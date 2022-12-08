Read full article on original website
Related
Report: Another Oklahoma WR Has Entered the NCAA Transfer Portal
According to On3's portal tracker, West entered the portal on Dec. 5 and is undecided on his next destination.
Bobby Petrino Calling Plays at A&M Should be Scary
Former Razorback coach could solve Aggies offense if Jimbo Fisher can handle it.
Oklahoma Sooners offer 2023 Arkansas commit Quincy Rhodes, Jr.
As we inch closer to the early signing period and national signing day, the Oklahoma Sooners are attempting to put a bow on their 2023 recruiting class. Brent Venables and his staff are looking to turn the holiday season into Flipmas with a late push for Notre Dame commit Peyton Bowen, Texas A&M commit David Hicks, Cincinnati commit Daeh McCullough, and their latest 2023 offer goes out to Arkansas commit Quincy Rhodes.
Perhaps Aggies Kicking Tires on Petrino Could Inspire Hogs to Do the Same
Latest trend of bringing back disgraced former SEC coaches could give Arkansas an interesting choice
Hogs Land Quarterback Commitment from Morrilton Native
Decision provides somebody behind returning starter KJ Jefferson for Razorbacks
Penn State coach James Franklin, Kyle Whittingham trade compliments ahead of Rose Bowl showdown
While Utah is making its second straight trip to the Rose Bowl, Penn State is making its first appearance since 2017. The two programs have never met before. The two teams meet in Pasadena, California, Jan. 2, 2023.
Panthers’ win at Seattle is the type of victory that changes a season for the team and its coach
Sunday’s signature win against the Seahawks was the type that molds skeptics into believers. It also provided Carolina control of its postseason destiny.
Former Oklahoma WR Theo Wease Announces Transfer Portal Destination
Wease announced on Sunday afternoon that he would be joining the Missouri Tigers for the 2023 season.
Cowboys BREAKING: Steele Season-Ending Injury: Next Move?
The Dallas Cowboys made a major personnel change before their game-winning drive against the Houston Texans. And more moves are coming.
Arkansas Pulls Away from Oklahoma With Second Half Burst
The Sooners led most of the first half, but started the second half with cold shooting and turnovers against Arkansas' long, athletic defense.
How to Watch: No. 9 Arkansas vs. Oklahoma channel, stream, game time
The No. 9 Arkansas Razorbacks are in Tulsa (Okla.) to take on the Oklahoma Sooners in a neutral-site matchup inside the BOK Center, the 30th meeting between the two programs. Arkansas owns a 16-13 lead in the all-time series, but Oklahoma notched an 88-66 win in last year’s matchup in Tulsa.
WATCH: Oklahoma Coach Porter Moser Arkansas Postgame Press Conference
Watch Oklahoma men's basketball coach Porter Moser's postgame press conference after the Sooners fell to Arkansas 88-78 on Saturday at the BOK Center in Tulsa.
New On3 Recruiting Prediction Machine pick for Ole Miss
Ole Miss is busy in the NCAA Transfer Portal this holiday season, but they are also in the market for a flip. Here's the latest intel.
Comments / 0