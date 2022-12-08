Read full article on original website
TBI: Husband arrested, suspected of murdering his wife in Oliver Springs
OLIVER SPRINGS, Tenn. — The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation worked alongside the Oliver Springs Police Department after a man shot and killed his wife and barricaded himself inside a home Monday morning, investigators said. Just after 6:30 a.m., the OSPD received a report of a domestic disturbance at a...
KPD warns about online 'sextortion,' where criminals try to extort graphic images from minors
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — The Knoxville Police Department posted a video on social media warning people about online "sextortion," a kind of crime they said is happening across the U.S. Sextortion is when an adult pressures minors to make explicit images of themselves or threatens to share graphic photos from...
Domestic Leaves One Dead, One in Custody
Update 4:30pm – Press release from District Attorney General Dave Clark:. At about 6:30 this morning the Oliver Springs Police Department received a report of violence at 192 Midway Road in Oliver Springs. Officers responded to the scene to find Janice Newport (DOB 11/11/70) deceased from an apparent gunshot wound and Nathan Newport (DOB 11/22/62) in the home armed and refusing to come out. Mr. Newport eventually surrendered and was placed into custody.
Woman dead, man charged after fatal shooting in Oliver Springs
Authorities are working a fatal shooting in Oliver Springs Monday that left one woman dead and one man in custody.
5 from East TN seek to fill upcoming state Supreme Court vacancy
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Five East Tennesseans have applied to fill the soon-to-be vacated seat of Tennessee Supreme Court Justice Sharon Lee, the court announced Monday. The five are: Kristi M. Davis, an appellate court judge from Knoxville; Dwight Tarwater, a Knoxville attorney with extensive government experience in Nashville including time as general counsel to then-Gov. Bill Haslam; Tom Greenholtz, a Chattanoogan appointed in March to the state Court of Criminal Appeals; Michael Richardson, a Chattanooga trial attorney; and John C. Rambo, a chancellor of the First Judicial District in Washington County.
Grainger Co. man to spend 36 years in prison for rape, kidnapping of UT student
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Tylar Johnson was a predator so brazen that he was happy to drive from his home in Grainger County to Knoxville just to find a young female victim. A man so twisted he was willing another time to sit outside a stranger's apartment for 28 minutes in the dark until finally knocking on her door and offering $400 for sex, testimony Friday showed.
Five arrested for drug trafficking after ‘lengthy investigations’ in Bell County
BELL COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - Officials with the Bell County Sheriff’s Department said lengthy investigations into drug trafficking in the county led to multiple arrests. So far this month, they said they have made five arrests related to the trafficking of meth. Police said 64-year-old Marty Stewart, 40-year-old David...
KPD: No shooting at West Towne Mall on Saturday
Knoxville Police confirmed those shooting rumors are not true. KPD said the sound heard was related to a construction crew inside the mall.
'There was no empathy': Knoxville man sentenced to life as a teen fights for his freedom
Knoxville's Almeer Nance is in his 26th year of serving a 51-year prison sentence. Nance was 16 when he was given a mandatory sentence of 51 years – plus an additional 25 years – for participating in a 1996 armed robbery that resulted in the murder of Knoxville Radio Shack employee Joseph Ridings. Nance wasn't the one who pulled the trigger, but his presence was enough to put him away for essentially the rest of his life.
Foster resource center breaks ground in Anderson Co.
CLINTON, Tenn. — A foster care resource center broke ground in Anderson County Sunday. The Isaiah 117 House now has 11 overnight locations across Tennessee. Kids in those counties have a higher chance to find hope and feel loved. Isaiah 117 House is a place for kids on removal...
Knox County man charged with raping a child under 13 years old
PUTNAM COUNTY, Tenn. (WZTV) — A Knox County man has been charged for raping a child younger than 13, say police. James Coley was arrested on Thursday on three counts. His other two charges are aggravated sexual battery and solicitation of a minor. Sheriff Farris stated, “Although saddened by...
Knoxville man arrested after fleeing crash scene with child in the car, police say
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - A Knoxville man was taken into custody after fleeing a car crash scene with a child in the car, according to a police report obtained by WVLT News. Officers arrived on Pleasant Ridge Road Saturday around 6:15 p.m., the report said. While there, officers spoke with witnesses who said that Steven Clabough, 38, was driving along the road when he crossed into oncoming traffic, hitting another car in a head-on crash. The report went on to say that Clabough got out of the car and tried to run on foot from the scene.
Cocke County fugitive captured after hours-long search
The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation says a fugitive who authorities had been searching for Friday has been captured in Cocke County
Cocke Co. ‘armed and dangerous’ fugitive in custody, police say
COCKE COUNTY, Tenn. (WVLT) - Cocke County and state authorities asked those in the county to stay home while they search for a suspect they believed was armed and dangerous Friday. That fugitive is now in custody, according to investigators. The fugitive, identified by the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation as...
Knoxville firefighters prevent house fire after call for vehicles
Knoxville Fire Department crews were able to prevent two vehicle fires in a carport from spreading to a nearby home early Monday, Dec. 12.
Police: Groomer faked disappearance of dog that died in his care
Cocke County Sheriff’s Office asking people to stay indoors and report anything suspicious amid a search for a dangerous fugitive. Mass school shooting threat puts Cocke County Sheriff’s Office on alert. Updated: 4 hours ago. |. A warning posted online threatened school shootings at every school in Cocke...
4 accused of taking rifle, ammo, ballistic vest from patrol cars in Knoxville
Knoxville Police, Knox County Sheriff's Office and Tennessee Highway Patrol were all victims of car burglaries in October.
TBI Agents Investigating Officer-Involved Shooting in Cocke County
At the request of 4th Judicial District Attorney General James Dunn, TBI agents are investigating the circumstances leading to an officer-involved shooting that occurred Friday morning in Newport. Just before after 6:00 a.m., officers with the Newport Police Department received a report that the driver of a white car was...
Bell County woman facing child exploitation charges after undercover investigation
A woman has been arrested by the Kentucky State Police Electronic Crime Branch on charges related to child sexual abuse material.
