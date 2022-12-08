ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Saint Louis, MO

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
St. Louis American

Harris-Stowe celebrates 27 entrepreneurs

The Minority Entrepreneurship Collaborative Center for Advancement (MECCA) at Harris-Stowe State University (HSSU) recently held events to celebrate 27 entrepreneurs in its two Fall 2022 Entrepreneurship Accelerator cohorts. MECCA held a Scale-Up pitch competition and a Start-Up graduation ceremony. These events are part of E3 powered by PNC, an initiative designed to help HSSU deliver entrepreneurship and economic empowerment resources to Black and Brown students and business founders in Greater St. Louis. Arch Grants and Bank of America also provided sponsorship support.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
St. Louis American

REALTOR® Housing Assistance Fund awards grants to community partners

The REALTOR® Housing Assistance Fund (RHAF), the charitable arm of St. Louis REALTORS®, awarded funds to its 2022 grant recipients on November 30, 2022. The ceremony occurred at the Association’s headquarters at 12777 Olive Blvd, St. Louis, MO 63141, starting at 10 a.m. It was attended by Association leadership and staff, along with representatives from the individual organizations.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
St. Louis American

Froebel Academy ‘Believes’ in books, reading skills

SLPS elementary school The Froebel Literacy Academy, is the newest home to a “Believe Project” Literacy Lab, a St. Louis Black Authors of Children’s Literature [STLBACL] initiative designed to improve reading proficiency for kindergarten through third grade students. It provides access to 1,000 books reflecting the images...
SAINT LOUIS, MO
St. Louis American

The Lamar Johnson case goes before Judge David Mason

The case of wrongfully convicted Lamar Johnson will go before Judge David Mason on Monday, December 12, 2022 at 9:00 a.m. at St. Louis Circuit Court, in the Carnahan Courthouse, 1114 Market Street, St. Louis, 63101. When Circuit Attorney Kim Gardner was elected, she came across the case of Lamar...
SAINT LOUIS, MO
St. Louis American

Jane Glover leads SLSO in delicious meat-and-potatoes Mozart program

An all-Mozart program is the most musically defensible programming choice for ringing the bell at the box office that a symphony orchestra can make. The all-Mozart program being performed this weekend by the St. Louis Symphony Orchestra - led by legendary British conductor Jane Glover - is a magnificent contribution to populist orchestra programming that deserves the crowded houses it started to attract on Friday.
SAINT LOUIS, MO

Comments / 0

Community Policy