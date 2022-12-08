Read full article on original website
NBC San Diego
On the Job: What It Takes to Earn $70,000 a Year as a Water Operator in California
The promise of job security and work-life balance drew Fernando Gonzalez to become a water operator. Now that he's worked as one for a few years, he sees his job as much more than fining people for using too much water. On a given day, he's patrolling neighborhoods spanning from...
California dreaming: Para surf hopefuls eye Los Angeles Olympics
Under perfect California skies, Liv Stone elegantly flips her board into the hollow of a wave, perfectly executing the kind of move this disabled surfer would love to replicate at the 2028 Los Angeles Paralympics. The Los Angeles edition is the first time it could feature in the Paralympics, with a decision by the International Paralympic Committee expected next year.
Five Great Steakhouses in California
If you live in California and you want to try some new restaurants, here is a list of five amazing steakhouses in California that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food, made with fresh and high-quality ingredients only, so if you have never been to any of them, definitely pay them a visit and try their food.
The Salton Sea is on track to become ‘Lithium Valley’
California moved one step closer to becoming a global supplier of lithium after a state commission voted to approve recommendations that would aid in accelerating lithium mining on the Salton Sea. The recommendations, released in a report Thursday, marked a milestone in the state’s efforts to tap the mineral- rich brines of the landlocked Southern California lake, which is believed to have the highest concentration of lithium in the world....
Check Your Wallet For California State Quarters, They Could Be Worth $11
Here’s what you should look for when sorting through your quarters.
California's depleted, drying Salton Sea to get $250 million in federal drought funding
The federal government says it will spend $250 million over four years on environmental cleanup and restoration work around the drying Southern California lake, fed by the depleted Colorado River.
Popculture
Popular Shredded Cheese Recall
Lidl shoppers have been urged check their homes for its own-brand Simply Grated Cheddar that has been flagged in an urgent recall. Plastic pieces were discovered present in the product, making it potentially unsafe for consumption. The U.K.'s Food Standards Agency (FSA) issued the alert on Nov. 23. According to the product details, this is a 500g bag of Simply Grated Cheddar with a "best if used by" date of Dec. 23, 2022. Lidl will fully refund consumers who have returned the affected products. The food's risk statement states, "This product may contain small pieces of plastic which makes it unsafe to eat." Those Lidl stores that sold the recalled product displayed a point of sale notice informing customers why the product was being recalled and what to do if they purchased it.
SheKnows
Steph Curry Sells His Silicon Valley ‘Dream Home’ for $31 Million – See Photos!
In the midst of an ever-so-thriving basketball career, Golden State Warriors player Stephen Curry still managed to make some real estate deals too. As it turns out, Curry sold his “dream home” in Atherton, California last fall, for a hefty price tag of $31.2 million, Dirt reported. According...
New Zealand Defence Force to retire P-3 Orion planes early, leaves capability gap
WELLINGTON, Dec 13 (Reuters) - The New Zealand Defence Force on Tuesday said it would retire five P-3K2 Orion aircraft five months earlier than planned because of staff shortages, leaving it with few planes for search, rescue and surveillance operations until at least July.
Former FTX CEO Bankman-Fried arrested in Bahamas, U.S. to unveil charges
Dec 12 (Reuters) - Sam Bankman-Fried, who founded and led FTX until a liquidity crunch forced the Bahamas-based cryptocurrency exchange to declare bankruptcy, was arrested on Monday in The Bahamas after being criminally charged by U.S. prosecutors.
On this day in history, Dec. 5, 1848, President Polk ignites California Gold Rush with address to Congress
President James K. Polk ignited the California Gold Rush when he confirmed the discovery of the precious metal in his State of the Union address on this day in history, Dec. 5, 1848.
