's attention to detail. Some families are super organized when it comes to holiday prep, others not so much. There's a lot to consider if you're hosting the family and one Iowa mom seems to have it down to an art.
Davenport Featured On Thursday’s Jeopardy Episode
The Quad Cities has seemingly become a go-to for Jeopardy questions recently, and Thursday night's episode featured the area once again. "This large upholstered couch that shares its name with the largest of the Quad Cities along the Iowa-Illinois border." If you grew up with parents or grandparents born in...
You May Want To Avoid The Arsenal Bridge Next Week
Some construction work coming up next week will mean lane closures on the Rock Island Arsenal bridge. I deeply loathe crossing the Arsenal bridge because it feels so shaky but on December 20th & 21st, track repairs will force single-lane closures on the bridge, according to the Rock Island Arsenal.
A Look Back At The First Country Show Ever At The Mark
Over the years the Vibrant arena at The Mark has gone through some name changes and has had some of the most iconic names in music perform there. A big name early in the life of the Mark was Reba, but she wasn't the first country act to perform there.
What’s Going On With Bettendorf’s Old Chicago? The Cryptic Signs Explained
Signs outside of Old Chicago Pizza + Taproom have created some buzz about the business. Lately, the restaurant on Utica Ridge has been the subject of questions and rumors about possibly closing because they have had these signs on their marquee:. Oftentimes, when businesses post signs like this it means...
Don’t Miss The Season of Light Show At John Deere Planetarium
It's the holiday season, and there are many celebrations going on in the Quad Cities area. A big one is “Season of Light,” which goes until December 16th. The John Deere Planetarium at Augustana College is excited to present its annual holiday program. About The Event. The Season...
Remember When Will Ferrell Made Beer Commercials in Davenport?
The 90s saw the rise of SNL alum Will Ferrell, who apparently decided to call up Old Milwaukee for some pro-bono work, which led him to Davenport. "Will Ferrell approached Old Milwaukee about creating ads because he's a big fan of the brand," Daren Metropoulos, co-owner of Pabst Brewing Co. told Ad Week. "We gave him the freedom to pursue his creative vision and produce these spots with a local vibe."
Michaels Fun World In Davenport Reporting Break Ins And Burglaries
You would think the cold weather would cause the thieves of the world to calm down, stay inside, and not commit crimes. NOPE! As soon as the holidays come around, so do the burglars. Michaels Fun World. Recently there have been a few theft issues at Michaels Fun World in...
One Of Moline’s Longest Standing Mexican Restaurants Is Closing
After decades of operation, one of Moline's favorite Mexican restaurants will be closing its doors. "Last Day Dec 24" the sign in front of Adolph's Mexican Food reads at their Moline Avenue of the Cities location. The family opened one of East Moline's first restaurants in 1952 when Adolph and...
Make Christmas Day Bright For QC Kids With Davenport Police’s Toy Drive
This weekend, the Davenport Police Department has a great way you can help out local kids who really deserve a good Christmas. On Saturday, December 10th & Sunday, December 11th, the police will host their 20th annual Christmas Toy Drive and Fundraiser. It will benefit kids and families who are involved in Family Resources Domestic Violence Shelters, Child Advocate Programs (victims of sex assaults and other at-risk programs), and supports the Family Resources Adopt a Family Program, according to a press release from the Davenport Police Department.
Iowa Bakery Gets Kids in the Holiday Spirit with Paint Your Own Cookies
South Street Cookies is a home bakery in Williamsburg, Iowa that specializes in custom sugar cookies. They've come up with a super interesting way to get the kids involved this holiday season. Paint Your Own Cookies are being sold as a fun DIY project. The image is laid on the...
Gilda’s Club Blessing Tree Is How You Can Honor Those You’ve Lost
A 24-year-old tradition continued in downtown Davenport with the lighting of the Gilda's Club Blessing Tree. The Gilda's Club Blessing Tree is lit to honor the lives of ones who have gone before us and you can buy a bow, ornament, or a single light to pay tribute to someone you've lost.
Davenport’s Truck Eating Bridge Strikes Again!
We here at Townsquare media get messages about things going on in the QC whenever something bad, funny, or really when anything happens. Mostly because they want us to talk about it. The bridge striking again is a combination of both the bad and the funny. Now we always want...
Major Building Explosion in Iowa County Causes Multiple Injuries
[UPDATE: 12/8/22, 4:39 p.m.]: KCCI reports that the University of Iowa Hospitals and Clinics have taken in and are treating 10-15 individuals injured in relation to Thursday's explosion. Agencies within a 30-50 mile radius responded. More details are below.]. According to KCRG, the City of Marengo is warning people to...
Design A Beautiful Bookmark For Rock Island Library’s Contest
If you're feeling artsy this week, the Rock Island Library has a contest going on for you. I'm not a very good artist but sometimes I just want to doodle and if you're in the same boat, you can design a bookmark for the Rock Island Public Library's 150th Anniversary Pretty Nifty Bookmark Contest.
This Davenport Chinese Restaurant Is Going To Reopen Soon
A Chinese restaurant in Davenport is set to open again in less than a month. QC Dynasty Buffet is gearing up to reopen it's doors at 5388 Elmore Avenue. The closure has been in effect as the ownership of the restaurant changed but it is set to open again on January 1st, 2023.
