Brains with higher levels of vitamin D have better function, study says
Brains that have higher levels of vitamin D show better cognitive function, a new study suggests.Scientists have said that the research, which looked at vitamin D levels in adults who suffered from varying rates of cognitive decline, could help them further understand dementia and its causes.They say the study is the first to examine levels of vitamin D in brain tissue.An estimated 55 million people in the world have dementia, with the number expected to increase.In light of this, researchers want to better understand what causes the condition in order to develop treatments to slow or stop the disease.The...
Vitamin D could prevent Alzheimer’s, new research reveals
Vitamin D pills could stave off Alzheimer’s disease, according to new research.Brains of older people with higher levels of the nutrient function better, say nutritionists.The main natural source is sunlight but wrinkly skin is less efficient at converting it, meaning older individuals are more likely to be deficient.Corresponding author Dr Sarah Booth said: “This research reinforces the importance of studying how food and nutrients create resilience to protect the ageing brain against diseases such as Alzheimer’s and other related dementias.”The number of cases worldwide will triple to more than 150 million by 2050. And with no cure in sight,...
Researchers find that brains with more vitamin D function better
An estimated 55 million people worldwide live with dementia, a number that's expected to rise as the global population ages. To find treatments that can slow or stop the disease, scientists need to better understand the factors that can cause dementia. Researchers at Tufts University have completed the first study...
Vitamin D may improve brain function and strengthen memory. Here’s how much you need each day
The “sunshine vitamin” was associated with better cognitive function, according to a new study.
Vitamin D supplements may provide powerful brain boost that prevents dementia
MEDFORD, Mass. — Vitamin D supplements could potentially be the key to staving off Alzheimer’s disease, according to new research. Brains of older people with higher levels of the nutrient function better, say nutritionists at Tufts University. The main natural source is sunlight, but wrinkly skin is less...
Study Finds What A Boost Of Vitamin D Can Do For Your Brain Health
The vitamins and nutrients we ingest have a huge effect on our overall health. Now, a new study has found what a boost in vitamin D can do for your brain.
