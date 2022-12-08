As we inch closer to the early signing period and national signing day, the Oklahoma Sooners are attempting to put a bow on their 2023 recruiting class. Brent Venables and his staff are looking to turn the holiday season into Flipmas with a late push for Notre Dame commit Peyton Bowen, Texas A&M commit David Hicks, Cincinnati commit Daeh McCullough, and their latest 2023 offer goes out to Arkansas commit Quincy Rhodes.

NORMAN, OK ・ 2 DAYS AGO