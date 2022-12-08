The Minority Entrepreneurship Collaborative Center for Advancement (MECCA) at Harris-Stowe State University (HSSU) recently held events to celebrate 27 entrepreneurs in its two Fall 2022 Entrepreneurship Accelerator cohorts. MECCA held a Scale-Up pitch competition and a Start-Up graduation ceremony. These events are part of E3 powered by PNC, an initiative designed to help HSSU deliver entrepreneurship and economic empowerment resources to Black and Brown students and business founders in Greater St. Louis. Arch Grants and Bank of America also provided sponsorship support.

SAINT LOUIS, MO ・ 4 HOURS AGO